Sahara Reporters, a Nigeria-centric news outlet based in New York, stated on October 18 that “at least sixteen senior military officers have been detained by the Armed Forces of Nigeria for allegedly planning a coup d’etat to overthrow President Bola Tinubu.” Nigerian authorities almost immediately denied the claim.

The fact that arrests occurred does not seem to be in dispute; in early October, Nigerian authorities indeed announced that

a routine military exercise has resulted in the arrest of sixteen officers over issues of indiscipline and breach of service regulations. Investigations have revealed that their grievances stemmed largely from perceived career stagnation caused by repeated failure in promotion examinations, among other issues.

What is in dispute, then, is the nature of the arrests. It is difficult for me to determine who is correct between Sahara Reporters and the Nigerian government. On the one hand, Sahara Reporters has, in my view, a penchant for sensationalism, and in this case their story rests entirely upon anonymous sources. On the other hand, the Nigerian authorities would have every reason to downplay a coup plot. Between 2020 and 2023, West Africa saw no less than six successful coups. Tinubu also has shaky legitimacy in many Nigerians’ eyes, given his razor-thin victory in the 2023 elections as well as the severe economic and security crises the country is facing - neither of which began under Tinubu, but neither of which he has been able to reverse. Indeed, Tinubu’s “economic reforms” have exacerbated hardship for many ordinary Nigerians. All of these factors might well make coup-curious officers feel that they had a chance of success.

A coup would be bad for Nigeria. It might seem that things could not get much worse than they are now - galloping (albeit slowing) inflation, daily reports of kidnappings and murders, and unhealed grievances over government abuses, recent and distant. But a coup could indeed make everything worse. Insurgencies have been emboldened, not tamed, under the military governments just north of Nigeria in the Sahel. Coups and military rule can also trigger numerous kinds of closures - economic, diplomatic, political - that are felt deeply not just by civilian politicians, but by large sectors of the populace.

Yet at the same time, a coup in Nigeria might well receive substantial popular support, at least initially. The military ruler of Mali, Assimi Goïta, and to an even greater degree, his peer Ibrahim Traoré in Burkina Faso, have electrified segments of their domestic populations as well as many admirers abroad - young, confident, brimming with talk of reclaiming sovereignty and elevating national power and dignity, these leaders are symbols, for many, of a new and more assertive Africa.

Nigeria, since its democratic transition in 1999, has still not had a president born after the country’s independence in 1960. (Although one could say nearly the same for the United States - Barack Obama was born in 1961, and no one born after that has yet been elected president.) Meanwhile, there are more and more Nigerians who never experienced military rule. Some of those who did experience it, perhaps surprisingly, are a bit nostalgic for it. During my academic training in the United States, I was repeatedly taught that Sani Abacha, who ruled Nigeria as military dictator from 1993-1998, was beyond the pale - and indeed he was. But I met plenty of Nigerians who looked back on his tenure as a time of security and stability. Granted, my fieldwork was in Abacha’s home town of Kano, but the phenomenon of nostalgia for twentieth-century strongmen is not limited to Kano or even to Nigeria; in Mali, for example, there is currently something of a revival of respect for Moussa Traore, who ruled that country from 1968 to 1991. And in any event, populations around the world are conditioned to respect militaries, even when those militaries have a poor track record of respecting human rights or even of guaranteeing security.

Some data from Nigeria suggests that a coup would, at a minimum, divide the population - and could even enjoy majority support. Here is one of the latest relevant results from Afrobarometer’s 2024 survey of Nigeria (p. 22):

In the event of a coup in Nigeria, the popular reaction would hinge, I suspect, on two main factors:

Perceptions of the overthrown leader, in this case Tinubu; his approval ratings are not terrible, but he has few successes to claim so far during his presidency; perceptions of the coup’s legitimacy might then turn on how the population saw the events immediately preceding/triggering the coup The nature and self-presentation of the new junta; if the new military rulers were seen as nationally representative and as unifying, the coup might gain an initial surge in popularity. Militaries sometimes argue that if only the restraints imposed by civilians were loosened, they could defeat insurgencies, and that argument might resonate widely in Nigeria. Yet if the junta was seen as representing only a particular section, ethnicity, or religion, the coup could quickly turn intensely divisive. Nigeria is full of examples of coups and rulers who were seen as partisans of one group or another - the January 1966 coup is often remembered as an Igbo coup, and most of the military rulers from July 1966 through the fall of Abacha and the 1998-1999 transition were from the north. Given those histories and given the intense scrutiny of all ethnic and religious affiliations in Nigerian politics, it would not be easy for a Nigerian coupmaker now to achieve a kind of “Traoré effect” - but a savvy enough junta might be able to get some popular buy-in if it played up unity and avoided being seen as sectional.

Surveying West Africa’s remaining civilian-ruled countries, I would put coup risks higher in Cote d’Ivoire (where President Alassane Ouattara is likely to win a fourth term on October 25, just four days from now) than in Nigeria. But this recent round of rumor, denial, and discussion is a reminder that Nigeria is not necessarily immune to coups. The streak of civilian rule that began in 1999 has continued for many reasons, and the “political settlement” in Nigeria may be contentious and turbulent, but it has allowed many a politician and many a general to grow rich and powerful. It is certainly possible, though, that someone influential might try to shake that up.