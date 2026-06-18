Much coverage of the Iran deal indicates that the agreement is shaky and provisional at best. An Economist headline from June 15 captures the dynamic: “A deal is only the beginning of the end of the US-Iran war.”

The memorandum of understanding - to be signed in Geneva on Friday (tomorrow) - will start a 60-day negotiation phase. As the Guardian (Patrick Wintour, Andrew Roth, and Jason Burke) explains, much is still uncertain about the path forward:

The G7 leaders gathering for three days of talks found themselves already trying to shore up the agreement that the US had signed. Technical discussions led by [Vice President J.D.] Vance from the US side will begin later this week, including the more thorny issues of the fate of Iran’s nuclear programme, which Trump has declared must never be able to produce a nuclear weapon.

Questions about money also need to be fleshed out. Reuters (Andrew Mills, Maha El Dahan, and Parisa Hafezi) published a report on June 17 about the proposed $300 billion investment fund, but also noted their “source would not say how the fund will be administered or by whom, ⁠noting that key ​details were still to be worked out.”

A deal to end or reduce war is a good thing, and there is a hopeful scenario in which US-Iranian relations improve from here. I hope that will be the case.

But this whole news cycle has made me reflect on how we’re in a strange moment in which language is slippery in a particular way: a ceasefire in Gaza that is not a ceasefire, a deal with Iran that is not a deal, and opaque money matters routed through various vacuous and shady “funds,” “boards,” etc. A return to the status quo ante is lauded as a breakthrough, indeterminacy is presented as solidity, and high levels of conflict are pushed into the background of global media coverage and treated as noise. Core dynamics remain unaltered, and conflicts lurch along.

The public is used to government officials saying things that run counter to reality. We can recall moments like George W. Bush’s “Mission Accomplished” proclamation in May 2003, early in the Iraq War, a moment that was in fact only the very beginning of years of insurgency, civil war, bloodshed, and instability. But it seems to me that a feature of the second Trump presidency has been this kind of cognitive violence - alongside physical violence - wherein governments don’t just dissimulate but actively and repeatedly overlay definitive-sounding words (“deal,” “ceasefire”) over violent realities.

The ceasefire in Gaza and the deal with Iran are not meaningless. They seem to mark transitions from one phase of conflict to another. But these terms, and the ceremonies and postures surrounding them, also serve to mask continued violence and tension.

The abuse of language and the dissonance between vocabulary and reality both serve to wear down the ability of journalists and analysts to meaningfully discuss events, the ability of the public to understand those events, and the ability of activists and critics to frame comprehensible demands. “I oppose the genocide in Gaza” and “I oppose the war with/on Iran” are clear, easily understood messages; “I oppose the complex combination of humanitarian deprivation, occupation, and war that is not called war in Gaza” or “I oppose the on-again, off-again, ambiguous mixture of negotiations and conflict between the U.S. and Iran” are much harder messages to make resonate.

An analyst quoted at 972 Magazine makes the point better than I can:

“The Israeli forces are attacking Gaza with a green light from the United States,” said Gaza-based political analyst Thabet Al-Amour. “[Israel] has managed to domesticate the mediators, the international community, and the sponsors of the agreement, who fail to exert pressure or even reproach Israel. “At least before the ceasefire, the cause remained at the forefront of Arab, Islamic, and American public opinion,” Al-Amour continued. “However, Israel is exploiting the political cover of a ceasefire while the slaughter and genocide continue unabated.”

I worry that a parallel dynamic lies ahead with Iran and the United States - one where the deal becomes a fragile placeholder for an actual resolution. Many commentators have noted that the “deal” of 2026 brings us back, in a wobbly and imprecise orbit, to something like 2015, but with the world in markedly worse shape and the deal correspondingly superficial.

I don’t want to give Trump, or Vance, or Benjamin Netanyahu too much credit, but the cognitive violence of semantic ambiguity and distortion imposed over reality also seems like a response (perhaps one that has emerged, rather than being designed) to the age of live-streamed war and atrocity. If the public can watch and object in real time as ordinary people are being killed by vastly powerful states, perhaps the best option for warmakers and genocidaires is to declare that conflicts are over and then to leave audiences less able to frame and place (or perhaps even care about) the violence that follows. Al Jazeera’s Priyanka Shankar lists all the other major agreements and accords that have been signed in Geneva; the U.S.-Iran “deal” seems to be the least substantive of anything on the list.