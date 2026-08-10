Abdoulaye Ndiaye is Assistant Professor of Economics at New York University and the recipient of numerous accolades, including the inaugural Africa NextGen Economist Prize by Jeune Afrique, the Africa Report, and the African Development Bank. He has written extensively about Senegal’s debt crisis, including at The Conversation, Jeune Afrique, and in a paper called “Debt Crisis in Senegal: A Strategic Compass,” co-authored with Martin Kessler of the Finance for Development Lab. We caught up recently for an interview on the rapidly evolving situation in Senegal.

AT: Could you walk us through what President Diomaye Faye and his first Prime Minister, Ousmane Sonko, wanted to achieve economically when they came into office in 2024? What were their goals?

AN: Diomaye Faye and Ousmane Sonko came into office with a mandate of reform government, a government that would represent a transition from corruption, and a government that would be also one of sovereignty and a break with what they saw as oppression. And they came with the hope that the budget will be used as a tool to achieve their goals.

AT: What happened with the audits that Faye and Sonko commissioned?

AN: They took office in April 2024, and they did a smaller audit of the public finances and uncovered some anomalies. They announced the results of the audit in September. That was before the parliamentary elections [the snap parliamentary elections of November 2024]. And of course, people were very furious about the findings, and they were on different sides.

The IMF [International Monetary Fund] suspended its program immediately. The IMF had a program to lend Senegal around a billion dollars, and they suspended it. Then the Court of Auditors did a full audit that came out in February 2025. That was the first revision of the debt, to 100% of GDP (Gross Domestic Product). Then they hired a private auditor called Forvis Mazars, who did another audit, and then the debt went to around 120% or more.

They continued conversing with IMF, but during that period, Senegal also did two things. First, they put into place what they called a program of economic and social resilience, emphasizing public tax collection as a way to get rid of this hole in the budget. Second, they borrowed from the domestic market – domestic in the sense of the UEMOA [West African Economic and Monetary Union], not just Senegal, but also the regional market.

Senegal got downgraded a bunch, and the spreads that they paid on loans jumped. And around November 2025 Sonko said that no, there would be no restructuring. It would be a shame.

By the way, this situation of hidden debt is bigger than Greece, bigger than all the other cases of misreporting that we know of.

Now, they were shut out of international markets, and the eurobonds were trading for 50 cents. So they went and borrowed from the domestic market and the regional market, banks from the region, and getting 7%, 8% interest. They also took on these instruments called total return swaps, which are financial engineering products that make situations even more challenging because of the collateral that they hold.

AT: Do you have confidence in the audits that were undertaken? Do you feel the picture now is clear, regarding the data?

AN: I think now it’s pretty clear. It was about improving transparency and monitoring. Having this centralized department is useful in that process. Of course, now in terms of the ways and methods that were used to do this hidden debt, we need to go to the bottom of it and be sure that they are not used again.

AT: Do you think the IMF bears some responsibility for not noticing irregularities?

AN: Yes, I think the IMF bears some responsibility for not noticing irregularities, for not having done more monitoring. But I would not go as far as to say that the IMF knew about it and closed their eyes – because that wouldn’t be in their own interests.

There is a challenge in some of these things. For example, the government signs a contract with a construction company for a plan that they would build such and such. They can go to the bank and then get a loan for this construction. That’s a debt, and it’s off the books.

The IMF, of course, is a geopolitical entity. It’s mostly there to defend the interest of its most powerful constituents. But it’s the instrument that we have. We need to just improve its methods or not need it. The reality is countries like Senegal and others need it because the IMF is already a signal to other countries. By having a program with the IMF, it’s a signal to other countries and investors. So, to me, the way to get rid of the IMF is from within, either improving its processes or developing your economy so well that you don’t need the IMF. And many countries are in a situation where the reality is a lot of our debt is very concessional. That multilateral debt, IMF debt, and concessional and bilateral debt opens the door for a lot of politics.

But if the debt was just in the markets, no one cares about any politics. It’s literally, you know, someone in London selling it or buying it.

So yes, the IMF does have a responsibility for needing to have had better processes. And now they are asking questions because they don’t want to be in the same situation.

They have also in the past, in some countries, have been a bit more optimistic on their growth prospects. But this goes beyond the Senegal situation. The way in which they assess that sustainability needs to give more room for solving debt crisis and debt problems in a more sustainable long-term way rather than just accounting for whether metrics in a short term are met or not. But that goes beyond Senegal’s case.

AT: What has been your view of how to best handle the crisis?

AN: From the very beginning, my hunch was that the best thing to do was to talk to all partners and find a solution – and to have a plan in place when the audit was being announced, so that we would have goodwill. Faye and Sonko had just been elected, and we could have restructured the eurobonds and avoided having banks in the Senegal and the region potentially face issues.

And I did some work with Martin Kessler at Financial Development Lab. Their work is mostly about having a voice for people in the search for a more equitable financial system.

For me, I really value finding a way to improve things at the table. So I analyzed the situation and wrote it up in this paper called the Strategy Compass for Navigating Senegal’s Debt Crisis. The paper laid out the two options.

One is muddling through, but I wanted to warn governments about short-sightedness. In the case of Ghana, for example, they waited too late to find a better path because of the political situation.

The other path would be more of a preemptive restructuring to say, “You know what? We cannot repay this. We are in a challenging situation now.” That wasn’t the path chosen, up until now.

Once we wrote that, we went and presented it to civil society in Senegal. We had a very good reception from the civil society, and it became a national conversation, including in the National Assembly, among politicians and so on.

AT: Where do things stand now?

AN: Senegal’s downgrading has continued and continued and continued. And now Diomaye Faye and Ousmane Sonko have split, and Sonko went to be the president of the parliament. Faye has now chosen a new prime minister, and has retained the Minister of Finance but has changed some other people on the team. On the political side, Faye has formed his own party. And on the economic side, they hired a new financial advisor, and that financial advisor has worked on many restructuring cases.

There seems to be a willingness to take the debt situation head-on in a more serious manner. Senegal has hired a financial advisor, and they’re going to look at the debt situation.

Meanwhile, the parliament and the presidency are separated because the parliamentary majority are PASTEF – 130 out of 165 in Parliament are in PASTEF.

And now, finding an agreement out of this situation is needed. Because if we continue, if we keep waiting, then a lot of things we take for granted are at risk. Senegal was borrowing from regional banks; these are organized as banks or investment vehicles, but they must do sovereign debt because that’s some of the best returns they get in a region with a few highly productive publicly traded firms. And if they take losses, that can create and amplify problems. So that’s why it’s critical that the situation is resolved soon, so that they don’t get exposed. More and more, the debt has been shifted more from international to domestic.

Waiting and waiting, gambling for redemption, can lead to a more damaging situation that will keep the country in a tough place, 10, 15, 20, years from now – versus a restructuring.

Why are they worried? I think many people growing up, people my age, grew up with structural adjustment programs. And the structural adjustment programs went too far. Some of the countries were sick, and it was like a doctor coming in and had to do something, but they went too far with too much adjustment.

But Senegal now, the way in which Senegal already stopped some social programs, already went beyond, I think, what the IMF would require from them. And there have been examples of other countries recently being able to do their restructuring process within three years. Of course, the sooner you do it, from my point of view, the better.

France and China are the largest holders of Senegal’s debt. Then you have the multilaterals, the World Bank and the IMF. You have the bondholders as well, both international and domestic debt holders, and you won’t find agreements on this, it’s not easy. So now there is only a bad outcome and a worse outcome, right? The restructuring is not great, but to me, it’s the least bad outcome/option. And, you know, and I think now the no wait is, you know, it’s absolutely necessary to not wait, in my view.

There is a lot of anti-IMF, anti-West sentiment in general. And my view is that sovereignty is something that is established in the markets, not just announced, Nigeria just repaid the IMF, so they got rid of the IMF – and that’s how you get rid of IMF, by not needing them. Benin is on track also to not need the IMF by paying them.

Senegal’s National Assembly via Wikimedia Commons

AT: Of the two paths you laid out – muddling through versus restructuring – which do you think is more likely to happen? And what would the muddling through look like?

AN: So the muddling through is what has been happening up until now. It means literally not having space for anything else. Every month you look at how much you have to pay and you’re just trying to raise that money to repay the debt.

The restructuring means announcing how they can agree on a plan that’s sustainable. Is it likely? Yes, I think now it’s more likely. It requires certain conditions; to have an IMF program, they need some buy-in from the country. That buy-in usually comes in part from Parliament, and that’s where the potential challenge is. Now, Parliament is on holiday in the beginning of August. In many Francophone places, they’re on holiday. But when they are back, they have to do this loi de finances rectificative. Revise a budget, essentially, and then continue discussions.

AT: Something else that comes up in some of your writings is the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) gas project. How do you see its prospects overall? And to be blunt, do you think it offers, the president some kind of real handhold here to move forward and have greater revenue and try to deliver on more of the economic promises he made? Or is that placing too much hope on one single project?

AN: I think it can help with one thing. which is that when Senegal goes through a process of resolving this situation, which to me requires restructuring, there will be a need to talk about fuel subsidies and food subsidies and so on. This is a question that keeps coming back. The subsidies could rise to 4% of GDP if the oil price was going to be around 115. That’s a lot over 10 years, 20 years. That gives you the structural elements for a permanent debt crisis.

You know, many African countries, including Senegal, had this initiative of the heavily indebted poor countries, HIPC, in the 2000s. Senegal’s debt to GDP was around 40%, then it went down to around 20%.

What makes the ratio of debt to GDP grow? It’s not just because you are borrowing more, it’s because you’re borrowing more than your economy is growing. If GDP was growing fast enough, the ratio should be sustainable. But you’re borrowing more than the economy is growing. And so that’s where GTA can be helpful.

In my writing, I say that we need to take this crisis as an opportunity – and I insist on this idea – to resolve this situation once and for all.

In a situation of debt restructuring, the bondholders need some assurance that when they take losses, it’s because the economy will restart and then they might recover at least part of what they lent. And a good way to show them that the economy will be on a sustainable path of growth is to resolve the energy and electricity situation in Senegal. There is currently right now – you can find a picture of it – a boat posted by the shores of Senegal, a Turkish boat that produces 10%-15% of the electricity in Senegal. And this is a very short-term thing: you use fuel, and it transforms into electricity. We need to GTA to create a pipeline and transform gas into electricity, so that our national electricity doesn’t require massive losses.

Let’s take the best ideas from all around the world to deliver something that will benefit Senegalese people. Once Senegal hits a point where they have a moratorium on the debt, the government can find some space to do the social services that they need to do, and also some space to finance this pipeline and transform our gas into electricity.

We also need to avoid any lobbying or interested parties who just want to make a lot of money on these subsidies. You know, like in the case of Nigeria, when Dangote did his refinery, importers were not happy.

If you look, growth last year was around 7%, I think, but 5% came from oil. Meanwhile, what we have out of the contracts, which were not negotiated well, is peanuts. We mostly have the corporate taxes and a few other things. Royalties are not much. Beyond corporate taxes, it would be like 15% to start with because at the beginning now, since exploitation hasn’t gone that far, there is a time where they need to recoup their costs.

AT: You wrote in one of your articles that the subsidies don’t really benefit the ultra-poor. But would there be a swath of the working poor who would be really affected by the cuts in subsidies? And would there be a way to mitigate that?

AN: Let me repeat here a statement I said before. At this point where we are, there are only bad outcomes or worse outcomes.

In a restructuring, there are a lot of things happening at once. First of all, you need to talk about the parameters. Are we just going to restructure the international debt, or also the domestic debt? Second, what type of projects can Senegal keep safe, such that we will not touch certain things?

And that’s where we talk about this fuel subsidy. Senegal will be asked to do something about this by the IMF, most likely. And so I think it’s best to be in a world where you get rid of fuel subsidies and invest in replacing it with an alternative, rather than just end up getting rid of fuel subsidies without implementing anything else. So that’s why I started by saying that we need to resume the social programs that have been paused.

AT: Are there any perspectives from Islamic finance that would be useful to Senegal in this moment of crisis?

AN: It so happens that, whether we talk about the Great Financial Crisis, or sovereign debt crisis, principles of islamic economics and finance ultimately come to warn, protect, and inspire a way out.

And if you are in a situation, even as a sovereign, where you cannot repay, then you should not pile more riba (Arabic: interest) on top of riba – especially for what these types of loans are typically used for. They are used for consumption, for example, fuel subsidies and things like that.

This goes beyond the Senegal case. In this modern world we live in, countries can have access to ribawi debt, sovereign debt and so on, including for the most basic necessities that a country needs, otherwise they would not function. It’s like you are allowed [in Islam] to eat meat that hasn’t been slaughtered if you are about to die, right? Similarly, for the basic needs of a country that needs to function, like defense and things of that sort, you can have access to this type of lending, but for the rest of your needs, you become more disciplined.

There are some structural problems with Senegalese economy and other Sub-Saharan African economies, around how we often borrow to consume, as with fuel subsidies and food subsidies. This will be a challenging and important discussion that will happen even in Senegal’s situation, to put their debt on a sustainable path.