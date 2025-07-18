Last week’s links can be found here.

Sahel and West Africa

Continuing concerns about press freedom in Senegal.

In Mali, ex-Prime Minister Moussa Mara has been repeatedly questioned this week after he referred to “prisoners of conscience” in a social media post. Numerous politicians and media personalities have been detained in Mali under the current military regime.

The Front for the Liberation of Azawad (FLA), a northern Malian rebel group, has been stepping up its attacks recently - including at least one that was reportedly coordinated with jihadists.

Burkina Faso’s ruler Ibrahim Traoré dissolved the country’s electoral commission.

Jeune Afrique’s Florence Richard on the challenges facing the Ivorian opposition just three months out from presidential elections.

James Courtright for The New Humanitarian: “How Stolen Cattle Links Ghana to the Jihadist Conflict in the Sahel.”

Togo, amid significant repression of anti-government protests, held local elections yesterday.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan visited Lagos.

Former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari died on July 13. The BBC’s Wedaeli Chibelushi chronicles Buhari’s life in photographs. AP’s Ope Adetayo on mixed reactions to Buhari’s passing.

Ndolembaï Njesada, vice president of Chad’s Transformers Party, was prevented by the authorities from traveling.

North Africa

Frédéric Bobin for Le Monde: “In Morocco, Score-Settling Follows a Former Spy Chief's Escape Abroad.”

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune is not happy with the United Arab Emirates.

Authorities in Tunisia crack down on vendors in beach towns.

New agreements deepen Turkey’s role in Libya’s security sector.

Greater Horn of Africa

UN News:

Since 10 July, the UN human rights office, OHCHR, has verified that the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have killed at least 60 civilians in North Kordofan’s Bara locality, while civil society groups have reported that up to 300 were killed. The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) also hit two villages in West Kordofan from 10 to 14 July, killing at least 23 civilians and causing more than 30 injuries.

The Economist: “The Dark Side of Ethiopia’s Liberalisation.”

Ethiopian authorities reported arresting 82 suspected members of the Islamic State.

Hiraan:

Puntland authorities have declared that they do not recognize the SSC-Khaatumo administration, asserting that there is no legal basis for a separate regional government representing the Dhulbahante community. […] The exchange comes amid a high-level conference in Las Anod, the capital of the Sool region, aimed at finalizing SSC-Khaatumo’s transition from an interim authority to a full-fledged federal member state. The Federal Government of Somalia officially recognized SSC-Khaatumo earlier this year after months of fighting with Somaliland forces and shifting political dynamics in northern Somalia.

Mashriq

A multi-sided conflict is unfolding in Syria. Reuters’ Timour Azhari and Humeyra Pamuk with some of the latest reporting (from July 17):

The United States said on Thursday it did not support recent Israeli strikes on Syria and had made clear its displeasure, while Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa accused Israel of trying to fracture his country and promised to protect its Druze minority. On Wednesday, Israel launched airstrikes in Damascus, while also hitting government forces in the south, demanding they withdraw and saying that Israel aimed to protect Syrian Druze - part of a small but influential minority that also has followers in Lebanon and Israel.

At the AP, Abby Sewell and Bassem Mroue offer some further context.

The FT: “Benjamin Netanyahu’s Government Teeters as Ultra-Orthodox Party Quits Coalition.”

Tania Krämer at DW: “Israeli Raids in West Bank Displace Tens of Thousands.”

Timour Azhari and Laila Bassam for Reuters: “Lebanon Bans Dealing with Hezbollah Financial Entity.”

Al Jazeera: “Iraq Reopens Mosul Airport 11 Years after ISIL Conflict, Destruction.”

Amwaj Media: “Iraqi Electoral Process in Question as Second Shiite Bloc Withdraws from Polls.”

Kourosh Ziabari in Politico: “Double Murder in Tehran Exposes Growing Anger over Iran's Brutal Judiciary.”

Amrith Ramkumar and Eliot Brown for the Wall Street Journal: “National-Security Concerns Tie Up Trump’s U.A.E. Chips Deal.”

Jon Gambrell at the Associated Press:

Fighters allied to Yemen’s exiled government claimed Wednesday they had seized 750 tons of Iranian-supplied missiles and weaponry bound for the country’s Houthi rebels, the latest interdiction of arms in the country’s decadelong war allegedly tied to Tehran.

Bloomberg: “Saudi Arabia to Review 'The Line' Futuristic Project.”