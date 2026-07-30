I’ve been struck by two things recently about Boko Haram, the jihadist insurgency whose mass violence has afflicted Nigeria since 2009. And I think these two things are related in that there is a widespread reluctance to acknowledge a fundamental truth about Boko Haram and its successor groups: the insurgency is fairly boring, and that boring quality explains a lot about why the insurgency is so deadly and tenacious.

The first tendency that has stood out to me is how often researchers, journalists, and analysts feel the need to revisit and re-narrate Boko Haram’s origins - and how little most of those accounts fundamentally differ from one another. I won’t single out the particular titles, many of which are good, but their contents seldom match their promise to reorient our understanding of Boko Haram. The outlines of the story are well established: A hardline preaching movement in northern Nigeria, with some degree of exposure to the global jihadist movement, staged a mass uprising against the authorities in 2009 and returned in 2010 as a hardened insurgency. That insurgency swelled in power and scope, had some contacts with al-Qaida’s regional affiliate but proved difficult to control, suffered a minor albeit consequential schism in 2011-2012, pledged allegiance to the Islamic State in 2015, suffered a major internal schism in 2016, and has been locked in a fluctuating kind of stalemate with the Nigerian military ever since. It’s a fascinating story, but the level of obsession with re-narrating it and picking at its details is out of proportion to the returns on those investments of analytical energy. Account after account has proclaimed that there must be more to the story, only to produce roughly the same narrative. Why?

One important part of the answer, I think, is that Boko Haram’s prehistory and history are simply more exciting and interesting than are its successor groups’ post-2016 trajectories. And something about Boko Haram feels unsettled and shadowy in the popular mind, it seems: no matter how many sermons or tracts are translated, no matter how many times the leaders’ biographies are retraced, analysts and audiences alike seem wedded to the idea that Boko Haram is mysterious. Meanwhile, there is plenty of lurid material from the 2003-2016 period: the larger-than-life, infamous personalities (or personas) of Muhammad Yusuf and Abubakar Shekau, the inflammatory sermons and intra-jihadist correspondence that can be parsed again and again, the strange episodes of the early Boko Haram hurling itself at much stronger security forces, the connections that can be drawn - historical or comparative, causal or polemical - between Boko Haram and earlier moments in Nigeria’s pre-colonial history. And writers re-narrate Boko Haram’s history in part to make subtle or not-so-subtle political arguments: about Nigeria, about Islam, etc.

But the boring questions are the ones that matter if we want to understand the insurgency’s long life: Why have thousands of people fought and died for Boko Haram? What are the everyday technologies and operational modes - from motorbikes to light arms to munitions captured from the military - that enable the insurgency to notch so many tactical successes? Why have the security forces not been able to defeat the group or to project government authority into rural parts of northeastern (and now northwestern) Nigeria? Who profits from the insurgency, and who is content with the status quo?

The questions are boring - but crucial - in part because Boko Haram and its successor groups resist neat narratives. The groups do not relentlessly expand. The jihadists have not, after fifteen years and counting, captured Maiduguri or Kano or Abuja or Lagos. The kinds of attacks that shock the world - Boko Haram’s bombing of a United Nations building in Abuja in 2011, or the mass kidnapping of the Chibok girls in 2014 - either become infrequent or become normalized. And the villains of yesteryear are gone, leaving behind them figures who illustrate even more the tragic cycles of a self-perpetuating nightmare. In all the coverage I read of the killing of Abubakar Mainok (or Abu Bilal al-Minuki) in a U.S.-Nigerian strike in May 2026, the most striking line came from HumAngle’s Aliyu Dahiru: “Al-Minuki was a product of the insurgency itself.” There was never a single mastermind one could remove from the battlefield and end the movement, even in 2009 - as the Nigerian security forces learned after they killed Muhammad Yusuf. And seventeen years later, the idea of a mastermind driving a mass insurgency is even less plausible. What matters most is that many young men are willing to get on the back of a motorbike and go attack the Nigerian military, or extort civilians for “zakat” in the name of Islam.

The second thing that struck me about Boko Haram was a report from the Cambridge Programme on AI & Policy, titled “‘God Has Helped Us, and So Will AI”: How the Terrorist Group Boko Haram Uses Frontier AI.” The report is somewhat difficult to find online, surprisingly - I had to use the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine to access it. The report received a lot of sensationalized media coverage, which the report lent itself to (the report was even pre-circulated to journalists before publication, together with a handy sheet of quotations).

Here is the report’s abstract:

How are terrorist groups using AI? Semi-structured interviews with 27 former Boko Haram members conducted in northeast Nigeria in 2025 and 2026 reveal unprecedented detail about AI-assisted terrorist activity primarily through 2024. This report finds that both factions of Boko Haram use frontier AI, including ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Grok, Meta AI, and DeepSeek, to assist in combat and day-to-day operations. This AI use is institutionalized through specialized units and internal training. It has aided in attack planning, weapons troubleshooting, and the design of explosive devices, as users have successfully circumvented some safeguards. This know-how was transferred through transnational jihadist networks, with Islamic State operatives delivering in-person training. Respondents expressed strong enthusiasm for AI and, in some cases, openness to mass-casualty weapons, though documented use remains conventional. Terrorist adoption of AI has thus advanced further and more systematically than prior analysis has recognized, making it a present and growing reality that warrants attention from policymakers, security communities, and AI developers.

I thought about writing a long response to the report, but decided that such an exercise would test your and my patience. So in brief, I have four main reservations:

Sensationalism: The report’s insistence on framing Boko Haram as a “terrorist group” carries an assumption that Boko Haram’s factions are primarily interested in staging high-profile and spectacular attacks. The author clearly fished to get respondents to frame things in a sensational way (“some [interviewees] did not categorically reject weapons of mass destruction, specifically chemical and biological weapons,” p. 8). But many of the actual examples of AI use (pp. 45-56) deal with the very quotidian problems of an insurgency, for example issues with using light arms. (“Terrorist group,” aside from the many problems with “terrorism” as a political epithet, has become too narrow of a category to capture the kinds of violence that many jihadist movements, including Boko Haram, actually pursue.) Downplaying AI’s limitations: The author buries discussion of whether AI use could have limitations and unintended consequences. On pp. 63-64, the author notes that “respondents acknowledg[ed] AI’s and their own limitations.” Reported issues include inaccurate information as well as deaths of fighters amid experimentation with actions suggested by AI. The author writes, “Casualties during experimentation are a normal feature of insurgent activity, and participants consistently perceived AI as having reduced their overall frequency, suggesting that these costs should be noted but not overstated as a counterweight to the generally positive picture that emerges from participant accounts.” To me, the alarmist tone of the abstract - and the ensuing news coverage - does not match this more mixed depiction of AI’s advantages and disadvantages. The author also presents fairly thin evidence about how the group used the internet before the advent of AI. As the quality of regular Google search results declines and as AI delivers a grab bag of useful responses and flat-out hallucinations and distortions, I am not convinced that AI use confers decisive advantages to a jihadist group. A contrarian could even argue that the internet would have been more useful to jihadists a decade ago than it is today, given the proliferation of bots, slop, and garbage on today’s internet. The report could have tried more fully to ascertain concretely whether AI use is translating into observable battlefield successes. It could be objected that such an exercise would be an entirely different research project, but adding a few pages (the report is already 93 pages) would have been useful: the author could have sketched possible paths for externally, even if indirectly, cross-checking whether AI is making an impact. One could briefly look at fatality numbers from ACLED, for example, or examine a few case studies of complex attacks from 2025. Instead the report seems to assume that AI use is producing gains in efficiency and deadliness simply on the basis of interviewees’ statements. It would in fact be remarkably difficult to isolate any decisive effect of AI use on military outcomes, even amid the wave of attacks conducted by Boko Haram’s successor group Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) in 2025: in trying to explain ISWAP’s successes, analysts have pointed variously (see here, here, and here, for example) to factors such as: the 2023 coup in Niger and its effects on regional cooperation; the reported role of foreign trainers from Islamic State central; the use of drones and IEDs; and the momentum of the attacks themselves, which lead to a cycle of capturing military weapons and staging new attacks. To quote one analyst, some essential dynamics in ISWAP’s military successes are “intrinsic to the nature of guerrilla warfare: insurgents hide, wait, regroup, adapt to the posture of state armies, try new strategies and tactics.” The AI report, in contrast to these multi-factor analyses, attributes a sweeping and sensational (and difficult to verify) impact to AI. The reliance on anonymous interviews makes the report’s findings even more difficult to verify. I would be surprised if the author faked the interviews, but I would not be surprised if some of the interviewees exaggerated their degree of affiliation to Boko Haram, and/or if interviewees shaped their answers to fit the author’s overt interest in AI. And the reader will never know. The report carries a serious set of internal tensions, I would say. One is the tension between the image of Boko Haram’s factions as hyper-deadly and ruthless, versus the idea that ex-commanders are free to meet with foreign researchers and discuss the group’s inner workings without fear of reprisal. The report also makes some bold claims, almost in passing and again on the basis of these anonymous interviews. For example, the author writes (p. 6) that “respondents consistently identified the Islamic State as ‘the real source’ behind these efforts,” which is certainly plausible, but then adds, “JAS [the faction sometimes referred to as the ‘rump Boko Haram’] received parallel training through separate networks, indicating diffusion beyond any single group.” That’s actually a major finding, if true, and warranted significant discussion beyond this brief allusion. Connecting all this back to our discussion above, it’s worth emphasizing that as analysts perennially revisit the 2003-2016 period (for better or worse), at least they typically do so on the basis of documentary and video sources that are publicly available, whereas for the post-2016 period, much of what we “know” about ISWAP and JAS comes through this kind of anonymous interviewing, often conducted through interpreters and in opaque conditions. There are of course serious and legitimate concerns about protecting interviewees, hence the justification for anonymization, but there are also concerns about interviewees not necessarily being who they claim to be. Much, then, depends on your level of confidence in a particular researcher or outlet.

Returning to the main theme of this post - that Boko Haram is boring, and is deadly in large part because it is boring - let us re-read one of the central anecdotes about reported AI use. Here I quote from a New York Times story by Dustin Volz and Eric Schmitt, based on the Cambridge report and titled “How Terrorist Groups Are Using A.I. to Gain an Edge in Battle”:

When a gang of motorcycle-riding members of Boko Haram attacked a military base in eastern Nigeria a couple of years ago, they were stymied by a defensive trench surrounding the complex. The extremists regrouped. Before launching another assault, they asked A.I. for help. “We saw in a movie how motorcycles can jump over bridges,” a former Boko Haram commander told Antonia Juelich, a terrorism and technology researcher at Cambridge University. “We used A.I. to learn how to do this. We gave it information, like what motorcycles we use and the distance we need to jump and so on, and it gave us steps on what we have to do.” Using tips from chatbots, mechanics modified the motorcycles to allow for faster acceleration and top speed. The riders dug their own holes, filled them with broken glass and fire, and practiced jumps — sometimes with fatal outcomes — until they achieved enough aerial liftoff to mount a successful attack, defectors said.

One key detail is that jihadists had the manpower to practice and even lose people in the process; AI was at most a supplement to the real power of the group(s).

The jihadist insurgencies in Nigeria and the Sahel are powered by people, light arms, and motorbikes. At HumAngle, Mansir Muhammed recently had a fascinating investigation about motorbikes as “both the means of violence and its reward,” given that motorbikes are often the spoils of attacks. Amid the perennial emphasis on the lurid in journalism and analysis of Boko Haram, the factors driving the insurgency are banal: the ideology is not particularly original; the mass of the fighters are local; the bulk of the weapons are locally sourced; and the strategies and tactics are mostly those of an intransigent conventional rebellion.

And those characteristics are why killing Abubakar Mainok barely mattered, and why the report’s repeated laments about AI “safeguards” are practically irrelevant. Commanders come and go. Jihadists use the internet. Occasionally a new tactic, or a new mode of governance and extortion, may emerge. But the questions of insurgent manpower and state capacity remain the most fundamental ones.