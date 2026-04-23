Burkina Faso’s ruler Captain Ibrahim Traoré took power in a coup in 2022. Since then, he has generated both admiration and controversy.

Another round of controversy occurred recently as Western news outlets and analysts covered him, eliciting some heated pushback by Burkinabè and non-Burkinabè. In April alone, there have been three major and interconnected episodes/polemics:

First, Human Rights Watch published a report titled “‘None Can Run Away’: War Crimes and Crimes Against Humanity in Burkina Faso by All Sides.” The report prominently features a picture of Traoré and opens with a story of a massacre by government forces in a village in the north.

Second, Sky News’ Yousra Elbagir recently visited Burkina Faso, interviewing Traoré himself, including by posing some challenging questions about violence and democracy, and juxtaposing that interview against conversations with Burkinabè who hold other perspectives.

Third, at Jacobin, Bettina Engels of Freie Universität Berlin critically assessed the oft-made comparison between Traoré and Thomas Sankara (d. 1987), a Marxist military ruler who led Burkina Faso from 1983-1987. Engels concludes, “The main problem with the comparison of the two men is that the link to Sankara is used as a source of legitimacy for Traoré, giving rise to a personality cult that hinders rather than promotes critical debate on political strategies and visions.”

In Burkina Faso and on social media, all three pieces have received a great deal of pushback. France24 has reported on some of that criticism and, in some cases, targeted harassment:

Upset by the report criticising their leader, many Traoré supporters started attacking Elbagir online, calling her everything from a “mercenary of the pen” to a “bat”, with AI-generated images to illustrate their insults. Other social media users shared rumours about her family, claiming that her father Ahmed Elbagir is actually an agent with the British intelligence and that her sister, also a journalist, is an “influence agent”.

The report goes on to detail the harassment, often quite personal, that HRW’s lead researcher for Burkina Faso faced.

Why Is Traoré Such a Beloved Figure and Symbol?

If we want to explain why Traoré is so beloved by many Burkinabè and has such an enthusiastic following overseas, a key starting point is that he embodies, for his supporters, the ideal of sovereignty in Africa and the Global South more broadly. That is, his supporters see him as someone charting an independent path for Burkina Faso, independent of France in particular but also of Western domination more broadly. For Burkinabè nationalists and pan-Africanists, sovereignty is often described as the goal in and of itself. For leftists in Africa and beyond, sovereignty is often portrayed as a fundamental component of and complement to national development along socialist lines.

Here we might pause to ask why it is Traoré who electrifies people when several other leaders, including like-minded ones, also came to power in coups around the same time and have ruled with styles that partly overlap with his. Traoré stands out among this group for several reasons:

He came out of the middle ranks of the military, unlike Chad’s Mahamat Déby (whose father ruled that country from 1990-2021) and Niger’s Abdourahmane Tiani (who was head of the presidential guard at the time of the 2023 coup in Niger).

He has ruled in an assertive style, one that welcomes international attention, in contrast to the quieter, more domestically focused and conventional style of Guinea’s Mamady Doumbouya (who took power in 2021 and who has a far different relationship to France - among other things, his wife is a French citizen).

He is somehow more camera-ready, more of a romantic hero, than Mali’s Assimi Goïta, who is the most similar to Traoré of all the new Sahelian/West African military leaders. One could imagine a slightly different world in which Goïta, who also saw a significant amount of combat and carries an aura of a man of action, had become the key symbol of Sahelian and pan-African sovereignty in our era; but Traoré’s greater rhetorical skill and more ideological self-presentation (whether one credits him as a substantive heir to Sankara or not) have made him cut a much larger figure than Goïta.

We can understand Traoré’s appeal through these comparisons; another way to get at his appeal is to think about the even starker contrasts with other world leaders. Many analysts have talked convincingly about ours as an age of gerontocracy - from Biden to Trump to Netanyahu to Putin, the world stage is dominated by men who are well over seventy, as well as by a slate of middle-aged, mostly male and mostly unimaginative (or outright failed and feckless) leaders. Not all leaders are old, of course, but Traoré stands out as not just young but also youthful, conveying a kind of energy and purpose and confidence that make him seem, to many, like a compelling alternative to the status quo. For supporters, Traoré’s appeal seems to be enhanced - not dented - when he declares democracy to be a failed and violent system. Traoré comes across to supporters as a truth teller and a problem solver, not someone caught up in fealty to (what can be seen as) Western-backed political projects and hollow, faux-universal norms. The tremendous challenges facing Traoré and Burkina Faso, namely insecurity and poverty, also add to supporters’ sympathy for and confidence in his rejection of criticism, his assertions of rapid progress on the security front, and his nationalist discourse.

What Are the Major Criticisms of Traoré?

The key criticisms of Traoré are twofold, and they are to my mind convincing:

His administration’s narrative of progress on the security front is at odds with a mountain of evidence about violence, and the maintenance of that narrative and of his rule in general rests on tremendous repression, adding up to a militarized autocracy. This is why the HRW and Sky News interventions struck such a nerve. Now, I do think it is commendable to raise critical questions about the methodologies and biases of organizations such as Human Rights Watch or the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project, which (in very different ways) track violence and insecurity in Burkina Faso and around the world. But can one dismiss every single critical report? The picture that emerges from multiple organizations with deep reach in terms of gathering eyewitness testimony, collating media reports, and otherwise cataloguing violent incidents is that the government’s linear narrative of security progress is inaccurate. And once that is admitted, then questions naturally arise about why the authorities are so strongly committed to that narrative, why they are so fierce in repressing and punishing challenges and dissent, and why they have not been willing or able to rein in the security force abuses that (since the time of Traoré’s predecessors) have been repeatedly identified as key drivers of violence.

He is a more conventional ruler than he appears. This is why Engels’ piece caused some serious outrage, and the pushback to her piece in Jacobin (at least from what I saw on Twitter) focused mostly on arguing that socialists in the Global North cannot understand or appreciate living socialism in the Global South. That may be true! But I do not think that argument actually demonstrates that Traoré has a transformational and substantive project benefiting ordinary Burkinabè. It is true that the economy is growing quickly, but it grew quickly in many of the years preceding the coup as well. It is also true that in both Burkina Faso and Mali, some serious efforts have been pursued to secure greater royalties from multinational firms extracting resources. Those renegotiated royalty rates and incipient moves towards nationalization may end up being the most compelling legacy of Goïta and Traoré. But when we look at, in particular, the Burkinabè and Malian authorities’ continued willingness to defer to conditions imposed by the International Monetary Fund, the limits of “sovereigntism” stand out quite clearly.

I can empathize with people’s support for coups under certain circumstances, especially the desperate circumstances of unbridled insurgency and clearly stumbling civilian leadership. I can also empathize with the stance that a transformational leader needs time to make his or her vision into a reality, again especially when circumstances are so dire and the potential resistance from entrenched interests, domestic and foreign, is so huge. It is a testament to the power of Traoré as a symbol, as a bearer of hope, that he continues to stir up such passionate defenses of his project, more than three years into his rule. Ultimately, though, I am not convinced he offers a way out for a country that has suffered much.