Sahel and West Africa

Senegal’s Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko traveled to the United Arab Emirates from September 7-12 in a visit aimed at boosting economic cooperation.

Six Senegalese truck drivers kidnapped by jihadists in Mali were swiftly liberated - but the region’s transport sector remains nervous.

Portia Crowe and Divya Rajagopal for Reuters: “Barrick Executive Switches Sides to Advise Mali President in Gold Dispute.” Jeune Afrique’s Fatoumata Diallo has more.

Julien Pecquet for the Africa Report: “Congress Returns to Burkina as US Re‑engages in Post‑Coup Sahel.”

Preeti Jha at Semafor:

Côte d’Ivoire’s former First Lady Simone Gbagbo was cleared to stand in next month’s presidential election. The 76-year-old’s inclusion in a list of five candidates came as a surprise following the controversial disqualification of other candidates, raising global concerns about the Oct. 25 vote in Francophone West Africa’s largest economy.

See more on Gbagbo’s candidacy from David Rich at France24.

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers struck on Monday and Tuesday before the Dangote Group and the Federal Government acceded to their demands; “the management of Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals agreed to the unionisation of employees of Dangote Refinery and the unionisation of employees of Petrochemicals who are willing to unionise.”

Tilèwa Kazeem in New Lines Magazine: “Nigeria’s Twitch Streamers Battle the Buffer Wheel.”

Human Rights Watch:

The Islamist armed group Islamic State in the Sahel Province (IS Sahel) has escalated attacks on civilians in Niger since March 2025, Human Rights Watch said today. The attacks violated international humanitarian law and are apparent war crimes. In at least five attacks across Niger’s western Tillabéri region that Human Rights Watch documented, IS Sahel summarily executed over 127 villagers and Muslim worshipers, and burned and looted dozens of homes. Witnesses said the Nigerien army did not adequately respond to warnings of attacks, ignoring villagers’ requests for protection. Protection strategies for residents in the region should be urgently overhauled to deter future attacks and create more responsive warning systems.

Chad’s opposition warns that a proposed new pastoral code will be destabilizing.

North Africa

In an appearance on Moroccan public media, Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch spoke on topics ranging from his own government to the organization of upcoming legislative elections to the situation in sectors such as education, health, and agriculture.

Yasmine Zarhloule at Carnegie’s Diwan:

As part of this competition between Rabat and Algiers, ports and pipelines are no longer mere tools of development. They are also key to dueling Moroccan-Algerian visions of regional leadership and influence. The Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline (NMGP), a decade-old Moroccan-Nigerian venture, and the Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline (TSGP), a long-gestating Algerian project, exemplify this phenomenon. If and when they become operational, the NMGP and the TSGP, each of which would pass through several countries, have the potential to redraw the map of interaction between the Sahel and the Maghreb. Notably, the NMGP has elicited interest from the United Arab Emirates for funding the project.

International Crisis Group’s Claudia Gazzini:

Tensions are rising in Libya’s capital, Tripoli, as pro-government forces seek to consolidate control of the city. There is currently no fighting, but a military escalation might be around the corner and would most likely take place in densely populated neighbourhoods. […] The present face-off pits [Prime Minister Abdulhamid] Dabaiba’s military against the so-called Special Deterrence Force (Al-Rada), which is affiliated with the interior ministry, and has controlled Tripoli’s Meitiga airport and detention centre since 2011. Until now, post-Qadhafi governments have had a modus vivendi with the group, which enjoys strong popular support, especially in the Suq al-Juma neighbourhood where it is based. But Dabaiba seems intent on ending Al-Rada’s prerogatives, and has mobilised forces in seeming anticipation of a confrontation. For its part, Al-Rada opposes the prime minister and shows no sign of capitulating. This turf war has been underway since May 2025, when heavy fighting between Al-Rada and pro-Dabaiba units engulfed the capital for one night before subsiding. The worry now is that pro-government units might attack Al-Rada, trigger an urban war between two heavily armed factions, and sow havoc in the capital.

Greater Horn of Africa

UN News: “Sudan’s People Tortured and Killed in ‘Slaughterhouses’, Rights Probe Says.”

Nada Wanni at the Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy: “Displaced but Defiant: Sudanese Art in Times of War.”

Kate Bartlett at NPR: “Ethiopia Inaugurates Africa's Biggest Dam amid Regional Tensions.”

Caroline Kimeu in the Wall Street Journal: “Kenya Uses U.S.-Funded Antiterrorism Courts for Political Crackdown.”

Jama Yusuf at Geeska: “Nabaddoon: The Art of War and Peace among Somali Clans.”

Manase Otsialo for the Daily Nation: “Why Rival Somalia Troops Stirred Tension in Mandera.”

Mashriq

The New Humanitarian is hosting an online event on September 15 called “What should humanitarian actors do to stop the genocide in Gaza?” Register here.

Daniel Levy in 972 Magazine: “How Israel’s Gaza ‘Disengagement’ Planted the Seeds of Today’s Genocide.”

Jeremy Scahill and Jawa Ahmad at Drop Site: “Exclusive: The 100-Word Ceasefire ‘Proposal’ Trump Sent Hamas.”

Ameneh Mehvar at ACLED:

Israel’s recent attempted assassination of Hamas’ top political leader in Qatar has sparked widespread condemnation from the international community. While ACLED has recorded over 100 Israeli strikes on Hamas’ political and civil officials inside Gaza since 7 October, an attack in Qatar — a US ally and a country where political violence is exceptionally rare — underscores the extraordinary lengths to which Israel is willing to go. Yesterday's attack was only the second incident of political violence recorded by ACLED since we began coverage of Qatar in 2016, following Iran's missile launch targeting a US base in June.

Andreas Krieg at Amwaj: “How Israeli Strikes Are Compelling Shift in Gulf Security Thinking.”

Jon Alami at Africa Is a Country: “Floating power plants from Turkey promise to solve blackouts in the Global South. But easy fixes come with political risks.”

Abdul Rahman Halloush at Al Majalla: “A New Book on Syria Zeroes in on the Impact of Absence.”

Sina Toossi at Foreign Policy: “Iran’s Foreign Policy Is Changing in Real Time.”

Chrstine Burke at Bloomberg: “Saudi Arabia’s FII Summit Heads to Tokyo in Latest Sign of Deepening Asia Ties.”

Human Rights Watch: “Yemen: Journalists Under Assault.”

Selcuk Gokoluk for Bloomberg: “Buyer of Goldman Sachs’ Russian Unit Steps Into the Middle East.”