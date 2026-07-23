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ISLAMISTS AND IMPERIALISM

—A BRIEF HISTORY

An official photo issued by the White House, taken in the Oval Office on September 23, 1953, shows President Eisenhower surrounded by right-wing Islamists. To his right is a right-wing Islamist from Indonesia, an Egyptian delegation, and Islamists from Afghanistan and elsewhere.

[President Dwight D. Eisenhower in the Oval Office with Muslim delegates in 1953

https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:President_Dwight_D._Eisenhower_in_the_Oval_Office_with_Muslim_delegates_in_1953.jpg ]

Most importantly, bearded and standing second from right in the photo, is Said Ramadan, head of the Muslim Brotherhood, the world's leading Islamist organization and the source of most of the Islamist and Jihadi outfits in the world. Ramadan was already an “asset” of the CIA and Swiss and German security, among others.

Ramadan and the other Islamists were invited by the CIA for a colloquium at Princeton University on how to promote "Islam to counter Atheism and Communism in the USSR."

Ramadan and the Muslim Brotherhood were the rotten root that gave birth to myriad reactionary jihadist movements like the Taliban, Al-Qaeda, ISIS and of course, Hamas.

In 1954, a year after this White House photo, the MB carried out its first assassination attempt against Nasser in Alejandra, Egypt, as the European and U.S. imperialists howled for Nasser’s head.

________

Islamists and Islamism are not the same as simply being a Muslim. Islamists are a political movement that advocates for Islamist government, a theocratic government, or a Caliphate.

Obscurantist Islamism like the jihadists were aggressively promoted and weaponized by colonialism and then imperialism, drawing on the most reactionary features of their societies.

Modern Islamism emerged as a reaction against secularization, republican and democratic government, and later socialism and Marxism. Throughout its history it defined itself against materialist and class-based ideologies, and it quickly identified with colonialism and capitalism as lesser evils and allies.

Colonial England weaponized various Islamist forces to protect their coaling stations en route to India and to oppose the Russian Empire. Later it supported the house of the brigand Ibn-Saud family mafia and fanatical Wahhabism to attack their rivals the Ottomans.

British, German, French and Japanese colonialists promoted and used Islamists to try to use against their imperialist rivals, and as weapons against anti-colonial, democratic and secular movements.

In 1898 Kaiser Wilhelm II cynically declared in Damascus he was the "Protector of All Mohammedians” in a bid to use Muslims against their British and French rivals.

"Let me assure His Majesty the Sultan and the 300 millions of Muslims who, in whatever corner of the globe they may live, revere in him their khalif, that the German Emperor will ever be their friend.”

In July 1914, the eve of the First World War, the Kaiser wrote in the marginalia of a diplomatic report: “Our consuls in Turkey and India ...must inflame the whole Mohammedan world to wild revolt ...for if we are to be bled to death, at least England shall lose India.”

Japan’s ambitions for a “Greater Asia” under its domination led it to promote Islamists. Through the Ajia Gikai (Asian Congress) established in 1909 and then the Greater Japan Muslim League, established in 1930, Japan sponsored Islamic studies and propaganda aimed at winning the allegiance of Central Asian and Indonesian Muslims, publishing the “Islamic Studies Book” and over 100 other publications on Islam. In 1938 the Japanese built a mosque in Tokyo as part of their attempt to woo Central Asian and Indonesian Islamists as they prepared to seize the colony from the Dutch competition. In response the Dutch colonialists cultivated cooperative religious leaders and government-approved mullahs to legitimize colonial rule and prevent anti-colonial uprisings.

The Nazis established Muslim units of the Waffen SS, and declared the Muslims in their service as honorary "Aryans," to use them against the USSR and Britain and France.

In the 1950-70s, the Swiss, French, English and Germans employed the Muslim Brotherhood and other jihadists in their espionage services and to assassinate independence fighters in Morocco and Algeria, where French colonialism printed Qurans and established Sufi Islamist death squads.

The West German security forces (top to bottom run by former Nazis) established a Mosque in Munich for the Muslim Brotherhood to coordinate their espionage and promote Islamism as a counterweight to secular organizations among immigrants from Muslim countries.

The U.S. used the Muslim Brotherhood as assassins to carry out hundreds of terrorist attacks on the secular and nationalist government of Gamal Abdel Nasser in the 1950-1960s, and later MB affiliates killed Egyptian dictator Muhammad Anwar el-Sadat, at their own initiative.

Islamists supported the reactionary monarchies from Saudi Arabia to Morocco, against nationalist, secular and Marxist movements.

The U.S. promoted Islamist death squads in Indonesia that participated in the 1965 U.S. coup and slaughter of more than 500,000 Indonesians suspected of supporting the Communist Party.

The U.S. put infamous Islamist butchers like Gulbuddin Hekmatyar in Afghanistan on the CIA payroll in the early 1970s and gave him guns to assassinate leftist students at the University of Kabul. And of course starting in 1979 Jimmy Carter began the massive secret funding and arming of the Islamist "Mujahideen" terrorists in Afghanistan.

Likewise the U.S. encouraged the virulent Islamization of Pakistan in the 1970-1990s, created by British imperialism in 1947 as the first Islamist state in the world, and a tool of imperialism. Pakistan, pushed by the UK and U.S., became the de facto military enforcers for the Saudi monarchy, helping to suppress several democratic, secular and socialist rebellions against the reactionary Islamist monarchies in Oman and Yemen in the 1950s and 1970s, with terrible consequences of reinforcing Islamism.

From the 1970s onwards, Israel followed the lead of its U.S. boss and helped promote the Gaza Muslim Brotherhood and other Islamists, and in the 1987 creation of Hamas. Like the U.S. government Israel understood that the Islamists could always be counted on to sabotage liberation struggles. And boy did Israel's investment in Hamas pay off, even to the present. Hamas handed Israel the opportunity to carry out the worst slaughter of the Palestinians in history.

From the beginning Islamism and jihadism were tools and mercenaries instrumentalized by imperialism. They were used to kill trade unionists, nationalists, feminists and socialists who opposed the reactionary and obscurantist monarchical puppet regimes that serve imperialism.

As intended by the imperialists, the Islamists retarded social and political development throughout the Muslim world.

…..

Ultimately, however, when the USSR fell apart, the fundamental anticommunist cause that motivated the alliance between the jihadists and imperialism ceased to exist. The imperialists threw their unneeded Islamist and Jihadi assassins to the gutter, and the hitherto loyal attack dogs of imperialism turned and bit the hand of their former masters.

But the Islamist poison so assiduously promoted and spread around the world by the United States and European imperialists for two centuries, continued to spread like a plague.

In Burkina Faso the present conflict overlaps many elements of ethnicity, historic oppression, manipulation of religion by local business interests, and meddling by various regimes with a history of weaponizing Islam and using Islamists as tools of their foreign policyand business interest such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

It's never really about religion.

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