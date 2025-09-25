Cote d'Ivoire is West Africa’s third most populous country (after Nigeria and Ghana) and the region’s second largest economy (after Nigeria). One month from today, on October 25, Ivorians will vote in a presidential election. Incumbent President Alassane Ouattara is seeking a fourth term and will likely win it, possibly at the cost of elevating the prospects for post-election unrest and/or a military coup.

Background

Since Cote d’Ivoire’s independence from France in 1960, the country has had just five presidents. From 1960 until his death in 1993, the country’s leader was Félix Houphouët-Boigny, a union leader turned politician. Houphouët-Boigny, like many other African leaders of his generation, made his country into a single-party state. He was close to senior French officials and is often credited with inventing the term “Françafrique.”

Upon Houphouët-Boigny’s death, then-National Assembly President Henri Bédié and then-Prime Minister Alassane Ouattara contended for power, with Bédié emerging victorious and working as president from 1993-1999. A coup against Bédié installed Robert Guéï as president, but Guéï lost to longtime opposition politician Laurent Gbagbo in the 2000 election. That election was boycotted by Ouattara’s Rassemblement des Républicains (Rally of Republicans, RDR) and by the former ruling party, the Parti Démocratique de la Côte d'Ivoire - Rassemblement Démocratique Africain (Democratic Party of Cote d’Ivoire - African Democracy Rally, or PDCI-RDA) of Houphouët-Boigny; the Supreme Court had blocked Ouattara’s candidacy along with the candidacy of the PCDI’s leader. A running debate in Ivorian politics from that time until now has had to do with “Ivorité,” or who is and is not a rightful and authentic citizen of the country (see Chapter Six here for an academic treatment of the politics of citizenship).

A post-election crisis then spiraled into civil war from 2002-2007 (the dating sometimes varies from account to account), pitting Gbagbo’s administration against various rebel groups; today, the most politically important former rebel is Guillaume Soro, who also served as prime minister from 2007-2012 and as president of the National Assembly from 2012-2018. Returning to the aftermath of the civil war, there was also a follow-on crisis or second civil war in 2010-2011 following the 2010 elections. Those elections came down in the second round to Gbagbo versus Ouattara; the Independent Electoral Commission’s results showed Ouattara winning while the Constitutional Court invalidated those results and pronounced Gbagbo the winner, touching off more fighting - ultimately, Ouattara’s forces, backed the French, defeated and arrested Gbagbo.

Ouattara won re-election in 2015 by an overwhelming margin. In 2020, following a 2016 constitutional referendum, Ouattara engaged in creative reinterpretation of the constitution to run for a third term, ultimately winning some 95% of the vote amid an opposition boycott.

The bottom line from this history, as it pertains to the current elections, are that there are three main names to retain - Ouattara, Gbagbo, and Soro.

A Tightly Controlled Electoral Field

The authorities - in particular, the Constitutional Council - have shaped the election in advance by disqualifying several major opposition figures.

The disqualifications have affected, most prominently:

Former Credit Suisse CEO Tidjane Thiam, grand-nephew of Houphouët-Boigny and candidate of the former ruling PDCI

Former President Laurent Gbagbo

Former Prime Minister Guillaume Soro

All three pushed back vigorously, but were unsuccessful in gaining eligibility. Those three disqualifications constitute one of the central stories of Ivorian politics over the last year, especially Thiam’s legal battle to be recognized as an Ivorian citizen, which received considerable international attention.

Ultimately, the Constitutional Council narrowed the field from sixty candidates to five, including Ouattara. The other four candidates are:

Former First Lady Simone Ehivet, the ex-wife of Gbagbo, running for the Movement of Capable Generations, her own party. The BBC has profiled her and her presidential bid here.

Former Infrastructure Minister Ahoua Don Mello, a former ally of Gbagbo who was kicked out of Gbagbo’s African People's Party-Côte d'Ivoire for trying to serve as the party’s “Plan B.” On his break with Gbagbo this summer, see Jeune Afrique’s report here. Mello is running as an independent.

Former Family Minister Henriette Lagou Adjoua, running for the Group of Political Partners for Peace.

Former Commerce Minister and businessman Jean-Louis Billon, running for the Democratic Congress after losing out in a power struggle with Thiam for the PDCI ticket.

While these are clearly qualified and serious candidates, the exclusion of several heavyweight politicians would seem to me to advantage the incumbent. I expect Ouattara to win.

What Would Be the Implications of a Ouattara Victory?

Various observers have warned that these elections - like past elections in Cote d’Ivoire - carry many risks of tension. Here is International Crisis Group:

Without measures to dampen tensions, the October election may see a repeat of the violence attending previous polls. The government bears a great deal of the responsibility for this predicament. By standing for a fourth term, President Ouattara may incur hostility among the population, leading some, as in 2020, to stage violent demonstrations. His candidacy will likely appear especially anachronistic to many young people, who are already under-represented in Ivorian politics and may become even less interested in the election.

The two basic risks are post-election unrest and a coup. Post-election protests seem virtually guaranteed; the question becomes how much that unrest would escalate. I have not seen many observers predicting a return to civil war, but there does seem to be considerable fear in Abidjan and elsewhere about the prospects for serious violence.

In terms of coup risks, I don’t expect to wake up to headlines of a coup on November 1 or something like that - but in the context of the various West African coups that occurred between 2020 and 2023, it clearly makes sense to take coup risks seriously. The most concerning parallel for Ouattara would be the 2021 coup in Guinea, which saw officers overthrow then-President Alpha Condé after he won a third term. And coup risks are not just on the minds of journalists and analysts - fake reports of a coup back in May caught wide attention in Cote d’Ivoire precisely because the context is so tense. Cote d’Ivoire is in a far better position, economically, than the “coup belt” (I dislike that term, actually) countries were a few years ago, but Ouattara will undoubtedly spend his fourth term cognizant of the possibility of a putsch.

A Ouattara victory would also bring a combination of continuity and uncertainty. Continuity, obviously, because the same person would be in the Presidential Palace, with all that might mean for continuity in governance, senior staff, etc. Uncertainty, though, because Ouattara is 83 years old - and age alone could touch off various shifts and maneuvers as politicians position themselves to succeed him. It is the rare election that really brings a resolution to a country’s core political questions, but this election in particular seems to comparmentalize the past, freeze the present, and give voters little space to consider the country’s long-term future.