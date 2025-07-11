Last week’s links are available here.

General

At The New Humanitarian, Govinda Clayton argues that “ceasefires should be part of a longer process aimed at achieving durable peace, not the endgame.”

Sahel and West Africa

U.S. President Donald Trump hosted the presidents of Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mauritania, and Senegal at the White House on July 9 for the start of a three-day summit. Trump’s ignorant comment about the quality of Liberian President Joseph Boakai’s English did not play well back in Liberia - and speaks to the failure of Trump’s people to prepare him adequately (or his own failure to listen). The focus of the event appears to be on critical resources and minerals. Many analysts are also reading this mini-summit as part of a larger bid to counter China, but if that is indeed the goal, Professor Christopher Afoke Isike (quoted here) argues that Trump (and indeed any U.S. president) faces constraints:

“On one hand, Trump is desperate for some deal to show to his base that he is getting results for America. But some of these also align with his focus on countering Chinese influence in Africa and malign Russian activity which undermines US interests on the continent,” he told CNN. “Most of the regional powers in Africa are either in BRICS as key members or are aspiring to join as key partners,” Isike said, adding that “these five countries (attending the US summit) do not fall into that category and as such are a kind of low-hanging fruit.”

Mauritania’s President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani is reportedly meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the sidelines of the mini-summit, evoking speculation about whether Mauritania would once again (as in 1999-2009) normalize relations with Israel.

Speaking of BRICS, Ronak Gopaldas and Priyal Singh reflect on the bloc’s trajectory and internal challenges at the Institute for Security Studies.

Another occurrence of the - infrequent, but troubling - arrests of media personalities who criticize Senegalese Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko.

The July 1 attacks in southwestern Mali have a lot of potential fallouts - especially transport workers who drive the Dakar-Bamako route.

In Mali, the legal process has concluded create a five-year term, with unlimited renewals, military ruler Assimi Goïta.

Elia Borras for the Associated Press: “Burkina Faso’s Only Eye Doctor for Children Sees the Trauma of Both Play and Conflict.”

At AfriqueXXI, Caroline Chauvet Abalo argues that the cycle of protests and repression in Togo is revealing “sharp tensions within the regime itself.”

Ange Aboa for Reuters: “West Africa Facing 10% Drop in Cocoa Output in 2025/26, Industry Sources Say.”

Two ethnic groups in southwestern Chad signed a reconciliation accord after clashes killed dozens in May at Mandakao.

Fatai Alli, writing for Africa at LSE:

Rather than empowering regular infantry units, the Nigerian Army has relied heavily on designated “Special Forces” to carry out offensive operations. As a result, conventional units have been relegated to policing roles involving confidence patrols, operating checkpoints, or remaining largely confined to bases. Meanwhile, the Special Forces have been overused but under-supported, and have become fatigued, demoralised, and increasingly ineffective over time.

I found his analysis really refreshing.

North Africa

ACLED:

On 12 May, the security architecture of Libya’s capital, Tripoli, underwent an upheaval of seismic proportions. That evening, a meeting between the leaders of Tripoli’s main armed groups — purportedly convened to reduce tensions in the city — turned into a deadly shootout for reasons that have not been fully clarified.1 Among those killed was Abdul Ghani al-Kikli, known as “Gheniwa,” the commander of the Stability Support Apparatus (SSA). Until this happened, the SSA was regarded by many as the capital’s most powerful armed group.2 But, in the months leading up to his killing, tensions between Kikli and Government of National Unity (GNU) Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeiba’s camp escalated amid growing competition for control over state institutions and state-owned enterprises.

Gabrielle Barbati for Euronews: “Exclusive: EU Delegation Ejected from Libya after Diplomatic 'Trap', Source Tells Euronews.”

At Jeune Afrique, Jassim Ahdani reports on the breakup between the two major parties of the Moroccan left, as the 2026 legislative elections slowly approach.

Three aspirants for president in Algeria’s 2024 elections - Saïda Neghza, Belkacem Sahli, and Abdelhakim Hamadi - were charged with electoral fraud and not only had their candidacies blocked, but also received ten-year prison terms. On appeal, the sentences have now been reduced to four years.

Tanika Godbole at DW: “A Tunisian court sentenced 21 top politicians and officials to prison sentences ranging from 12 to 35 years. President Kais Saied has been accused of using the judiciary to crack down on opponents.”

Greater Horn of Africa

Evelyne Musambi for the Associated Press: “Kenya’s President Says ‘Enough Is Enough’ and Vows to End Anti-Government Protests.”

Hiraan: “Turkey’s Mediation Stalls in Somalia–Ethiopia Sea Access Dispute.”

Omar Mahmood at International Crisis Group: “Al-Shabaab Recaptures Key Town, While Mogadishu Struggles to Regain the Upper Hand.”

Abdirahman Muhumad for Geeska:

The cities of Hargeisa, Jigjiga and Mogadishu have all played their part in bringing Somali studies back to the Horn and sustaining its local ownership by hosting the last three consecutive triennial Somali Studies International Association (SSIA) congresses in 2018, 2021 and 2024, respectively. These congresses symbolised the localisation of Somali studies and reflected the growing academic capacities and interests—both individual and institutional—emerging from the region. Enabling many young Somali and other scholars in the Horn—who are often unable to travel to Western countries due to current global migration regimes and funding barriers—to participate in the conference was an equally important contribution of these congresses. Now, four years after hosting the congress in Jigjiga, I felt compelled to share the humbling experience of hosting the 14th congress, and to spark a conversation on the renewal and strengthening of the SSIA.

Bloomberg: “The UAE in Africa: Power, Influence and Conflict.”

Sudan’s “Government of Hope,” under recently appointed Prime Minister Kamil Idris, is taking shape.

Mashriq

Maram Humaid for Al Jazeera: “Gaza’s Starving Men and Women Chase Trucks, Face Death to Feed Families.”

Tareq Baconi in the London Review of Books: “Gaza Under Siege.”

Georgia Gee and Dikla Taylor-Sheinman at Drop Site News: “As the Bombing of Iran Took Center Stage, Israeli Forces Deployed Deeper Into the Occupied West Bank.”

At OrientXXI, Michelle Eid writes about the music venue Rumman in Tripoli, Lebanon, and its role in promoting “alternative culture” and “social cohesion.”

Sofia Cherici and Aylin Elci at New Lines Magazine: “The Political Machine Feeding Turkey’s Wildfires.”

Michelle Nichols for Reuters: “Exclusive: UN Report Sees No Active Syrian State Links to Al Qaeda.”

Tucker Carlson interviewed Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. Amwaj reports that the interview (spectacle?) elicited mixed reactions back home:

Many in Tehran have praised the Reformist president for his comments, while others have questioned his remarks and even criticized his decision to appear on Carlson’s show. Notably, the interview was circulated as President Trump hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington for talks on the region.

Semafor’s Mohammed Sergie: “Dubai’s Luxury Real Estate Market Hits New Record.”

The FT: “EU to Remove UAE and Gibraltar from Money Laundering ‘Grey’ List.”

Saeed al-Batati in The Guardian: “‘We Live on Bread and Tea. I’ve Wished for Death’: Yemen’s Forgotten Refugees.”