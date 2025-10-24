I skipped last week’s links so as not to crowd out this interview with Wendell Marsh. You can read the links from two weeks ago here.

Sahel and West Africa

Cote d’Ivoire holds presidential elections tomorrow, 25 October. As incumbent President Alassane Ouattara appears poised for victory, what do young voters want?

Portia Crowe and Libby George at Reuters: “Senegal Debt Servicing Projections for Years Ahead Rise Sharply, Document Shows.”

Mali is facing crippling fuel shortages as jihadists assert control over road transport and choke off Bamako. The junta has reshuffled the military’s service chiefs.

At the Africa Report, Sheriff Bojang Jr. asks whether Burkina Faso’s capital Ouagadougou could fall to jihadists.

Human Rights Watch: “Burkina Faso authorities should urgently investigate and publicly report on the whereabouts of six judges and prosecutors as well as one lawyer who are feared to have been forcibly disappeared.”

Chris Ewokor at the BBC: “Nigerian Separatist Leader Sacks Lawyers at Start of His Defence in Court.”

The FT: “How Kidnapping Became a Lucrative Business in Nigeria.”

North Africa

Olivier Hooper for Middle East Eye: “Morocco’s $15bn Promise Falls Short of GenZ 212 Demands for Real Change.”

At RFI, an informative interview with Abdelmalek Alaoui of the Moroccan Institute of Strategic Intelligence, on Morocco’s activities in the Sahel.

Algerian General Abdelkader Haddad, former head of the General Directorate of Internal Security, has been found and arrested in Algiers after a weeks-long search by authorities.

Tarek Amara for Reuters: “Once an Idyll, Tunisian Protest Hotspot Gabes Now an Environmental ‘Nightmare’.” Nawaat interviews Hussam Saad of the organization ALERT (Association for Combating the Rent Economy in Tunisia) on the situation in Gabes.

Kevin Doyle at Al Jazeera: “Lebanon Court Orders Son of Late Libyan leader Gaddafi Freed on $11m Bail.”

Greater Horn of Africa

Reuters:

Anwar Gargash, the diplomatic adviser to the UAE’s president, called on Wednesday for an immediate ceasefire in Sudan. In an interview at the Reuters NEXT Gulf Summit in Abu Dhabi, Gargash said Sudan’s future should involve a civilian transition rather than a military junta.

At AfriqueXXI, Augustine Passilly writes on the displaced in Tigray - the one million already displaced, and those freshly dislocated in the west.

Herald Aloo at the Africa Report: “Debt, Trade and Infrastructure: Kenya Tilts towards China.”

The New Humanitarian’s Patrick Gathara: “Raila [Odinga] did not make Kenyans care about democracy. He made them care about power.” Odinga died on October 15.

Reuters: “USAID Cuts Had ‘Severe Impact’ on Somalia’s Economy, Says Development Bank Chief.”

Mashriq

Benedict Garman, Emma Pengelly, and Matt Murphy for BBC Verify: “New Images Show Israeli Control Line Deeper into Gaza than Expected.”

Drop Site: “Eyad Amawi of the Gaza Relief Committee joins Drop Site’s Ryan Grim and Sharif Abdel Kouddous to discuss the latest developments on the ground in Gaza.”

The FT: “Trump Had to Choose Between Israel and Qatar. He Chose Qatar.”

Jasper Nathaniel reports on violence by settlers and Israeli soldiers in the West Bank.

France24: “Syrian Forces Negotiate Truce with French-Led Jihadist Group Holed up in Camp.”

An AFP gallery: “Water Salinity Hurting Farmers, Livestock in Iraq.”

Amwaj: “Killing of Sunni Candidate Casts Shadow over Iraqi Elections.”

Alfadhel Ahmad for Al Jazeera: “Iraq’s Elections and Muqtada al-Sadr’s Endgame of Power.”

Maziar Motamedi for Al Jazeera: “Political Infighting as Iran Navigates Sanctions, Lingering Threat of War.”

Parisa Hafezi at Reuters: “Iran Risks Severe Economic Downturn, Unrest as Renewed UN Sanctions Bite.”

Mohammed Sergie for Semafor: “Gulf Debt Sales Surge Despite Global Uncertainty: IMF.”