A Conversation on Islamic Law with Foreign Exchanges & Islamic History for the Curious

Yesterday I joined Derek Davison and Elizabeth Urban for their ongoing project of monthly livestreams about aspects of Islamic history. It’s neat to see an accessible, fun series discussing Islam and Muslims, and I was grateful for the chance to participate.

Islamic law has been a growing research and personal interest of mine over the past decade, especially the interaction of the Maliki school of Islamic law with history, politics, and life in West Africa and North Africa. I laid out some of my findings and thinking in an article in the Journal of Religion in 2025.

For those who want to go further in understanding Sunni Islamic legal thought and tradition, a book that really opened up the tradition for me is Jonathan A.C. Brown’s Misquoting Muhammad. Brown makes the development of Islamic law very easy to follow and understand, and then shows how Muslims in the present day continue to work with - and sometimes wrestle with - those inheritances.

I welcome any reader/listener feedback on the episode!