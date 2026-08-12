Dr. Max Siollun is one of the most accomplished historians of Nigeria - in fact, I interviewed him here at the newsletter in July 2025, discussing the life and legacy of the late Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari. Dr. Siollun recently invited me onto his podcast, Elephant Memories History, to discuss the history of Islam in Nigeria, and especially the recurring question of sharia’s place in Nigeria. The first part of our conversation is available here, and once the second part appears I will include it in one my weekly links roundups.

For readers who want to go deeper, I thought I would give a portion of the bibliography that has informed my work on Nigeria over the years, and that fed into some of my comments in the episode.

Works on the nineteenth-century jihad state founded by Shaykh Uthman dan Fodio, a state often called the “Sokoto Caliphate” in the literature, although that term has come in for increasing questioning in recent years. Key works pertaining to the Sokoto Caliphate’s system of administration and justice include the classic book The Sokoto Caliphate by Professor Murray Last, as well as more recent works such as Paul. Naylor’s From Rebels to Rulers.

Studies of how British colonialism both curtailed and reshaped the administration of sharia in colonial Northern Nigeria, especially Rabiat Akande’s Entangled Domains. See also Muhammad Sani Umar’s Islam and Colonialism for a rich treatment of how different categories and constituencies of Muslims responded to colonial rule.

Treatments of delicate moments of reform and debate in the early postcolonial period, especially at independence in 1960 and amid constitutional debates in the 1970s. Philip Ostien’s sourcebook, which includes both analysis and primary documents, is a true treasure, and David Laitin’s article on the constitutional debates remains a touchstone work for me. Akande’s book also extends into the postcolonial period and covers these episodes as well.

Literature on the implementation of “full sharia” at the state level in the north beginning after the 1999 elections. Two key books are Brandon Kendhammer’s Muslims Talking Politics and Sarah Eltantawi’s Shari’ah on Trial.

Two other hugely important topics we discussed were the Maitatsine movement/uprising of the 1980s and the Boko Haram insurgency. Max and I agreed that Maitatsine is largely “known” through sources external to the movement - the government reports produced in the aftermath of violence, the contemporary press coverage, and perspectives of Western academics working in/on Nigeria at the time. All of these sources were well informed, but were not necessarily produced through sustained, direct contact with “members” of the insurgency. Indeed, the voices of Maitatsine’s enemies and detractors have heavily shaped perceptions of what the movement believed and how it behaved. Ironically, then, academic literature today often discusses Maitatsine with a great deal of (in my view overstated) confidence in what can be known about Maitatsine, while much academic literature presents Boko Haram as deeply murky and difficult to grasp - even though the primary source materials from/about Boko Haram are actually much richer and more accessible. All that to say that while much has been written about Maitatsine, there is actually crying need for an original study of the movement.

Turning back to the podcast, it was a really wide-ranging conversation, and for me a wonderful opportunity to compare notes with Max. If you listen, please let me know your thoughts and reactions.