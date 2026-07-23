Last month, guest contributor Abdul Zanya Salifu wrote here about a confrontation between the Burkinabè authorities and the prominent Salafi Shaykh Mohammed Ishaq Kindo.

The conflict between Burkina Faso’s military ruler and segments of the country’s Muslim community recently widened further.

Al Jazeera’s Mehdi al-Zaghdidi summarizes:

Four major dynamics are colliding here:

Laïcité: The military authorities inherited, and then intervened in, a long-running debate about what secularism or rather French-style laïcité means in the Sahel and beyond. As DW’s Gildas Da noted in regards to the Religious Freedoms Law, this legislation builds upon and modifies proposals dating back to a 2012 forum on laïcité; an earlier version of the law was introduced in 2016, in other words well before Traoré came to power in 2022. Secularism has had different permutations in each different Sahelian country, despite the common French colonial inheritance, and I tried to capture some of those dynamics in a book chapter written before the current Sahelian military governments came to power. Burkina Faso’s demography is different from any other Sahelian country, it should be noted, because the Christian minority is much more sizable there. In any case the idea of the state as an a-religious space, and as a shaper of the religious arena, is not new. What is new is the context and the particular actors: a wartime president who portrays himself as protecting the country against internal and external enemies, and a considerable swath of the Muslim community that neither wants to (a) see state secularism swallow up their independence (the new law requires, for example, religious organizations to keep their funds with the state Treasury), or (b) be on the receiving end of state decisions that might conflate particular forms of religious preaching with “terrorism” and “extremism.” Considering the perspectives of both sides, one can easily see potential for the conflict to escalate, although I think the state has the upper hand and I think any turn to violent resistance on the part of the affected Muslim constituencies would simply reinforce the state’s argument that regulation (and a crackdown?) are vital.

Repression: The military regimes in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger have systematically repressed independent political life, by banning parties and arresting politicians; the regimes have also systematically targeted journalists and some civic organizations. The military authorities have hyper-charged repressive mechanisms that were already present under their civilian predecessors - figures such as Niger’s President Mahamadou Issoufou (in power 2011-2021), for example, oversaw the legal hamstringing of political opponents and the arrests of critical bloggers and journalists. But the military authorities moved from selective repression to systematic repression, and it is not surprising to see that momentum move into the religious sphere - dissent is dissent, after all. The control that the military regimes cannot achieve over the national territories can be pursued, it turns out, in the political and civic spaces of national capitals and major cities.

Salafism: Here is perhaps the most controversial element of the confrontation. For example, see this defense of Traoré’s remarks on students abroad; the author argues that this episode represents “not a headline about a strongman versus Islam,” but rather part of a broader struggle to protect against “imported religious current[s]” that stir up trouble. I agree with the author that West Africa boasted rich Islamic traditions before the arrival of Saudi Arabian-trained scholars and in no way needed “outside validation”; I disagree with the author that there was a linear causal pathway from Saudi influence to armed jihadism, whether in Algeria or Nigeria (two of the examples cited) or elsewhere. I actually think the current situation in Burkina Faso better fits a pattern one can find in Nigeria, Mali, and elsewhere: once Salafi-jihadist violence begins, state accusations of extremism target more mainstream Salafi figures who have little or no connection to the jihadist organization in question, and who may indeed have criticized the jihadists.