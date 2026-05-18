Somehow I can’t get past the hyphen here:

For context, when transliterating Arabic, one typically puts a hyphen to show where the translation would give two or more words but where the original Arabic is written as a single interconnected word. So البغدادي becomes “al-Baghdadi,” for example. But Abu Bilal (“Bilal’s father”) is written as two words in Arabic (أبو بلال), so there is no need for the hyphen.

The stray hyphen is a good entry point, actually, for thinking about the ambiguities that perennially surround operations like the one that killed Abu Bilal al-Minuki, or Abubakar Mainok, or whatever name you prefer. This kind of sloppiness around transliteration is widespread: for some reason, a selectively phonetic rendering of Boko Haram’s Arabic name circulates in the media and even at the United Nations as “Jama'atu Ahlis-Sunna Lidda'Awati Wal-Jihad.” This matters, in my view, because the whole enterprise - inside and outside government - of gathering intelligence about jihadists often rests on analysts’ supposed ability to master and ferret out details through close reading of propaganda and/or human intelligence. How much confidence can one have in the quality of intelligence and interpretation when even the president of the United States cannot render a name properly?

The odd juxtaposition of seeming precision and underlying shakiness in transliteration maps onto various other issues that come to the fore in these kinds of assassinations.

Is Trump inflating Mainok’s importance to Islamic State?

Trump referred to Mainok as “second in command of ISIS globally,” but various analysts have questioned that characterization. Some observers even perceive dissonance between Trump’s statement and the press release from U.S. Africa Command; the press release is titled “ISIS Number Two Killed in Nigeria,” but the body of the statement says, “Al-Minuki provided strategic guidance to the ISIS global network on media and financial operations as well as the development and manufacturing of weapons, explosives, and drones. Al-Minuki was the most active terrorist in the world and has a significant history of involvement in planning attacks and directing hostage taking.” That doesn’t quite sound like he was #2 within the organizational hierarchy.

Is Mainok’s importance being inflated overall?

This strike fits with a broad pattern of figures who were barely in the public eye suddenly being credited as masterminds and senior leaders the moment they are killed. Journalists, analysts, and the public are left to accept that a particular government (American, French, Nigerian, Malian, etc.) has targeted XYZ person for assassination because of their importance; the evidence for that importance often comes ultimately from those same governments.

References to Abubakar Mainok before May 2026 are somewhat sparse. In 2023, the U.S. government made him a Specially Designated National, calling him “a Sahel-based ISIS GDP [Global Directorate of Provinces] al-Furqan Office senior leader.” He was then mentioned in a 2024 United Nations report, as follows:

Member States noted that Abu Bakr ibn Muhammad ibn Ali al-Mainuki (not listed), the head of the Al-Furqan office, has been coordinating the movement of weapons, fuel, equipment and fighters to support operations in Burkina Faso and Mali. To facilitate the logistics movement to the Sahel, the Al-Furqan office has established ISWAP [Islamic State West Africa Province, a breakaway group from Boko Haram that soon overshadowed the rump Boko Haram] cells and facilitation networks in some States in northwestern Nigeria, with the networks within Sokoto State playing a pivotal role. There are, however, no reports of significant financial support from ISWAP. Several Member States reported that the mandate of the Al-Furqan office has expanded to cover West Africa, the Sahel and North African ISIL affiliates.

These brief descriptions of his role make him sound like a regional coordinator - certainly important, but not necessarily “the most active terrorist in the world.”

HumAngle’s Aliyu Dahiru, in the most comprehensive portrait of Mainok I have seen since the strike, comes to a similar conclusion:

The ‘second in command of ISIS globally’ framing is a political claim, pitched to an American domestic audience that requires a recognisable villain…Al-Minuki was the man most responsible for keeping ISWAP wired into the Islamic State’s international infrastructure. His death is a meaningful disruption, but not the decapitation of a global terrorist hierarchy.

Even if one credits him as a crucial connective tissue between ISWAP and global Islamic State, there is no reason to see him as irreplaceable. Dahiru adds, “ISWAP has repeatedly demonstrated that it can regenerate leadership after losses.” One finds this pattern, again and again, too: the idea that a particular figure was vitally important but also easily replaceable. For skeptics like me, that pattern casts doubt on the value of assassination operations; for cheerleaders, that pattern is just a reason to do it all again.

Why has the PR around the operation been so poor?

The biggest PR headache has been for the Nigerian government, beginning with the problem that the Nigerian military already claimed they killed Mainok in 2024. The Nigerian military has resorted, amid the current news cycle, to putting out a “clarification” stating that these were two different individuals: “Within the North East region and across the Lake Chad Basin, the use of similar or identical names, aliases and nom de guerres is common among ISWAP and Boko Haram terrorists.”

Perhaps they’re right! But from a PR perspective, having one’s “meticulously planned and complex mission,” meant to awe and impress the public, be immediately greeted with rafts of speculation and doubt is effectively a failure.

To return to my main point, this kind of uncertainty is a pattern, not an exception, to these kinds of operations. As Dahiru writes at HumAngle, longtime Boko Haram leader Abubakar “Shekau was declared dead multiple times across more than a decade until soldiers grew to distrust the announcements and civilians in Borno learned to reserve judgment until they saw real change on the ground.”

Meanwhile, another PR issue concerns Nigerian sovereignty, deeply in question since Trump began rolling out sanctions and threats against Nigeria late last year, culminating with the Christmas Day strike that certainly had the feel of a unilateral American operation. The raid on Mainok has been presented by both the American and the Nigerian governments as a much more cooperative endeavor, but still has the optics of an American president calling the shots.

In that vein, Trump’s “thought he could hide in Africa” line is interesting to parse, to say the least - what does it mean for someone to “hide in Africa” if he is African and dies less than two hundred miles from his hometown? Trump’s phrasing depicts “al-Minuki” (note the Arabization) as a global “terrorist” who happened to be in Africa, whereas Nigerian statements have veered between playing up the global angle on one hand, and emphasizing regional security on the other.

How sophisticated was this operation?

There is a kind of script around such operations that leaders now routinely invoke or allude to, a script cemented during the raid that killed Osama bin Laden, but also repackaged and re-narrated through countless government statements, journalistic coverage, and fictionalized portrayals - until the line between cinema and reality starts to blur.

We all “know” how these operations go - intensive preparation, careful intelligence gathering, bold special forces soldiers, sophisticated pilots and drone operators, etc. Certainly that is the image of the operation that both Trump and the Nigerian authorities have sought to project.

But I wonder whether the “meticulously planned and highly complex precision air-land operation” was more like “dropping a bomb on a compound”; the brief footage released by AFRICOM is, from what I can tell, entirely from the air. The New York Times’ account states,

Al-Minuki was killed in a helicopter-borne assault carried out by about two dozen Nigerian and American Special Operations commandos, which included members of the Navy’s SEAL Team 6. The commandos attacked him and about three dozen fighters on two small islands in Lake Chad…Heavy fighting ensued over a nearly three-hour battle. The U.S. military sought to capture Mr. al-Minuki, but when it became clear he would not surrender, the Americans killed him with an airstrike rather than risk letting him escape, said one of the officials, all of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss operational matters.

Note that even when all the cinematic details are there, down to SEAL Team 6, the story nevertheless ends with a strike from the sky.

What is all this meant to achieve?

Again and again, high-profile assassinations of top jihadist commanders have failed to yield meaningful change in trajectories of violence on the ground. There’s even an academic literature on why “decapitation” doesn’t really work.

As if to hammer that point home, at practically the same moment that the operation against Mainok was unfolding, yet another mass kidnapping by suspected jihadists was occurring in the very same Nigerian state.

There are ways to reverse the course of a jihadist insurgency, but they involve either massive bombing campaigns (as against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria in 2017), intensive and cyclical high-tempo raids on the ground by an occupying force (as in Iraq circa 2006), lavishly paying off and supporting counter factions (as in Iraq in the mid-2000s), or undertaking some kind of complex combination of those elements (as in Libya circa 2016).

All of those approaches, however, have substantial human, financial, and political costs. They tend to leave questions of reconstruction and reconciliation unresolved. And they rely upon intensive commitments of Western powers. Is Trump cracking the door open to something like that in Nigeria? I still doubt it.

The alternative, then, is this kind of episodic, triumphalist, lurching campaign of strikes. Would anyone seriously claim today that Trump’s Christmas Day strike altered dynamics on the ground in northwest Nigeria? The best that the cheerleaders of these strikes can offer is a kind of celebration in the moment and a vague allusion to the supposed need for an open-ended commitment to more strikes in the future - all provided that the Big Man is interested, of course.

A Last Thought

The certainties on display in these strikes - “he will no longer terrorize the people of Africa” - melt away on even cursory inspection. At great expense, the American and Nigerian governments bombed a figure who was, as HumAngle’s Dahiru writes, “a product of the insurgency itself,” a “village barber” turned jihadist. The ultimate question to me is not whether Mainok’s death makes the world safer (see the kidnapping mentioned above), but why a barber ended up as one significant but ultimately fleeting character in this interminable local, regional, and global conflict.

There are many others like him, it turns out, some of whom may become infamous and many more whose names will never be splashed across Truth Social, but who are nevertheless attacking schools, killing soldiers, extorting villagers, all as you read this. One can’t, I suspect, kill them all.