Sawahil

Sawahil

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Piero
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The different positioning of the Zaghawa communities across the Chad-Sudan border, depending on the place they collectively occupy in the social and political apparatus of the respective countries, is extremely interesting… and crucial to understand the material impact of abstract concepts like nation-state on people’s life. That is really a telling example!

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