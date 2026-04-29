On April 25, the jihadist group Jama‘at Nusrat al-Islam wa-l-Muslimin (the Group for Supporting Islam and Muslims, JNIM) attacked sites across Mali, even killing the country’s Defense Minister Sadio Camara, while the rebel group the Front for the Liberation of Azawad (FLA) - openly cooperating with JNIM - recaptured the northern town of Kidal, which the Malian army had captured with Russian backing in November 2023.

Given the long history of Algerian interactions to northern Mali, and given the Malian junta’s pattern of lashing out against Algeria and other neigbhors, it is worth stepping back to consider what can be firmly established and what remains speculative about Algeria’s current relations with the Sahel at this fraught moment.

A few basic dynamics are worth highlighting but also assessing carefully:

Algeria Has Bad Relations with Mali’s Junta

Algeria and Mali have a complex bilateral relationship going back to pre-independence times (see some interesting snapshots of those days in Gregory Mann’s From Empires to NGOs in the West African Sahel, among other places). Among many other facets of the post-independence relationship, Algeria mediated peace agreements between successive Malian leaders and northern rebel groups in 1991, 2006, and 2015. The researcher Bah Traoré has traced key elements of the bilateral relationship here. Traoré argues that Algeria’s cautious approach to protecting its interests (such as protecting its own territory from ethnic uprisings associated with the Tuareg, a group found throughout parts of the Sahara, and protecting its territory from jihadist attacks) have often been perceived by governments in Bamako as a “double game.”

After the current Malian junta came to power in 2020, relations really soured. Two key moments in that degradation include (1) Algiers’ welcoming of Malian rebels and dissidents in late 2023, which occasioned a diplomatic crisis and Mali’s withdrawal (in January 2024) from the 2015 Algiers Accord and (2) Algeria’s downing of a Malian drone in March/April 2025, with conflicting accounts from the two sides about whose territory the drone had been over. 2025 closed, and 2026 opened, with each side criticizing the other and with active tensions in border areas. Even more recently, in early April, Malian authorities reversed the country’s long-term (albeit symbolic) support for the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, the would-be authorities in the contested Western Sahara; that reversal brings Mali closer to Morocco, which claims the Western Sahara as its own, and even further from Algeria.

When Malian authorities denounce “neighbouring countries that are currently harbouring terrorist groups, supporting ​terrorist groups, or frequently receiving hostile forces that carry out operations against us,” as Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop did earlier this month, Algeria is almost certainly one of the countries they mean. Accusations that Algeria supports jihadists and rebels circulate widely in Bamako, and have circulated there for a decade or more (such allegations were already common at the time of several rounds of fieldwork I did in Mali in 2018-2019). For the authorities in Bamako, the latest attacks have already led to new albeit vague charges that outside powers enabled the violence.

Algeria’s Relations with Niger, Chad, and Burkina Faso Are Improving

The last ten weeks or so have brought a round of high-level exchanges between Algeria and several Sahelian countries, especially Nigerien President Abdourahmane Tiani’s visit to Algiers on February 16, and Chadian President Mahamat Déby’s trip to Algiers on April 22. Algeria’s Mines Minister Mohamed Arkab traveled to Burkina Faso in February. The exchanges focused on economic cooperation, but in some cases also touched on security cooperation as well.

Niger and Burkina Faso, along with Mali, comprise the Alliance of Sahel States (French acronym AES). The AES often speaks as a united bloc, but the member states clearly have different attitudes towards Algeria. At the time of the outreach to Niger and Burkina Faso, there was some discussion in the international press and think tanks about whether a return to normalcy between Algiers and Bamako might be possible - but that did not pan out, obviously.

The FLA Communicates with Algiers

As noted above, northern Malian rebel leaders and politicians periodically visit Algiers, including amid conflict - for example veteran northern figures were in Algeria in late 2012 while still belonging to the jihadist group Ansar al-Din (which later became part of JNIM). More recently, the late 2023 visits to Algeria included senior figures in what became the FLA, such as Alghabass ag Intalla (Algiers received a delegation from a pro-government northern group as well). In any case, at a minimum, one can say there are open channels of communication between northern rebels and the Algerian government - which takes us back to Bamako’s suspicions about a “double game” emanating from Algiers. In any case, Algeria reportedly helped mediate the departure of Russia’s Africa Corps from Kidal after the FLA took the city on April 25-26, in another indication of communication between the FLA and the Algerian authorities (Algeria’s fairly cordial relationship with Russia, for context, has been discussed here, among other places).

Various Interpretations and Implications

Even just looking at this basic set of facts and patterns, one could come to various different conclusions. To say, for example, that Algeria greenlighted the FLA and JNIM attacks after repeated negative interactions with the Malian junta, and after working to isolate Mali diplomatically, would not be inconceivable, but it would rely on a lot of assumptions and speculation beyond the data points available in the public domain. I can certainly see why Bamako is suspicious. Yet one could also look at the same set of data points and conclude that Algeria was not at all an active supporter of these attacks but merely an observer, mediator, and closely interested party. I take the latter view because the evidence for the former view is, in my view, still very lacking and incomplete.

How Has Algiers Reacted to the Attacks?

In an April 27 press conference, Algerien Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf expressed support for Mali’s territorial integrity while condemning all forms of “terrorism,” in an apparent reference to JNIM. At the same time, journalists and commentators have argued that Algeria’s response and aims go far beyond these public stances: that Algeria is interested in reprising its role as a mediator, and even that Algiers desires to see the fall of Malian military ruler Assimi Goïta, an outcome that is certainly possible, whether from the within the junta, within the military more broadly, or at the hands of JNIM. Those arguments remain somewhat speculative in my view, although at a minimum one can say that the attacks and their initial aftermath have elevated Algeria’s influence, whether by design or as a byproduct of other actors’ maneuvers.

Conclusions

On one level, the attacks of April 25 take Mali into an unpredictable and tumultuous phase, in which numerous outcomes are possible, ranging from a new coup to an effort by JNIM to carve out an emirate, to the further partitioning of the country into zones of competing influence. On another level, some elements of the current situation are actually quite familiar - which could be bad news for all involved. Cycles of conflict in northern Mali have repeatedly brought successive Malian governments, rebel groups, and authorities in Algiers to this point.

What comes next, then? A new peace deal, similar to the failed peace deals of the past? A tense de facto partition that only sets the stage for another round of conflict, another bid by Bamako to retake Kidal? A re-enactment of 2012, in which a jihadist “proto-state” emerges and overreaches? This post is not the place to explore all those scenarios, but I can close by saying that if Algeria’s influence in Mali is now waxing, that does not necessarily mean there is an obvious or sustainable resolution to Mali’s crises in the offing. Some faces friendly to Algiers are in power in Kidal, the hostile junta in Bamako is reeling, but if Algiers seeks stability or even just “containment” of Mali’s problems, the aftermath of April 25 has generated more questions than answers; the road ahead seems quite rocky for all involved.