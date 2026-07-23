Burkina Faso: Four Dynamics Shaping the Tensions between Ibrahim Traoré and Segments of the Muslim Population
Old debates over secularism and identity are being re-litigated in a tense wartime atmosphere.
Last month, guest contributor Abdul Zanya Salifu wrote here about a confrontation between the Burkinabè authorities and the prominent Salafi Shaykh Mohammed Ishaq Kindo.
The conflict between Burkina Faso’s military ruler and segments of the country’s Muslim community recently widened further.
Al Jazeera’s Mehdi al-Zaghdidi summarizes:
Once an important source of support for the military leader, several influential Sunni scholars are now at odds with the authorities over the Religious Freedoms Law, the detention of prominent imams and the government’s campaign against religious extremism.
Traore argued that religion should spread through example rather than coercion or violence. He also questioned why some Muslims opposed the new legislation and warned that imams who use sermons to promote extremist ideas would be suspended.
[…]
Traore also announced plans to recall Burkinabe students studying Islamic law in Arab countries, claiming that more than 800,000 were pursuing religious education abroad without acquiring practical professional skills.
Four major dynamics are colliding here:
Laïcité: The military authorities inherited, and then intervened in, a long-running debate about what secularism or rather French-style laïcité means in the Sahel and beyond. As DW’s Gildas Da noted in regards to the Religious Freedoms Law,1 this legislation builds upon and modifies proposals dating back to a 2012 forum on laïcité; an earlier version of the law was introduced in 2016, in other words well before Traoré came to power in 2022. Secularism has had different permutations in each different Sahelian country, despite the common French colonial inheritance, and I tried to capture some of those dynamics in a book chapter written before the current Sahelian military governments came to power. Burkina Faso’s demography is different from any other Sahelian country, it should be noted, because the Christian minority is much more sizable there. In any case the idea of the state as an a-religious space, and as a shaper of the religious arena, is not new. What is new is the context and the particular actors: a wartime president who portrays himself as protecting the country against internal and external enemies, and a considerable swath of the Muslim community that neither wants to (a) see state secularism swallow up their independence (the new law requires, for example, religious organizations to keep their funds with the state Treasury), or (b) be on the receiving end of state decisions that might conflate particular forms of religious preaching with “terrorism” and “extremism.” Considering the perspectives of both sides, one can easily see potential for the conflict to escalate, although I think the state has the upper hand and I think any turn to violent resistance on the part of the affected Muslim constituencies would simply reinforce the state’s argument that regulation (and a crackdown?) are vital.
Repression: The military regimes in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger have systematically repressed independent political life, by banning parties and arresting politicians; the regimes have also systematically targeted journalists and some civic organizations. The military authorities have hyper-charged repressive mechanisms that were already present under their civilian predecessors - figures such as Niger’s President Mahamadou Issoufou (in power 2011-2021), for example, oversaw the legal hamstringing of political opponents and the arrests of critical bloggers and journalists. But the military authorities moved from selective repression to systematic repression, and it is not surprising to see that momentum move into the religious sphere - dissent is dissent, after all. The control that the military regimes cannot achieve over the national territories can be pursued, it turns out, in the political and civic spaces of national capitals and major cities.
Salafism: Here is perhaps the most controversial element of the confrontation. For example, see this defense of Traoré’s remarks on students abroad; the author argues that this episode represents “not a headline about a strongman versus Islam,” but rather part of a broader struggle to protect against “imported religious current[s]” that stir up trouble. I agree with the author that West Africa boasted rich Islamic traditions before the arrival of Saudi Arabian-trained scholars and in no way needed “outside validation”; I disagree with the author that there was a linear causal pathway from Saudi influence to armed jihadism, whether in Algeria or Nigeria (two of the examples cited) or elsewhere.2 I actually think the current situation in Burkina Faso better fits a pattern one can find in Nigeria, Mali, and elsewhere: once Salafi-jihadist violence begins, state accusations of extremism target more mainstream Salafi figures who have little or no connection to the jihadist organization in question, and who may indeed have criticized the jihadists.
Education: To me, the most striking part of Traoré’s interventions was his comments about education. Here, again, we are on very, very well-trodden ground. The laïc Sahelian states, molded by French colonialism and then by the region’s postcolonial political class (which has included virtually no shaykhs), have often shrugged off people who have alternative claims to credentials or expertise. There has been a decades-long debate over the arabisants, a word we might translate as “Arabists,” “Arabophones,” or even “Arabizers.” Many of these arabisants are not Salafis, and that’s a key point to emphasize. Much of the conversation about Traoré’s remarks has concerned Saudi Arabia specifically, but graduates of Egyptian, Libyan, Algerian, Tunisian, Moroccan, and other universities have often struggled to find employment back home in West Africa that matches their credentials - after all, there are only so many diplomatic and university posts to go around. To see how far this goes back, look to René Otayek’s 1993 (!) chapter on arabisants in Burkina Faso; Otayek explored how the arabisants were navigating a kind of double marginalization by locally trained Muslim elites and by the laïc state. And to clarify the stakes of the education debate further, consider this thoughtful reflection from Mustafa Briggs, who says in part, “Notice how quickly the legitimate worry, about violent extremism, about foreign-funded ideological hardening, slides into something else entirely: the claim that studying Sharia as such is a waste, that religious knowledge is economically useless, that the student of Islamic law is a drain on ‘the productive sector.’ That is not a security argument. That is a civilisational self-repudiation.” Education in this way becomes a battleground over national identity, over the orientation of the state, and over who (and whose knowledge) will be seen as valuable.
To reiterate, I think the state - and Traoré - have the upper hand here. In fact the wartime context, the momentum behind state repression of dissent, and the pre-existing suspicions towards Salafis and arabisants may all combine to break whatever resistance manifests. But it’s also a sensitive intervention for Traoré to make, as Salifu and others have emphasized. It’s sensitive because now repression and the labeling of dissidents as internal enemies is moving from targets such as unpopular career politicians and much-despised French troops, and onto targets with deep social roots and legitimacy. I do not think these legal and political battles will directly drive many people into the arms of the jihadist insurgency, but I do think Traoré could tip here from popularity into unpopularity, from unifier into divider.
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ISLAMISTS AND IMPERIALISM
—A BRIEF HISTORY
An official photo issued by the White House, taken in the Oval Office on September 23, 1953, shows President Eisenhower surrounded by right-wing Islamists. To his right is a right-wing Islamist from Indonesia, an Egyptian delegation, and Islamists from Afghanistan and elsewhere.
[President Dwight D. Eisenhower in the Oval Office with Muslim delegates in 1953
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:President_Dwight_D._Eisenhower_in_the_Oval_Office_with_Muslim_delegates_in_1953.jpg ]
Most importantly, bearded and standing second from right in the photo, is Said Ramadan, head of the Muslim Brotherhood, the world's leading Islamist organization and the source of most of the Islamist and Jihadi outfits in the world. Ramadan was already an “asset” of the CIA and Swiss and German security, among others.
Ramadan and the other Islamists were invited by the CIA for a colloquium at Princeton University on how to promote "Islam to counter Atheism and Communism in the USSR."
Ramadan and the Muslim Brotherhood were the rotten root that gave birth to myriad reactionary jihadist movements like the Taliban, Al-Qaeda, ISIS and of course, Hamas.
In 1954, a year after this White House photo, the MB carried out its first assassination attempt against Nasser in Alejandra, Egypt, as the European and U.S. imperialists howled for Nasser’s head.
________
Islamists and Islamism are not the same as simply being a Muslim. Islamists are a political movement that advocates for Islamist government, a theocratic government, or a Caliphate.
Obscurantist Islamism like the jihadists were aggressively promoted and weaponized by colonialism and then imperialism, drawing on the most reactionary features of their societies.
Modern Islamism emerged as a reaction against secularization, republican and democratic government, and later socialism and Marxism. Throughout its history it defined itself against materialist and class-based ideologies, and it quickly identified with colonialism and capitalism as lesser evils and allies.
Colonial England weaponized various Islamist forces to protect their coaling stations en route to India and to oppose the Russian Empire. Later it supported the house of the brigand Ibn-Saud family mafia and fanatical Wahhabism to attack their rivals the Ottomans.
British, German, French and Japanese colonialists promoted and used Islamists to try to use against their imperialist rivals, and as weapons against anti-colonial, democratic and secular movements.
In 1898 Kaiser Wilhelm II cynically declared in Damascus he was the "Protector of All Mohammedians” in a bid to use Muslims against their British and French rivals.
"Let me assure His Majesty the Sultan and the 300 millions of Muslims who, in whatever corner of the globe they may live, revere in him their khalif, that the German Emperor will ever be their friend.”
In July 1914, the eve of the First World War, the Kaiser wrote in the marginalia of a diplomatic report: “Our consuls in Turkey and India ...must inflame the whole Mohammedan world to wild revolt ...for if we are to be bled to death, at least England shall lose India.”
Japan’s ambitions for a “Greater Asia” under its domination led it to promote Islamists. Through the Ajia Gikai (Asian Congress) established in 1909 and then the Greater Japan Muslim League, established in 1930, Japan sponsored Islamic studies and propaganda aimed at winning the allegiance of Central Asian and Indonesian Muslims, publishing the “Islamic Studies Book” and over 100 other publications on Islam. In 1938 the Japanese built a mosque in Tokyo as part of their attempt to woo Central Asian and Indonesian Islamists as they prepared to seize the colony from the Dutch competition. In response the Dutch colonialists cultivated cooperative religious leaders and government-approved mullahs to legitimize colonial rule and prevent anti-colonial uprisings.
The Nazis established Muslim units of the Waffen SS, and declared the Muslims in their service as honorary "Aryans," to use them against the USSR and Britain and France.
In the 1950-70s, the Swiss, French, English and Germans employed the Muslim Brotherhood and other jihadists in their espionage services and to assassinate independence fighters in Morocco and Algeria, where French colonialism printed Qurans and established Sufi Islamist death squads.
The West German security forces (top to bottom run by former Nazis) established a Mosque in Munich for the Muslim Brotherhood to coordinate their espionage and promote Islamism as a counterweight to secular organizations among immigrants from Muslim countries.
The U.S. used the Muslim Brotherhood as assassins to carry out hundreds of terrorist attacks on the secular and nationalist government of Gamal Abdel Nasser in the 1950-1960s, and later MB affiliates killed Egyptian dictator Muhammad Anwar el-Sadat, at their own initiative.
Islamists supported the reactionary monarchies from Saudi Arabia to Morocco, against nationalist, secular and Marxist movements.
The U.S. promoted Islamist death squads in Indonesia that participated in the 1965 U.S. coup and slaughter of more than 500,000 Indonesians suspected of supporting the Communist Party.
The U.S. put infamous Islamist butchers like Gulbuddin Hekmatyar in Afghanistan on the CIA payroll in the early 1970s and gave him guns to assassinate leftist students at the University of Kabul. And of course starting in 1979 Jimmy Carter began the massive secret funding and arming of the Islamist "Mujahideen" terrorists in Afghanistan.
Likewise the U.S. encouraged the virulent Islamization of Pakistan in the 1970-1990s, created by British imperialism in 1947 as the first Islamist state in the world, and a tool of imperialism. Pakistan, pushed by the UK and U.S., became the de facto military enforcers for the Saudi monarchy, helping to suppress several democratic, secular and socialist rebellions against the reactionary Islamist monarchies in Oman and Yemen in the 1950s and 1970s, with terrible consequences of reinforcing Islamism.
From the 1970s onwards, Israel followed the lead of its U.S. boss and helped promote the Gaza Muslim Brotherhood and other Islamists, and in the 1987 creation of Hamas. Like the U.S. government Israel understood that the Islamists could always be counted on to sabotage liberation struggles. And boy did Israel's investment in Hamas pay off, even to the present. Hamas handed Israel the opportunity to carry out the worst slaughter of the Palestinians in history.
From the beginning Islamism and jihadism were tools and mercenaries instrumentalized by imperialism. They were used to kill trade unionists, nationalists, feminists and socialists who opposed the reactionary and obscurantist monarchical puppet regimes that serve imperialism.
As intended by the imperialists, the Islamists retarded social and political development throughout the Muslim world.
…..
Ultimately, however, when the USSR fell apart, the fundamental anticommunist cause that motivated the alliance between the jihadists and imperialism ceased to exist. The imperialists threw their unneeded Islamist and Jihadi assassins to the gutter, and the hitherto loyal attack dogs of imperialism turned and bit the hand of their former masters.
But the Islamist poison so assiduously promoted and spread around the world by the United States and European imperialists for two centuries, continued to spread like a plague.
In Burkina Faso the present conflict overlaps many elements of ethnicity, historic oppression, manipulation of religion by local business interests, and meddling by various regimes with a history of weaponizing Islam and using Islamists as tools of their foreign policyand business interest such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia.
It's never really about religion.