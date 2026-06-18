"Deals" and "Ceasefires" in an Age of Ambiguity
Leaders claim breakthroughs but peace proves elusive, from Gaza to Iran.
Much coverage of the Iran deal indicates that the agreement is shaky and provisional at best. An Economist headline from June 15 captures the dynamic: “A deal is only the beginning of the end of the US-Iran war.”
The memorandum of understanding - to be signed in Geneva on Friday (tomorrow) - will start a 60-day negotiation phase. As the Guardian (Patrick Wintour, Andrew Roth, and Jason Burke) explains, much is still uncertain about the path forward:
The G7 leaders gathering for three days of talks found themselves already trying to shore up the agreement that the US had signed.
Technical discussions led by [Vice President J.D.] Vance from the US side will begin later this week, including the more thorny issues of the fate of Iran’s nuclear programme, which Trump has declared must never be able to produce a nuclear weapon.
Questions about money also need to be fleshed out. Reuters (Andrew Mills, Maha El Dahan, and Parisa Hafezi) published a report on June 17 about the proposed $300 billion investment fund, but also noted their “source would not say how the fund will be administered or by whom, noting that key details were still to be worked out.”
A deal to end or reduce war is a good thing, and there is a hopeful scenario in which US-Iranian relations improve from here. I hope that will be the case.
But this whole news cycle has made me reflect on how we’re in a strange moment in which language is slippery in a particular way: a ceasefire in Gaza that is not a ceasefire, a deal with Iran that is not a deal, and opaque money matters routed through various vacuous and shady “funds,” “boards,” etc. A return to the status quo ante is lauded as a breakthrough, indeterminacy is presented as solidity, and high levels of conflict are pushed into the background of global media coverage and treated as noise. Core dynamics remain unaltered, and conflicts lurch along.
The public is used to government officials saying things that run counter to reality. We can recall moments like George W. Bush’s “Mission Accomplished” proclamation in May 2003, early in the Iraq War, a moment that was in fact only the very beginning of years of insurgency, civil war, bloodshed, and instability. But it seems to me that a feature of the second Trump presidency has been this kind of cognitive violence - alongside physical violence - wherein governments don’t just dissimulate but actively and repeatedly overlay definitive-sounding words (“deal,” “ceasefire”) over violent realities.
The ceasefire in Gaza and the deal with Iran are not meaningless. They seem to mark transitions from one phase of conflict to another. But these terms, and the ceremonies and postures surrounding them, also serve to mask continued violence and tension.
The abuse of language and the dissonance between vocabulary and reality both serve to wear down the ability of journalists and analysts to meaningfully discuss events, the ability of the public to understand those events, and the ability of activists and critics to frame comprehensible demands. “I oppose the genocide in Gaza” and “I oppose the war with/on Iran” are clear, easily understood messages; “I oppose the complex combination of humanitarian deprivation, occupation, and war that is not called war in Gaza” or “I oppose the on-again, off-again, ambiguous mixture of negotiations and conflict between the U.S. and Iran” are much harder messages to make resonate.
An analyst quoted at 972 Magazine makes the point better than I can:
“The Israeli forces are attacking Gaza with a green light from the United States,” said Gaza-based political analyst Thabet Al-Amour. “[Israel] has managed to domesticate the mediators, the international community, and the sponsors of the agreement, who fail to exert pressure or even reproach Israel.
“At least before the ceasefire, the cause remained at the forefront of Arab, Islamic, and American public opinion,” Al-Amour continued. “However, Israel is exploiting the political cover of a ceasefire while the slaughter and genocide continue unabated.”
I worry that a parallel dynamic lies ahead with Iran and the United States - one where the deal becomes a fragile placeholder for an actual resolution. Many commentators have noted that the “deal” of 2026 brings us back, in a wobbly and imprecise orbit, to something like 2015, but with the world in markedly worse shape and the deal correspondingly superficial.1
I don’t want to give Trump, or Vance, or Benjamin Netanyahu too much credit, but the cognitive violence of semantic ambiguity and distortion imposed over reality also seems like a response (perhaps one that has emerged, rather than being designed) to the age of live-streamed war and atrocity. If the public can watch and object in real time as ordinary people are being killed by vastly powerful states, perhaps the best option for warmakers and genocidaires is to declare that conflicts are over and then to leave audiences less able to frame and place (or perhaps even care about) the violence that follows. Al Jazeera’s Priyanka Shankar lists all the other major agreements and accords that have been signed in Geneva; the U.S.-Iran “deal” seems to be the least substantive of anything on the list.
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Mouin Rabbani has an interesting post, with a somewhat different line of analysis than the one I am taking here, in which he predicts that this framework may simply be extended so long as the United States and Iran can agree on a desire for normalcy and “global economic stability” - and so long as Washington can restrain Israel in Lebanon. He also points to cyclical dynamics, though, concluding: “Just as Obama awarded Israel USD 38 billion in military assistance to compensate it for an agreement with Iran that served vital Israeli interests, so the Trump administration is likely to compensate its Israeli proxy for ending a war it fought on Israel’s behalf by giving it a free hand in Palestine. That is precisely the US-Israeli policy that produced October 2023 and the Gaza Genocide.”
Not to exonerate Donald Trump from his responsibility for the current state of affairs, but I do think technological innovation has played a key role. The 1805 Treaty of Tripoli which ended the Tripolitan War between the United States and the Regency of Tripoli was negotiated by a former secretary to George Washington and senior political leaders in Tripoli. It was drafted in Arabic, translated into English, and ratified without change by the US Senate in 1806.
By the 1950s, the possibility for heads of state to meet one another on the regular caused Winston Churchill to coin the term "summit" (it was the age of Everestmania in the UK) to refer to a particular way of handling diplomacy. And of course now Emmanuel Macron goes to Nairobi and we have email and other communication media, combined with teraflop computing and petabyte storage.
I remember once negotiating a deal with a government on behalf of an NGO. The NGO's board subsequently required a renegotiation that took six months. Almost all the words were changed, though none of the content was (we were able to keep our original deliverable tracker). The idea was that this agreement was of sufficient strategic importance that the board needed to "put its fingerprints on it." Language gets massaged, and there is a temptation to treat nothing as final.
In a very literal sense, we have created a world where words have so little value that a non-binding memorandum of understanding that establishes a sixty-day negotiation window is something worth promulgating; and the need of news outlets to not be "scooped" is such that they all treat the MOU nothingburger (roughly equivalent in import to the United States dispatching Washington's former secretary in early 1805) as if it were a real peace deal.
The world does nothing because the world craves American carrot and fears American stick.
For their part, the europeans are busy trying to convince Trump to refocus his energies on escalating The War On Russia.