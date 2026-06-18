Sawahil

Sawahil

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D. S. Battistoli's avatar
D. S. Battistoli
1dEdited

Not to exonerate Donald Trump from his responsibility for the current state of affairs, but I do think technological innovation has played a key role. The 1805 Treaty of Tripoli which ended the Tripolitan War between the United States and the Regency of Tripoli was negotiated by a former secretary to George Washington and senior political leaders in Tripoli. It was drafted in Arabic, translated into English, and ratified without change by the US Senate in 1806.

By the 1950s, the possibility for heads of state to meet one another on the regular caused Winston Churchill to coin the term "summit" (it was the age of Everestmania in the UK) to refer to a particular way of handling diplomacy. And of course now Emmanuel Macron goes to Nairobi and we have email and other communication media, combined with teraflop computing and petabyte storage.

I remember once negotiating a deal with a government on behalf of an NGO. The NGO's board subsequently required a renegotiation that took six months. Almost all the words were changed, though none of the content was (we were able to keep our original deliverable tracker). The idea was that this agreement was of sufficient strategic importance that the board needed to "put its fingerprints on it." Language gets massaged, and there is a temptation to treat nothing as final.

In a very literal sense, we have created a world where words have so little value that a non-binding memorandum of understanding that establishes a sixty-day negotiation window is something worth promulgating; and the need of news outlets to not be "scooped" is such that they all treat the MOU nothingburger (roughly equivalent in import to the United States dispatching Washington's former secretary in early 1805) as if it were a real peace deal.

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Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
1dEdited

The world does nothing because the world craves American carrot and fears American stick.

For their part, the europeans are busy trying to convince Trump to refocus his energies on escalating The War On Russia.

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