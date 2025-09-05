Last week’s links are here.

Sahel and West Africa

Senegal saw a major Sufi celebration this week, the Gamou in Tivaouane, with calls for national unity and some political announcements.

The jihadist group JNIM is now blockading two key southwestern Malian towns, Kayes and Nioro du Sahel.

Damilola Ayeni at HumAngle:

“So what?” Richard Martin, a US-based pan-Africanist, shot back on LinkedIn, dismissing another user who dared to call a trending speech of Burkina Faso’s military leader, Captain Ibrahim Traoré, by its real name: a deepfake. […] A dictator loved by some and criticised by others across borders, Traoré’s complex personality made him a tool of choice in the deepfake videos now making the rounds in Africa. Many of them hit the internet in May, attributed to Traoré and conveying similar messages – Africa, a historical victim of Western exploitation, must deliver itself. The videos appear to premiere on YouTube before spreading to social media platforms like TikTok, Facebook, and LinkedIn. The responses, from thousands of people, are often the same: tears, admiration, accolades, as well as scepticism.

Thomas Naadi for the BBC: “Ghana Chief Justice Sacked over Allegations of Misuse of Public Funds.”

Alexander Onukwue at Semafor: “TotalEnergies Signs New Nigeria Oil Contract.”

Dyepkazah Shibayan for the AP: “US Approves $32.5 Million in Assistance to Nigeria to Help Address Hunger.”

International Crisis Group: “Preserving Chad’s Stability Amid the Sudanese Conflict.”

North Africa

Jeune Afrique’s Fadwa Islah on Morocco’s new head of government cybersecurity.

Solomon Ekanem for Business Insider Africa: “Morocco Breaks into Africa’s Gold Powerhouses with Discovery of High-Grade Deposits.”

Algeria is hosting the fourth Inter-African Trade Fair. In his remarks, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune extolled the need for greater African integration.

Tunisian President Kaïs Saïed traveled to Algeria for the event.

Middle East Eye: “Fury as Iconic Brutalist Hotel in Tunisia Faces Demolition.”

Moe Shreif for the BBC:

The digitised photo is of a decomposed face and it is about to be run through a special algorithm for our BBC investigation. The original photo was taken by a journalist who saw the body in a secret mortuary in the Libyan capital in 2011. He was told then that it could be charismatic cleric Musa al-Sadr, who vanished in Libya in 1978. Sadr's disappearance has spawned endless conspiracy theories. Some people believe he was killed, while others claim he is still alive and being held somewhere in Libya.

Greater Horn of Africa

Al Jazeera’s Mat Nashed on the civilians trapped in El Fasher, Darfur, trying to escape the Rapid Support Forces.

Addis Standard: “Ethiopia Central Bank Governor Announces Unexpected Departure Amid Forex Market Reforms.”

Faisal Ali for Al Jazeera: “‘I Felt Helpless’: Ethiopian Doctors Held, Harassed for Seeking Better Pay.”

Sherie Gakii at Greenpeace: “After a Significant Court Victory, Kenya’s Karura Forest Faces a New Threat.”

Omar Faruk for the AP:

Somalis on Thursday marked the Prophet Muhammad’s birthday with a government-declared public holiday, reviving an old tradition of merriment once banned by extremist militants who reject such public spectacle. The Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs declared the public holiday for government and private-sector employees, citing Quranic verse on piety. The prophet’s birthday, known as Mawlid, is marked across Somalia with Quran recitations, religious song, and processions led largely by Sufi communities. Similar celebrations took place in some other parts of the Muslim world.

Faisal Ali and Mohamed Kheir Omer at Geeska: “Isaias Afwerki, the Man & the Dictator.”

Mashriq

Human Rights Watch:

The trial of 13 law enforcement officers charged with the death in custody of Ahmet Güreşçi and the torture of his older brother Sabri Güreşçi on February 11, 2023, offers a rare opportunity for justice, Human Rights Watch said today. The first hearing in the trial begins on September 9, 2025, in First Assize Court in the southern province of Hatay.

Amelia Dhuga for New Lines Magazine: “Inside Beirut’s Fight To Save Its Reading Culture.”

Steven Scheer and Nidal al-Mughrabi for Reuters: “Israeli Military Says It Controls 40% of Gaza City, Plans to Expand Operation in Coming Days.”

Nitzan Perelman Becker at OrientXXI: “The Illusion of a Democratic Opposition in Israel.”

Al Jazeera’s Ibrahim al-’Alabi on the indirect parliamentary elections in Syria.

Amnesty International: “Syria: New Investigation Reveals Evidence Government and Affiliated Forces Extrajudicially Executed Dozens of Druze People in Suwayda.”

Amwaj: “In Sign of Changing Times, Parody of National Icon Lands Iranian Comedian in Legal Trouble.”

Elham Al-Oqabi at The Guardian: “In Yemen as in Gaza, Bombs and Starvation Are Stealing the Lives of Our Children.”

Ahmed Al-Haj et al. at the AP: “Yemenis Mourn Killed Houthi Prime Minister as Rebel Group Targets Ship in Red Sea.”