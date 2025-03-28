Last week’s links can be found here.

Sahel and West Africa

Dalatou Mamane for the Associated Press: “Niger’s Junta Leader Cements His Grip on Power as He Is Sworn in as President.”

Robbie Corey-Boule at Reuters: “IMF Says No Talks on New Senegal Programme until Misreporting Addressed.”

Bah Traoré at AfriqueXXI: “Mali-Algeria, a Long History of Ambiguity and Suspicion.”

Mali’s ex-Prime Minister Moussa Mara calls for dialogue with Malian jihadists.

Jeune Afrique: “In Burkina Faso, the National Association of Journalists Dissolved by the Authorities.”

Florence Richard at The Africa Report: “Gbagbo, Soro, Blé Goudé: Why Côte d’Ivoire’s Provisional Electoral List Is Causing Controversy.”

Adwoa Tenkoramaa Domena at DW: “Ghana: Growing Calls to Punish 'Wayward' Soldiers.”

Reuters: “Ghana Inflation 'Uncomfortably High', New Central Bank Governor Says.”

Héni Nsaibia at ACLED: “New Frontlines: Jihadist Expansion Is Reshaping the Benin, Niger, and Nigeria Borderlands.”

Shariq Khan at Reuters: “US Jet Fuel Imports Surge as Nigeria's Dangote Refinery Pushes Barrels West.”

Abubakar Said Saad at DW: “The Linguist Who Brought Europe and Africa Closer.”

Hauwau Samaila Mohammed at DW: “How Nigeria Lost Its Textile Market to Chinese Imports.”

North Africa

Human Rights Watch:

A Casablanca Court on March 3, 2025, sentenced a prominent activist, Fouad Abdelmoumni, to six months in prison and fines over a Facebook post, Human Rights Watch and Democracy for the Arab World Now (DAWN) said today. Moroccan authorities should urgently end their intensifying repression of activists, journalists, and human rights defenders solely for exercising their right to free speech and overturn his conviction. Abdelmoumni, who was travelling outside the country, was sentenced in absentia to six months in prison and a fine of 2,000 dirhams (about US$208), over a Facebook post during French President Emmanuel Macron’s state visit. Abdelmoumni, a member of the Human Rights Watch Middle East and North Africa Advisory Committee, said he would appeal the conviction.

Mathieu Galtier for Jeune Afrique: “How the IMF Agency in Tunisia Became a Ghost Office.”

Natasha Booty at the BBC:

An Algerian court has sentenced an 80-year-old writer to five years in prison after accusing him of undermining the country's territorial integrity. Boualem Sansal was arrested last year after saying in an interview with a far-right French media outlet that, during the colonial era, France gave too much land to Algeria and too little to Morocco. He had also said that the disputed territory of Western Sahara was historically part of Morocco.

Jonathan Winer at the Middle East Institute: “Illegal Arrest and Detention of Libyan Asset Recovery Head Reflects Worsening Libyan Corruption.”

FT: “The Illicit Oil Trade That Is Keeping Libya Divided.”

Greater Horn of Africa

Barbara Plett Usher at the BBC: “Army in Full Control of Khartoum, Sudan Military Leader Says.”

Ahmed Soliman and Suliman Baldo for Chatham House: “Gold and the War in Sudan.”

Darfur24 reports that some Rapid Support Forces (RSF) fighters are returning from Saudi Arabia to Darfur after participating in the war in Yemen.

Teklemariam Bekit at the BBC:

In an effort to quell rising tensions in its troubled Tigray region, Ethiopia's prime minister has said he will appoint a new leader in the area. Tigray's interim President Getachew Reda fled to the capital, Addis Ababa, earlier this month following a power struggle in the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which runs the region.

Fred Harter for the Associated Press: “HIV Rates Surge in Ethiopia’s Tigray After War, Trump’s Aid Cuts Aren’t Helping.”

Karl Sexton at DW:

Police in Germany carried out a major nationwide raid against opponents of the government in Eritrea on Wednesday. The operation, which targeted 19 properties in six federal states, is directed against 17 people suspected of being members of so-called "Brigade N'hamedu," which is classified as a domestic terrorist organization, the Federal Public Prosecutor's Office in Karlsruhe said in a statement.

Mike Kihaki at Kenya’s The Standard: “The uneasy political alliance between Raila Odinga and Martha Karua was laid bare on Thursday as the two former running mates publicly disagreed over the broad-based government arrangement.”

Elsa Kariuki at Africa Is a Country:

In June 2024, Kenya bore witness to a historic uprising—a rebellion sparked by austerity measures in a bill imposing heavy taxes on essential items like menstrual products and cancer treatment services. Dubbed the “Gen Z protests,” the movement encapsulated a generation’s frustration with a system intent on prioritizing debt repayment over public welfare. Since the protests, the revolutionary spirit among Kenyans has persisted, as the urgency of “Ruto Must Go!” remains paramount. Kenyans understand that the struggle is not merely against taxation but against a government that aims to decapitate any funding for development, leaving the citizens to bear the burden of a debt they did not incur. Yet, within the political uprising, the specter of misogyny and homophobia loomed large, exposing the ugly underbelly of the movement’s loudest voices.

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud paid an official visit to Turkey this week.

Julie Capelle and Eric Randolph for AFP: “Fears Mount Over Resurgence of Al-Shabaab Jihadists in Somalia.”

Mashriq

Some Gazans are protesting to call for Hamas to step down from government, but as Muhammad Shehada explains, Israeli encouragement and Fatah’s presence may actually be undermining prospects for organic mobilization and mass participation.

Drop Site News: “Hossam Shabat’s Last Article.”

Nimet Kirac for New Lines Magazine: “Turkey Is in Turmoil as Millions Protest the Arrest of Istanbul’s Mayor.” BBC Arabic reports on arrests of journalists amid the protests.

Selcan Hacaoglu at Bloomberg: “Erdogan Treads Carefully to Quell Protests and Calm Markets.”

Amer al-Meri in The New Humanitarian: “The Alawites Caught Between Revenge and a New Syria.”

Rudaw:

Iraq's parliament held its first hearing on the contentious Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) law on Monday, with the goal of integrating the organization into state forces. On the same day, US officials told Rudaw that Baghdad must ensure the groups operating under the PMF answer to the commander-in-chief of armed forces, the Iraqi premier, rather than Iran.

Stella Martany and Hogir Abdo for the Associated Press: “Kurds in Iraq and Syria Celebrate the Newroz Festival of Spring at a Time of New Political Horizons.”

Mohamed Ali Harisi at The National:

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force commander Esmail Qaani visited Iraq last week to help maintain the unofficial truce between militant groups and the US after Gaza’s ceasefire fell apart, sources told The National on Tuesday. The visit came as Tehran and Washington lay the groundwork for potential landmark negotiations over Iran’s nuclear programme, its regional role and its support for non-state armed groups heavily weakened following the war with Israel.

Amwaj Media: “Deep Dive: Tension Between Azeris, Kurds Escalates in Northwestern Iran.”

Anna Cooban at CNN: “Tesla Is Bringing Its Electric Cars to Oil-Rich Saudi Arabia Amid Falling Global Sales.”

Katie Bo Lillis, Zachary Cohen, and Curt Merrill at CNN: “Annotating the Trump Administration's Yemen War Plans from Their Signal Group Chat.”