General

Second, for those of you who are interested in Islamic law, I have a new article in the Journal of Religion about the Maliki school, one of the four main schools of law in Sunni Islam.

Thalia Beaty for the AP: “US Foreign Aid Cuts Leave a Funding Gap That Private Donors Are Unlikely to Fill.”

Tim Hirschel-Burns at Boston University’s Global Development Policy Center: “10 Ways Financing for Development Has Changed in 10 Years.”

Paul Nantulya at the Africa Center for Strategic Studies: “Mapping China’s Strategic Port Development in Africa.”

Sahel and West Africa

Babacar Dione at AP: “France Begins Handing Over Military Bases to Senegal.”

As Mauritania cracks down on clandestine migration, some migrants facing deportation attacked and burned a police station in the town of Gogui on the Mauritania-Mali border.

Bokar Sangaré and Mahamadou Cissé at AfriqueXXI: “Reinvent Themselves or Perish: The Dilemma of Political Parties in Mali.”

The educational crisis continues in northern Mali, as the junta suspends the salaries of some 144 teachers, charging that they are failing to show up.

Misper Apawu for AP: “‘We Don’t Have Anywhere to Go.’ In Ghana, Rising Seas, Powerful Waves Sweep Away Homes.”

Reuters: “Nigeria's Anti-Graft Agency Recovers Nearly $500 Million in One Year.”

At Jeune Afrique, ‘Femi Asu and Kanika Saigal on the rivalry between Aliko Dangote and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company.

North Africa

At Maroc360, Tarik Qattab, Mohamed Chakir Alaoui, and Yassine Mannan offer a grim portrait of Tamesna, a planned city near Rabat that the authors say has veered badly off course, including as an “ideal safe haven for terrorists.”

Frederic Wehrey and Andrew Bonney for the Carnegie Endowment: “Beyond the Green Transition: Governance and Climate Vulnerability in Morocco.”

AFP: “Got Cash?: Tunisia's Cheque Reform Leaves Many Struggling to Adjust.”

Jeune Afrique’s Akram Torki on protests and arrests in Algeria’s education sector.

Jeune Afrique’s Frida Dahmani charts the varied itineraries of Muammar al-Qadhafi’s children.

Greater Horn of Africa

Al Jazeera: “African Union Warns of Sudan Partition Risk.” The AU Peace and Security Council’s full statement is here.

Mohammed Amin at Middle East Eye: “Sudan's Biggest Self-Described 'Jihadi' Group Says It Will Disband Once RSF Defeated.”

Peter Yeung for Al Jazeera: “‘We Just Want Peace’: A Pacifist Community Amid Ethiopia’s Amhara Conflict.”

Will Ross and Joseph Winter at the BBC:

Police in Kenya have fired tear gas to disperse protesters who tried to occupy a church that was recently given a substantial donation by President William Ruto. The gift to the Jesus Winner Ministry in the Roysambu suburb of Nairobi of 20m shillings ($155,000; £120,000) drew criticism from some young Kenyans struggling with the high cost of living.

Purity Mwambia at VOA: “Sudan’s Accusations of Kenya Siding with RSF Are Likely True.”

The BBC’s Fardowsa Hanshi:

Somali security forces have ended a deadly 24-hour siege by Islamist fighters who stormed a popular hotel in the central city of Beledweyne, authorities said. The attack by al-Shabab began with a car bomb exploding, followed by gunmen entering the hotel, leading to intense clashes with security forces.

Mukhtar Gurguurte at Geeska: “Art, Politics and Resistance in Somalia.”

Elizabeth Fullerton in The Guardian: “‘Painting Was My Final Act of Defiance’: How a Chef from War-Torn Eritrea Wowed the Art World After His Death.”

Mashriq

Rita Baroud at The New Humanitarian:

In Gaza, we live in a different kind of financial system – a market where prices rise every second, not based on supply and demand but on the level of suffering. The tighter the siege, the higher the prices, until food becomes a rare commodity out of reach for many. Before the war, Ramadan meant family visits, large iftar gatherings, conversations that stretched until suhoor, and evenings spent with friends in cafés. It meant warmth, life, and a sense of belonging to something greater. Now, families are scattered between the north and south. Some have left altogether. Many have been martyred. There are no more Ramadan feasts bringing families together; no more children laughing as they wait for the call to prayer. Some families break their fast with the little food they have left – maybe a piece of bread, a cup of water, or a bit of rice, if they’re lucky. Others have nothing at all and settle for water or sleep to escape the hunger.

B’Tselem: “Gaza Doctrine: The West Bank Is Under Fire.”

International Crisis Group: “A Promising Route to Peace in Türkiye’s PKK Conflict.”

At New Books in Middle Eastern Studies, Yasemin Ipek interviews Kristen Scheid on her book Fantasmic Objects: Art and Sociality from Lebanon, 1920-1950.

A mini-roundup on the recent violence in Latakia, Syria:

New York Times: “What We Know About the Unrest in Syria.”

Amnesty International: “Syria: Horrific Killings of Civilians on Northwest Coast Must Be Investigated.”

Aron Lund and Sam Heller at The Century Foundation: “Will Sectarian Massacres Derail Syria’s Transition?”

Ali Mamouri at The Conversation: “After Mass Killings in Syria, Can a Fragmented Country Stay United?”

Middle East Eye: “Syria’s Sharaa Vows Accountability Over Coastal Region Violence.”

Meanwhile - Eyad Kourdi and Kareem El Damanhoury at CNN: “Syria’s New Government Strikes Deal to Integrate Powerful Kurdish Rival in Landmark Agreement.” Related: Al Majalla interviewed SDF leader Mazloum Abdi back in February.

Kareem Chehayeb and Omar Sanadiki for the AP: “Syria’s Druze Seek a Place in a Changing Nation, Navigating Pressures from the Government and Israel.”

Josh Paul has a new paper for the Institute for Comparative and Regional Studies at the University of Denver: “Why ‘Security for Peace’ Fails to Deliver Either: Rethinking the Israel-Palestine Conflict.”

Reuters: “Siemens Energy Secures $1.6 Bln Power Plant Project in Saudi Arabia.”

Aref Mohammed for Reuters: “Exclusive: After US Move on Iraq-Iran Power Trade, Baghdad Looks to Replace Iranian Gas.”

New York Times: “Iran Signals Openness to Limited Nuclear Talks With U.S.”