Last week’s links are available here.

Sahel and West Africa

Monika Pronczuk for the AP:

Guinea’s capital buzzed with activity as campaigning closed Thursday ahead of a referendum that could let the coup leader seek the presidency. Quran readings, reggae concerts and prayers were held in support of Col. Mamadi Doumbouya, the military leader who took power three years ago. Public and private buildings in Conakry were plastered with campaign billboards. Roads were blocked by trucks filled with supporters wearing T-shirts and boubous, traditional West African flowing garments, printed with Doumbouya’s face. Only one thing was missing: the opposition. All the campaign billboards and events urge people to vote in one way: Yes.

Thomas Dietrich at AfriqueXXI: “Guinea: A Very Discreet Military Cooperation with France.”

Business Insider Africa: “Senegal’s Proposed Mobile Money Tax: A Reform That Could Backfire.”

Things are going from bad to worse in western Mali, as fuel truck drivers ask the military for escorts amid escalating jihadist attacks.

Me, in Responsible Statecraft, on reported Trump administration moves to re-engage with the military governments of the Sahel:

The kind of transaction that Trump administration officials have in mind may also fizzle out. Security for minerals sounds straightforward enough but ill-fits the sovereigntist mood in the region, where regimes and many citizens are eager to have more, rather than less, control over extraction and profits. As firms such as Canada’s Barrick are discovering in Mali, meanwhile, the juntas are formidable opponents, willing to detain staff, poach senior employees, and demand more taxes. While Trump officials may hope to pry open new opportunities for American firms, those same firms would be bold, if not outright reckless, to rush into a fast-moving and risky environment. The politics of resource extraction also blur into the murky world of intra-junta rivalries and tensions, and any minister or government interlocutor who promises something ultimately serves only at the pleasure of the military ruler(s).

Jeune Afrique, on Burkina Faso: “Alain Traoré and Adama Bayala, kidnapped more than a year ago, were freed at the beginning of the week. Calls are now growing seeking the release of Atiana Serge Oulon, considered the last journalist to have been conscripted by the army.”

Amnesty International: “Côte d’Ivoire: Next President Must Tackle Urgent Human Rights Issues.”

Idris Mohammed in the New Humanitarian: “Why Bandit Amnesties are Failing in Nigeria's Northwest.”

North Africa

Ahmed Eljechtimi at Reuters: “Morocco's Quake Survivors Demand More Help as World Cup Spending Ramps Up.”

In Algeria, former Labor Minister Hassan Haddam is on trial for alleged corruption.

Tunisia braces for floods.

Lorenzo Tondo for the Guardian: “Videos Appear to Show People Smuggling by State-Linked Libyan Militia in Mediterranean.”

Human Rights Watch: “Libya: Investigate Cases of Two Missing Lawmakers.”

Greater Horn of Africa

Maurice Oniang’o at Columbia Journalism Review: “Lydia Namubiru on How to Tell the Story of Sudan.”

Alan Boswell of International Crisis Group:

Crisis Group has repeatedly observed that peace in Sudan was unlikely until Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the UAE could collectively agree on an endgame for the war, and in that respect the statement may be a watershed moment. Still, it will be of little consequence unless the four signatories throw their weight behind immediate implementation. Their commitment to doing so is difficult to gauge: the Trump administration’s approach to foreign policy can be erratic, while the Arab powers’ will to collectively pressure Sudan’s belligerents to stop fighting is untested. In the meantime, fighting continues, and the parties show little interest in a truce. In a clear rebuke to the Quad, Burhan’s government, which controls Khartoum and eastern Sudan, said it rejected any initiative that did not respect Sudan’s sovereignty. The RSF’s parallel government welcomed components of the Quad statement without commenting on the push for a truce.

Michael Masrie at the Africa Report: “Have 7 Years of Economic Overhaul Delivered Real Change for Ethiopia?”

Kurniawan Maspul for the Lowy Institute: “Ethiopia’s Grand Projects Fail the Human Capital Test.”

Abdi-Razak Warfa at Geeska: “From pen-wielding rebel to president of Ethiopia’s Somali region, Mustafa Omer has spent decades fighting authoritarianism and contested histories. Today, his legacy balances on the edge of reform, compromise and survival.”

Africa Is a Country:

Following two years of mass protest, Kenya stands at a crossroads. A new generation of organizers is confronting an old question: how do you turn revolt into lasting change? Sungu Oyoo joins the AIAC podcast to discuss the vision of Kenya's radical left.

Fardowsa Hanshi at the BBC: “TikTokers Arrested for Insulting Somalia's President in a Dance Video.”

Mashriq

Riley Sparks at the New Humanitarian: “EXCLUSIVE: Israel Has Killed Nearly 3,000 Gaza Aid Seekers.”

Ahmed Aboudouh at Chatham House: “Egypt Now Sees Israel as an Imminent Threat.”

Ameneh Mehvar and Nasser Khdour at ACLED: “Gaza after Two Years: As Israel Expands Control and Sows Chaos, Hamas Adapts to Survive.”

Angie Mrad and Matthew Kynaston for Inkstick: “The Exploitation at the Heart of Lebanon’s Kafala System.”

Ragip Soylu and Sean Mathews at Middle East Eye:

The United States has reassigned three diplomats working on Syria after it became clear that they were not aligned with US envoy Thomas Barrack on the need to integrate Syrian Kurds with the Damascus government, Middle East Eye understands. […] “These diplomats were holdovers from former US national security coordinator for the Middle East Brett McGurk,” one source said. “They often found themselves at odds with Barrack over the Syrian Democratic Forces.”

S&P Global: “Iraq in Talks with Oman to Build Oil Pipeline from Basrah for New Export Route to Asia.”

America Hernandez at Reuters: “TotalEnergies Launches Final Phase of $27 Billion Iraq Energy Project.”

At OrientXXI, Ramdan Bezine on the return of tourists to Mosul.

U.S. State Department: “Terrorist Designations of Iran-Aligned Militia Groups.”

Amwaj:

Diplomatic engagement between Iran and the E3 (Britain, France and Germany) to avert the reimposition of UN sanctions on the Islamic Republic appears to have hit a wall. This comes as Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have agreed on a new cooperation framework—an arrangement that may prove short-lived as it seemingly hinges on the European troika refraining from restoring sanctions. While some in Tehran view the deal with the Agency as a diplomatic opening to avert action by the E3, others are furious over an agreement with an entity they accuse of spying for Israel.

At New Books in Middle Eastern Studies, Tugrul Mende interviews Amir Moosavi on his book Dust That Never Settles: Literary Afterlives of the Iran-Iraq War.

The FT: “Saudi Arabia Cracks Down on Music ‘Lounges’ after Conservative Backlash.”

Munir Ahmed and Jon Gambrell for the AP: “Saudi Arabia and nuclear-armed Pakistan have signed a mutual defense pact that defines any attack on either nation as an attack on both - a key accord in the wake of Israel’s strike on Qatar last week.”

Vibhu Mishra for UN News: “Yemen: UN Sounds Alarm as Famine, Fighting and Aid Worker Detentions Exacerbate Crisis.”