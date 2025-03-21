You can find last week’s links here.

Sahel and West Africa

In Rosso, Senegal, authorities, NGOs, and the town itself are ill prepared for the massive numbers of migrants being expelled from Mauritania.

Aly Asmane Ascofaré and Fatoumata Diallo profile Malian Prime Minister Abdoulaye Maïga’s inner circle for Jeune Afrique.

At DW, Mahamadou Kane reports on the spate of kidnappings/arrests of “critical voices” in Mali. A similar trend is observable in Burkina Faso.

In Burkina, a near-kidnapping of a small child and the near-lynching of the perpetrator, reportedly a high-ranking officer.

Niger’s authorities are examining their relationship with the China National Petroleum Corporation and calling for more “Nigerienisation” in the oil industry.

At Africa Is a Country, Sa’eed Husaini interviews Gyekye Tanoh on Ghana’s past and present:

Above all, the biggest contrast between then and now is this: Economic growth under [Kwame] Nkrumah did not rely on weakening labor, cheapening wages, or impoverishing farmers. No matter how our governments speak today, that is the reality of the present system. And I hope that as we continue this discussion, we can demonstrate just how stark the difference is between then and now.

Camillus Eboh for Reuters: “Nigeria Declares State of Emergency in Rivers State Over Pipeline Vandalism.”

Eremo Egbejule for The Guardian: “‘We Are All Natasha’: Senator’s Sexual Harassment Claims Roil Nigeria.”

Al Jazeera English: “Contrasting Lives in Lagos: The Highs and Lows of Nigeria's Economic Hub.”

North Africa

IMF:

The IMF Executive Board concluded the 2025 Article IV Consultation and approved the Third Review under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF) arrangement with Morocco, allowing for the immediate disbursement of SDR 375 million (about US$ 496 million). The Moroccan economy continued to show resilience despite another year of drought, with real GDP growth projected to slow modestly to 3.2 percent in 2024 amid strong domestic demand. Growth is expected to accelerate over the medium term, driven by stronger investment and the continued structural reforms.

Driss Rejichi for La Croix: “In Tunisia, a Record Rescue of Migrants Embarrasses the Authorities.”

RFI interviews the historian Anne Clémentine Larroque about the state of terrorism threats in Tunisia.

Libya’s education minister has been sentenced to a 3.5 year prison term on charges of corruption and neglect.

Ben Munster and Elena Giordano at Politico: “Italy's Release of a Warlord Puts Meloni's Entanglements with Libya Under Scrutiny.”

Greater Horn of Africa

Simon Marks at Bloomberg: “A Genocidal Militia in Sudan Controls a Key Ingredient in Coke and Pepsi.”

France24 journalists report from different sites in Sudan. An excerpt:

Port Sudan has become the de facto capital of the country as government ministries, institutions and international NGOs have relocated from Khartoum to the port city on the Red Sea. Since the start of the conflict, hundreds of thousands of Sudanese have taken refuge in the city, sending rent prices soaring.

Sudan War Monitor:

Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) fought a two-day battle against the Sudan People’s Liberation Army in Opposition (SPLA-IO), a South Sudanese opposition group, near the border between the two countries. The battle, which began on Saturday and ended on Sunday afternoon, saw RSF fighters engage SPLA-IO forces in an agricultural zone east of Renk in Upper Nile state and west of Bout, the capital of Blue Nile state’s Tadamon locality. The violence signals deepening ties between the RSF and South Sudan’s government, amid deteriorating relations between Juba and Port Sudan.

Kalkidan Yibeltal at the BBC: “'No-one Can Handle Another War' - Tigrayans Fear Fresh Ethiopian Conflict.”

On March 18, a roadside bomb targeted the convoy of Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

Mohamed Gabobe for The New Humanitarian: “African Union Peacekeepers in Somalia Accused of Widespread Abuse.”

Ragip Soylu for Middle East Eye: “Somalia Sacks Defence Minister Amid US Pressure Over His Turkey Ties.”

Tage Kene-Okafor at TechCrunch: “Google, Speedinvest Back Kenya’s Leta, Which Uses AI to Make Logistics Cheaper.”

Daniel Herbling for Bloomberg: “Kenya Foregoes $800 Million IMF Review, Seeks Fresh Program.”

International Crisis Group: “Ethiopia and Eritrea, On a Collision Course.”

Mashriq

Aleks Philips and Hafsa Khalil at the BBC: “Israel Launches Fresh Gaza Strikes As It Vows to Fight 'in Full Force'.”

A new report on the Occupied Palestinian Territories from the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Mamoud Khalil, writing from detention in Louisiana:

I spent my youth in proximity to yet distant from my homeland. But being Palestinian is an experience that transcends borders. I see in my circumstances similarities to Israel’s use of administrative detention – imprisonment without trial or charge – to strip Palestinians of their rights.

The Guardian: “Istanbul Mayor Arrested Days Before Likely Presidential Nomination.” Bloomberg reports on the negative reaction of Turkish markets.

Al Jazeera: “Turkiye’s Booming Defence Industry.”

At OrientXXI, Armin Messager on Syrian jihadists and the “heterogeneity” of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham."

Also at OrientXXI, Thomas Pierret argues that Syria’s Ahmad al-Sharaa/Abu Muhammad al-Jolani is exercising divide and rule strategies to cement his personal power and reduce internal threats.

Hanna Davis in New Lines Magazine: “How Desperation Sowed the Seeds of Rebellion in Syria’s Latakia Province.”

Rayhan Uddin at Middle East Eye: “Saudi Arabia Carries Out Arrests Over Sex Work and 'Immoral Acts'.”

France24: “'Why Maids Keep Dying in Saudi Arabia': Hundreds of Kenyan Workers Dead in Last Five Years.”

Mohamed Ghobari for Reuters (March 19): “US Strikes Houthi Strongholds in Yemen Where Leaders Are Hiding, Yemeni Sources Say.”

Maha El Dahan, Parisa Hafezi, and Mohammed Ghobari for Reuters: “Exclusive: Yemen's Houthis Won't 'Dial Down' Under US Pressure or Iranian Appeals.”

James Snell in The Spectator: “Why US Airstrikes on the Houthis Will Fail.”

Wall Street Journal: “Iraq Is Building a $17 Billion Trade Corridor to Bypass the Suez Canal.”

The Middle East Institute’s Paul Salem reflects on his trip to Baghdad:

In my brief visit to the Iraqi capital, it was heartening to see Iraqis of all stripes enjoying the return of normal life to their storied city. But it was also clear that Iraq is in a very difficult position. It seeks stability and economic revival but faces mounting regional and international pressures. From an unpredictable Syria to the intensifying US-Iran confrontation, Iraq must carefully navigate its alliances to avoid being pulled into another cycle of conflict. With an energy crisis looming this summer and elections on the horizon in the fall, the months ahead will be challenging. The US has an interest in remaining closely engaged with leaders in both Baghdad and Erbil to help support the tentative stability and progress that is being made in the country, while managing the risks for Iraq from a volatile regional environment and an escalating US-Iranian confrontation.

Amnesty International: “Iran: Authorities Target Women’s Rights Activists with Arbitrary Arrest, Flogging and Death Penalty.”