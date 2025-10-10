Last week’s links are available here.

Sahel and West Africa

Kidal, a key northern Malian town under government control since 2023, is emptying out amid a rebel blockade and jihadist attacks.

Héni Nsaibia at ACLED: “From Hunters to Militias: The Militarization of Dozos in Mali.”

Fuel shortages continue in Mali, including in Bamako - and Cote d’Ivoire is mobilizing some help.

Burkinabè authorities arrested eight staffers at the International NGO Safety Organisation.

France24’s David Rich on the key role that the Independent Electoral Commission and the Constitutional Council will have in Cote d’Ivoire’s October 25 presidential election.

Adwoa Tenkoramaa Domena at DW: “Ghana Faces Growing Criticism over US Deportee Agreement.”

As Togo enters its Fifth Republic and a recalibrated presidential power structure, President Faure Gnassingbé welcomes back most of the government that he dissolved in May.

Wedaeli Chibelushi at the BBC on the “Nigerian Modernism” exhibit at London’s Tate Modern gallery. Click through to see some of the artworks - my favorite here is Nike Davies-Okundaye’s “Animal World.”

North Africa

Amid Morocco’s GenZ212 protests, King Mohammed VI is scheduled to speak today (October 10). The movement faces the familiar pros and cons of a leaderless structure, and elected politicians are “under pressure.”

Ahmed Eljechtimi and Alexander Dziadosz for Reuters: “Youth-Led Unrest Exposes Cracks in Morocco’s Economic Model.”

Nora Litoussi at France24 on the serious problems in Moroccan public hospitals - recall that maternal deaths at a hospital in Agadir triggered the GenZ212 protests.

Tunisian labor leader Lassaâd Yaâcoubi has been arrested on charges of illegal speculation.

At Le Matin d’Algérie, Samia Naït Iqbal deplores a centralization of power in the presidency.

Alaa Hamouda at al-Sharq al-Awsat on a series of political reconciliation meetings in Libya aimed at preparing the ground for a UN-sponsored national dialogue.

Greater Horn of Africa

Fatah al-Rahaman Hamodah at Geeska: “Once the heartbeat of public life, Sudan’s print newspapers nurtured literacy, debate, and community. Their decline, hastened by war and economic collapse, marks the fading of a shared cultural memory.”

Faisal Ali at Al Jazeera: “North Darfur Displacement Worsens as Sudan Paramilitary Tightens Siege.”

Addis Standard: “Ethiopia Accuses Eritrea and TPLF of Colluding to ‘Wage War,’ Involvement in Recent Attack on Woldiya city in Amhara Region.”

David Herbling at Bloomberg: “Kenya Snags $215 Million in Savings After Chinese Loan Currency Swap.”

Mohamed Gabobe for Drop Site: “Al-Shabaab Fighters Break Out of Underground Prison in Somalia.”

Mashriq

Human Rights Watch:

Egyptian authorities detained prominent independent journalist Ismail Iskandarani over Facebook posts, Human Rights Watch said today. They should immediately and unconditionally release Iskandarani and establish an independent committee to review the detention of thousands of peaceful critics and release all those detained for peaceful speech, assembly, or association.

David Brunnstrom and Steve Holland for Reuters: “What Do We Know about Trump’s Gaza Deal?”

Hugh Lovatt and Muhammad Shehada for the European Council on Foreign Relations:

Thanks to European and Arab engagement, Trump’s peace plan for Gaza gets the basics mostly right: it rejects the forcible displacement of Gazans and Israeli annexation of the Strip, accepts a future role for the Palestinian Authority (PA), and gives guarded support for Palestinian self-determination—all major shifts in US policy. Beyond a full end to the war and hostage release, the plan also envisages a complete staged Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and the disarmament of Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups. But it still risks failure. Trump’s plan offers no clarity on timing or implementation, and sidesteps the Israeli government’s rejection of a two-state solution as well as the impact of Israeli sanctions on the PA and the illegal West Bank settlements. Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu also secured last minute, vaguely worded additions on Gaza’s demilitarisation and PA reform that risks letting Israel dictate the scope and pace of the plan’s implementation once the hostages are released.

See also Shehada’s piece in the New Arab on Palestine’s future.

Anne Irfan in the London Review of Books: “From Balfour to Blair.”

Lisa Goldman at New Lines Magazine: “The Settlers Bursting Tel Aviv’s Bubble.”

Nanar Hawach for International Crisis Group: “Parliamentary Elections in Post-Assad Syria.”

Sudarsan Raghavan in the Wall Street Journal: “The Women Who Helped Defeat ISIS Are Fighting for Their Place in the New Syria.”

Amwaj: “Fragile Accord Sees Resumption of Oil Exports from Iraqi Kurdistan.”

Qassim Abdul-Zahra for the AP: “Iraq’s Amnesty Law Frees 35,000 and Recovers $34.4M, Supreme Judicial Council Says.”

Ali Fathollah-Nejad at War on the Rocks: “The 12 Days of War That Didn’t Ignite the Middle East or the World.” Definitely worth a read, although predictions that war with Iran would unleash chaos were, in my understanding, largely predicated on the scenario of a ground invasion of Iran - not on the scenario of a brief bombing campaign.

The FT: “‘The Glory Days Are Over’: Consultants in Saudi Arabia Curb Expansion Plans: Hiring Booms Slows as Kingdom Reassesses Where to Direct Spending.”

Samy Magdy for the AP: “Yemen’s Houthi Rebels Detain 9 More UN Staff as Part of a Crackdown.”