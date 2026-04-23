Sawahil

Sawahil

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Aaron Ruby
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I celebrate the expulsions of French imperialism from Burkina Faso and other countries in West Africa.

However, Traoré and his regime offer nothing to working people in Burkina Faso, much less any revolutionary political example, unlike the shining leadership of Thomas Sankara, which Traoré is cynically trying to appropriate. Traoré’s empty nationalist rhetoric is merely to give cover to one more capitalist regime seeking to pacify rather than mobilize working people to organize and fight in their own interests, as Thomas Sankara sought to do.

I suggest reading Sankara's speeches, a number of which are available on line, such as his, “Discours d’Orientation politique,” (Political Orientation Speech) on October 2, 1983, to the Burkinabè people.

https://www.thomassankara.net/the-political-orientation-speech-thomas-sankara/?lang=en

THOMAS SANKARA ARCHIVE

https://www.marxists.org/archive/sankara/index.htm

And research what the Traoré regime has actually said and done, and most importantly what it has not said or done. I wish it was like Sankara but it's not, either in word or deed.

The reactionary “Personal and Family Code (Code des Personnes et de la Famille - CPF)” was passed by the Transitional Legislative Assembly on September 1, 2025. Traoré signed it into law on September 25, 2025, as Law No. 012-2025/ALT.

That misogynistic and backwards code stands diametrically opposed to the revolutionary perspective advanced by Sankara for the dignity and emancipation of women, and the transformation of Burkinabè society.

“The Revolution Cannot Triumph without the Emancipation of Women”

By Thomas Sankara

March 8, 1987

https://www.thomassankara.net/la-liberation-de-la-femme-une/?lang=en

That speech by Sankara offers a truly revolutionary perspective.

The capitalist Traoré regime has not carried out an agrarian reform, nor advanced conditions for workers. There is no mass organization of workers or poor farmers. No explosion of union organizing — all the basic expressions of any genuine popular revolution.

Traoré’s “Agricultural Offensive” (2023–) largely benefits the wealthier and medium capitalist landowners with loans and equipment, not the small poor peasants, let alone the landless agricultural workers. It remains firmly within a capitalist framework, and whatever minor changes will inevitably be undone by the workings of capitalism.

The history of semicolonial nations is full of capitalist regimes spewing nationalist fake radical or ‘progressive’ rhetoric, from Perón, Nasser, Kwame Nkrumah, or Maduro. They change nothing for working people. Worse still, they tie the hands of the exploited and oppressed.

Anyone interested in the genuine political legacy of Thomas Sankara — a genuine revolutionary — should read his incredible speeches. Many are contained in the following book:

“Thomas Sankara Speaks:

The Burkina Faso Revolution 1983–87”

By Thomas Sankara

https://www.pathfinderpress.com/products/thomas-sankara-speaks-burkina-faso-revolution_1983-87

PDF:

https://library.agnescameron.info/revolutionary%20history/Thomas%20Sankara%20Speaks.pdf

CONTENTS:

—Who Are the Enemies of the People? March 26, 1983

—Struggle for a Bright Future August 4, 1983

—Power Must Be Conquered by a Conscious People August 21, 1983

—The Political Orientation Speech October 2, 1983

—The People's Revolutionary Courts January 3, 1984

—There Is Only One Color That of African Unity August 1984

—On Receiving the José Martí Order September 25, 1984

—We Want to Be Free to Give Our Culture Its Full Significance, October 2, 1984

—Our White House Is in Black Harlem, October 3, 1984

—Freedom Can Be Won Only Through Struggle, October 4, 1984

—We Must Fight Against Imperialism Together, March 17, 1985

—Dare to Invent the Future, 1985

—We Are in Solidarity with Our Neighbors, September 11, 1985

—We Fought to Repel the Enemy January 3, 1986

—Save Our Trees, Our Environment, Our Lives February 5, 1986

—On Books and Reading, February 1986

—Abuse of Power Must Be Foreign to the CDRS l, April 4, 1986

—Burkina Will Be at Nicaragua's Side, August 27, 1986

—Ours Is a Seething Anti-Apartheid, Anti-Zionist Dream, September 3, 1986

—Samora Machel's Death Must Enlighten and Strengthen Us, October 1986

—Nicaragua Must Be Supported by All of Us, November 8, 1986

—The Revolution Cannot Triumph Without the Emancipation of Women, March 8, 1987

—We Can Count on Cuba, August 1, 1987

—Revolution Is a Perpetual Teacher, August 4, 1987

—You Cannot Kill Ideas: A Tribute to Che Guevara, October 8, 1987

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