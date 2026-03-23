On March 18, a drone launched from Sudan killed nineteen people in Tine, Chad (see the map below). Sudan’s civil war has deeply affected Chad since the conflict began in 2023, but this incident is one of the most serious spillover episodes so far. Chadian President Mahamat Déby’s reaction has included closing the border, putting the armed forces on high alert, sending a high-level delegation to the area, and promising to retaliate if further attacks occur.

After initial uncertainty and debate about who perpetrated the strike - whether it was the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) or the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the two main belligerents in Sudan’s civil war - the Sudan Tribune and others are leaning towards attributing responsibility to the RSF.

The incident shows just how complex the war in Sudan is, including when viewed from N’Djamena. Chad has been deeply affected by the war, including in terms of massive refugee flows. The military effects have also been substantial. The strike at Tine is part of a pattern of clashes near the Sudan-Chad border, both between the SAF and the RSF and between Chadian forces and the RSF. Chad had previously declared the border closed in late February after an SAF-RSF clash, and after a multi-sided fight in January:

Since December, Chadian territory has seen fighting on several occasions. In mid-January, RSF fighters pursued rival militias into Chad and attacked an army position there, killing seven soldiers.

The RSF’s rising power in western Sudan has increased the threat they, and the war, pose to Chad.

Yet the drone strike and the Chadian response also underscore just how delicate and dynamic Chad’s regional and geopolitical position has become. It is widely alleged that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) backs the RSF, and that the UAE operates multi-pronged logistics corridors in the greater Horn of Africa to supply the paramilitaries. Chad was, for a time at least, a central corridor.

Here is Ruben de Koning at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime:

Shortly after the war in Sudan broke out in April 2023, Chad faced credible allegations of facilitating RSF military resupply operations, with airports in Amdjarass and Abéché reportedly serving as hubs for UAE-supported cargo flights. These claims intensified resentment among Chad’s influential Zaghawa community, whose members straddle the Sudanese border and have been targeted by RSF violence. Mounting domestic opposition, combined with the SAF’s growing capacity to intercept supply routes and its threats to strike targets inside Chad, ultimately pressured N’Djamena to scale back its cooperation with the RSF.

As de Koning and others have written, the United Arab Emirates’ corridors have shifted in response to both pressures and opportunities. Le Monde’s Liselotte Mas and Benjamin Roger recently reported on the emergence of Ethiopia and the Central African Republic as “new logistical routes.”

Turning back to the Chad-Sudan border zone, the Zaghawa - the ethnic group from which President Déby hails - also play a complex role in the conflict. DW’s Philipp Sandner quotes the anthropologist Andrea Behrends:

The Zaghawa, she said, played very different roles in Chad and Sudan, for example. “In Chad, they are among those who are extremely favored by the government,” she explained, adding that some have been enriching themselves at the expense of the population and enjoying extensive impunity. “The Zaghawa in Sudan, on the other hand, have allied themselves with the Sudanese army and are fighting against the RSF.” She said that different Zaghawa factions had clashed at the border near Tine and there was a high risk of the conflict spreading.

In many ways, these dynamics echo patterns dating back decades, in which rebellions and conflicts in Chad and Sudan (and the wider region) have been deeply intertwined. Books by Burr and Collins, Powell, and de Waal, among others, treat various angles of that layered and tragic history. If Mahamat Déby paid attention at all to the career of his father Idriss Déby, president of Chad from 1990 until 2021, then the younger Déby must have absorbed many lessons about intra-Zaghawa politics, Chad-Sudan border dynamics, and when and how to engage whoever is in power in Khartoum while simultaneously keeping an eye on the forces that wield violence in Darfur. The Déby family’s political survival is formidable but not guaranteed, which helps explain why the current President and his top staff are responding so forcefully to these border incidents.