Saudi Arabia, in discussions of “radicalization” in Africa, is often presented as a black box. In the flattest descriptions, contact with Saudi Arabia - whether via Africans studying and living there, or Saudi Arabia conducting religious outreach to Africa - is depicted as inherently shady and radicalizing.

There are serious reasons why analysts, journalists, etc. would portray Saudi Arabia as a source of religious trouble. The Kingdom is a highly wealthy and authoritarian state that has relied significantly, albeit in shifting ways, on an exclusionary version of Islam for legitimacy. Saudi Arabia offered resources, infrastructures, connections, and prestige to Muslim activists and preachers in some of the poorest parts of Africa, activists who in turn disseminated deeply divisive messages.

There are also reasons why writers would portray Saudi Arabia as mysterious and shadowy. On the one hand, researchers, journalists, and other foreigners have been able to access Saudi Arabia, including its religious circles - in fact, I think there has been more access than the general reader might assume. On the other hand, major zones of religious life and thought remained difficult for researchers to enter. Saudi Arabian influence, meanwhile, has been difficult to study on the ground in Africa and elsewhere. There has been significant opacity around how institutions operated, how much funding was involved and how it unfolded, and what extra-institutional channels of influence operated.

Still, I find it unconvincing to speak of Saudi Arabia as some kind of unitary and static actor that single-handedly ruined religious life and sowed chaos in Africa or elsewhere. We can gain precision and avoid sensationalism by disaggregating Saudi Arabian influence in terms of the institutions that made it up and by separating influence into different periods.

Key Institutions

An initial mapping of the major institutions involved in Saudi Arabian religious influence to Africa or elsewhere would involve:

The Islamic University of Medina, founded 1961

The Muslim World League, founded 1962

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, founded 1962, and the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, separated out from the Ministry of Hajj in 1993

The Committee of Senior Scholars, formalized in 1972

The World Assembly of Muslim Youth, founded 1972

The King Faisal Prize, initiated 1979

These institutions can all be said to play a role in Saudi Arabian foreign policy and religious outreach but cannot all be said to have exactly the same interests or functions. If the goal of Saudi Arabian outreach was, for example, merely to “Wahhabize” the world, then it makes sense that the King Faisal Prize winners include Abubakar Gumi (d. 1992), a Nigerian shaykh who helped establish a mass-based Salafi and anti-Sufi movement. But why would the winners also include President Abdou Diouf of Senegal, which remains a heavily Sufi country? (Diouf himself was often rumored to belong to the Tijaniyya Sufi order.)

There is also need for disaggregation even in one’s understanding of Salafism, Wahhabism, or whatever label one prefers. Journalists and analysts sometimes speak as though an African student at the Islamic University of Medina in, say, 1985 or 1990 or 1995 would have been imbibing some kind of unfiltered Bin Laden-ism - when in reality the dominant perspectives and faculty at the University were scholars who came out of the Saudi Arabian religious establishment and were loyal to the monarchy. A student could have encountered anti-systemic religious perspectives in informal study circles, of course - but a student who went to Medina or Mecca to acquire a prestigious religious education would have been better served by seeking out the top scholars of the time, people like Shaykh Muhammad bin Salih al-Uthaymin (d. 2001). So when we assess Saudi Arabian influence, we can even move to the individual level - asking about the impact of figures such as the Mauritania-born Shaykh Muhammad al-Amin al-Shinqiti (d. 1973), or Ibn al-Uthaymin and his colleague Shaykh Abd al-Aziz bin Baz (d. 1999), or Shaykh Rabi al-Madkhali (d. 2025). The type of influence can vary depending on which of the many variants of Salafism the scholar in question embodied.

Life is complex, of course; a student from Nigeria or Mauritania or Tanzania or wherever might have studied with loyalist shaykhs in Saudi Arabia and then gone home to preach a contentious political message. The point is to avoid making assumptions, either about a supposed linear process of radicalization by mere contact with any Saudi Arabian religious institution or personality, or about some kind of one-to-one correlation between the type of education Africans received in Saudi Arabia and the ways they approached life and religion back home.

Key Periods

There is some broad agreement in the academic literature that Saudi Arabia had relatively modest religious influence beyond its borders prior to the 1960s, when some of the institutions mentioned above were created. Indeed, those institutions’ creation indexed Saudi Arabia’s rising economic and political power. So our story really begins in 1961.

It is possible that new research could revise that conclusion and point to more dynamic webs of exchange, pre-1960, than are currently understood. Chanfi Ahmed’s work, for example, shows how Saudi Arabia attracted major African Muslim thinkers during the early twentieth century - and how they in turn influenced the Kingdom itself, in one of many reminders that we need to think about two-way influences rather than a one-way process of Saudi Arabia beaming “radical” ideas outwards.

If we look from 1960 onwards, one initial periodization could be:

1961-1979: The founding of key institutions and the muscular religious diplomacy of King Faisal (1964-1975). Here, though, we would want to note that institutions such as the Islamic University of Medina did not immediately rev into action as hyper-effective machines for remaking religious consciousness - both Michael Farquhar’s work (which also highlights the recurring question of two-way influences) and my own work suggest that IUM was a dynamic institution. My own sense is that in Nigeria at least, IUM’s impact was felt most through the Nigerian students who studied there in the 1990s and 2000s. Perhaps we could even divide this 1961-1979 period in half somewhere between the 1969 death of the Grand Mufti Muhammad bin Ibrahim, and 1972, when King Faisal undertook a major trip to Africa. One could say that Saudi Arabian outreach to Africa was more systematic and vigorous after that pivotal period, which of course also overlapped with key events in Middle Eastern history such as the fallout of the 1967 Six Day War.

1979-1991: The recalibration of the Saudi monarchy’s approach to religion, inside and outside the Kingdom, between the critical junctures of 1979 - which saw the Iranian Revolution, the seizure of the Grand Mosque in Mecca by a millenarian movement, and the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan - and 1991, which brought the Gulf War as well as a wave of dissent that led to a crackdown on the previously influential Sahwa movement, which owed partly to the Muslim Brotherhood presence in the Kingdom.

1991-2001: The crackdown on dissent and the consolidation of highly loyalist iterations of Islam between the Gulf War and 9/11. We could also note that the deaths of the Grand Mufti ‘Abd al-’Aziz bin Baz in 1999, and his colleague Ibn ‘Uthaymin in 2001, marked the end of an era for the religious establishment and indeed for the global Salafi movement.

2001-2015: The mixed impact of vastly heightened scrutiny of Islamic charities and institutions after 9/11, combined with another ratcheting up of sectarian tensions stemming from the 2003 U.S. invasion of Iraq and, later, from the Arab Spring - especially (in terms of effects in Saudi Arabia) the Arab Spring’s manifestations in Syria, Bahrain, and Yemen. Saudi Arabia also faced a relatively limited but still impactful domestic jihadist insurgency during the 1990s and 2000s, which also had effects on both domestic and foreign policy.

2015-present: The accession of King Salman and his powerful son, current Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, with major effects on the religious arena and explicit talk of returning to a “pre-1979” version of Islam. See here, for example, for a discussion of the ways in which Saudi Arabian identity is being reconfigured at the official level. There has even been a resurgence of Sufism in the Kingdom, challenging static depictions of KSA as an uncomplicated bastion of Salafism/Wahhabism. I have questions, meanwhile, about how effective the Saudi Arabian religious establishment has been at reproducing itself, particularly in terms of scholars with global reputations for intellectual gravitas.

My choices and characterizations here would all be up for debate, of course. The point is that a Somali or a Comorian or a Ghanaian studying in Saudi Arabia in 1965 would have encountered a far different atmosphere than in 1985 or 2005 or 2025. Thinking of Saudi Arabia as a dynamic matrix of institutions that are themselves dynamic adds considerable complexity to the image of the Kingdom as a vector of radicalization - and that’s even before we bring in the question of, say, Nigeria’s dynamism or Ethiopia as a moving target or what have you.

What About the Radicals?

The argument that Saudi Arabia did a lot of damage in Africa is often made with reference to armed militants. There are two main ways to make that argument. One is to suggest that figures such as Mali’s Iyad ag Ghali or Nigeria’s Muhammad Yusuf were directly radicalized by their time in Saudi Arabia; ag Ghali was posted as a diplomat to Jeddah in the late 2000s and Yusuf spent time in Saudi Arabia in the early 2000s. For me, that version of the argument breaks down upon scrutiny because the key moments in those figures’ journeys to radicalization seem to have occurred at home - ag Ghali through his deepening contacts with Algerian and Saharan jihadists in the 2000s, and Yusuf through his careening itinerary through various Nigerian politico-religious movements in the 1990s.

The second, more indirect argument is to say that Saudi Arabia’s close religious allies in Africa set the table at which people such as ag Ghali and Yusuf ate. This version of the argument would say that someone such as Nigeria’s Abubakar Gumi, or Nigeria’s Ja’far Mahmud Adam (both of whom had much more extensive and institutionalized contact with KSA than Yusuf did) created the kind of environment that enabled the rise of someone like Yusuf, who could both borrow from their rhetoric and outbid them. That version of the argument is a lot more persuasive, although it still fails to convince me - I see Gumi, for example, as more fundamentally influenced by his time in British colonial schools than by his later contacts with KSA. Long before he won the King Faisal Prize in 1987, or became a conduit for helping Nigerian students get to Medina, he had spent years in British schools where he and his peers were systematically taught and told that they were more enlightened than the supposedly backwards traditionalist shaykhs of northern Nigeria.

Where would I locate KSA’s religious impact, then? I think that there remain some genuine unknowns. But I think the ultimate impacts lay in:

elevating tensions that were already emerging around religious authority and specifically around Sufi authority, magnifying anti-Sufism;

foregrounding theology as the lens through which such disputes and power struggles would be viewed and debated, and making the high-stakes terms kufr (unbelief) and bid’a (heretical innovation) prominent parts of those struggles, although such terms were by no means new in intra-Muslim disputes in Africa;

giving major although not decisive material support to anti-Sufi currents, albeit in ways that were conditioned by local demands and by a degree of Saudi Arabian pragmatism - see against the example of the Prize for Senegal’s Diouf.

In all these dimensions I see Saudi Arabian influence as widening, magnifying, exacerbating if you like - but not necessarily creating change out of whole cloth. There had to be some pre-existing trends and currents in a given society for massive changes to unfold. Nor do I think there was some kind of linear, ruinous impact engineered by Saudi Arabia upon Africa. Saudi Arabia was one of many external powers vying for influence in Africa during the second half of the twentieth century, including in the religious realm.

Perhaps surprisingly to some readers, I think the impacts on intra-Muslim tensions were greater than the impacts on Muslim-Christian relations. Certainly the question of foreign ties could be explosive - see the controversy in Nigeria over joining the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in the 1980s, for example - but Saudi Arabian institutions often seemed more interested in shaping what kind of Islam would be embraced by Muslims rather than even in converting non-Muslims to Islam.

The bottom line for me, then, is that when one hears leaders or analysts - in Africa or outside Africa - making arguments about Africa and Saudi Arabia, the natural questions are “what institutions are we talking about?” and “what time period are we talking about?” Those two questions alone narrow the scope of the inquiry - and the kinds of claims that can be made - considerably. The point is not to wave away Saudi Arabian influence, but to move the discussion away from the sensational and towards the concrete.