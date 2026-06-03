[In this guest post, Abdul Zanya Salifu unpacks the ramifications of a recent arrest in Burkina Faso, under military rule since 2022 - AT.]

On May 26, 2026, masked security forces (“hommes cagoulés”) stormed the Ouagadougou residence of the most respected quietist Sunni-Salafi scholar in Burkina Faso – Sheikh Dr. Mohammed Ishaq Kindo – allegedly arresting him under bizarre circumstances. The incident has triggered widespread disquiet and tensions, mainly in Ouagadougou and also across Burkina Faso. Dr Kindo is not only a prominent religious figure in Burkina Faso, he is also a staunch supporter of the Ibrahim Traore regime – witnessed in the numerous sermons where he constantly prays for the leaders and the administration in their fight against violent extremism.

Official statements from the Federation of Islamic Associations of Burkina Faso (FAIB) and Sunni Movement of Burkina Faso (MSBF) have confirmed the arrest and appealed for calm and restraint among the Muslim community, while assuring the public that engagements are ongoing with the junta to secure the release of the revered sheikh.

There is still no official government statement on the cause of the arrest, nor any formal charges leveled against Dr. Kindo. Reports from multiple sources, however, suggest the arrest follows a sermon delivered by the influential Islamic leader on Sunday, May 24, in which he allegedly criticized the junta’s draft bill aimed at regulating religious freedoms. The bill proposes measures to ban prayer places in public or administrative buildings in the name of “administrative neutrality” and secularism (laïcité). Origins of the controversy date back to the administration of President Roch Kaboré (in office 2015-2022); at that time, fierce opposition from FAIB forced its withdrawal or stalling.

A video in circulation dated May 24, 2026 shows the Sheikh, during his weekly tafsir (Qur’anic exegesis) lessons at his mosque in Zangoétin, criticizing “anyone who bans prayers.” Dr. Kindo questioned what authorities stand to gain from banning prayers:

If people are allowed perform their prayers freely does it harm the country in any way?... even if you [leaders] won’t pray, show the people love by allowing them to worship freely… allowing people to pray certainly would benefit you [the leaders] even if you don’t pray yourselves.”

The Sheikh added, “Whether you are a leader or a strongman, you have neither the strength nor the power of God.”

The renowned cleric concluded by calling for patience and restraint among Muslims in the face of what he described as “religious sabotage.” He cautioned Muslims against any form of resistance against state authorities on any issue targeting their religion and encouraged them to leave everything to God. Allegedly, it is these statements - interpreted as direct criticism of the new bill - that triggered the arrest of the renowned sheikh two day later.

Violent Arrest and Public Reactions

While arresting critics of the junta is not a new phenomenon, several concerns have been raised regarding the arrest of the prominent Islamic leader. One pertains to the violent storming of the Sheikh’s residence by masked security men (hommes cagoulés). An eyewitness narrated that the arrest involved acts of physical abuse against Dr. Kindo and many followers at his residence by state security operatives. His personal driver and many others were allegedly injured during the incident.

Secondly, Dr. Kindo was picked up on the Day of Arafat, just twenty-four hours before the highly anticipated and biggest Islamic festival – Fête de Tabaski (Eid-al-Adha). Reports indicate that on the afternoon of May 26, the day Dr. Kindo was arrested, thousands had gathered at the sheikh’s residence to receive aid for the Tabaski celebration, only to witness the forceful arrest of their benefactor as well as brutalities on some of his followers. The Sheikh has since been in custody with his whereabouts still unknown. This follows a pattern of ongoing arrests of critics by the junta, with targets including journalists and opposition figures.

The incident immediately sparked protests and mobilization in Ouagadougou, with thousands of supporters gathering around public places denouncing the arrest as an attack on religious freedoms and demanding the release of their leader. Many social media posts have surfaced showing security firing tear gas to disperse crowds in parts of the capital, Ouagadougou. The timely intervention of FAIB and MSBF leadership maintained calm and restraint among the Muslim youth in Ouagadougou and perhaps across the country as these leaders continue to engage with state authorities on the matter.

Social Media Battles and False Links of Sheikh Kindo with Terrorism

Since the May 26 arrest of Dr. Kindo, multiple written and video commentaries have surfaced on social media. While there has still been no official statement from the Burkinabè authorities indicating why the Imam was arrested, both supporters and critics have linked the arrest to Imam’s recent sermon where he criticized the prayer ban.

The arrest has drawn a new wave of anti-Islamic sentiments among pro-junta social media accounts in Burkina Faso and beyond. Many have framed the sheikh’s arrest as a state response to terrorism and violent extremism. An unverified video emerged on social media, a day after the arrest, of uniformed men undergoing training; social media posts depicted the men as supporters of the Imam who were arrested for protesting on the streets of Ouagadougou against their leader’s arrest. The video was, however, later falsified as untrue.

In response, his supporters have shared multiple videos of the sheikh highlighting his efforts towards counterterrorism, social cohesion, support for authorities and other humanitarian services in Burkina Faso. A video currently on social media shows Dr. Kindo and his followers making donations to the junta’s FASO MEBO Project under the MSBF in July 2025. This pushback from supporters of the imam aims to refute the unsubstantiated claims linking him with terrorism.

Sociopolitical Consequences and Implications for Junta Legitimacy

Dr. Kindo is perhaps the most respected and followed quietist Sunni-Salafi scholar among the Moorè-speaking Muslim population in Burkina Faso, Togo, Ghana and Ivory Coast. The 65-year old preacher has, since the completion of his PhD from the Islamic University of Madina, Saudi Arabia, spent over two decades teaching and preaching across Burkina Faso. He is widely noted for his calm and soft-spoken approach devoid of vitriol. Kindo’s multi-decade religious career has been dedicated to teaching and preaching on key topics of national importance - strong renunciation of violent extremism, crime and social vices and support for social cohesion and religious tolerance. The sheikh, until this arrest, has often expressed strong support for the country’s leadership including the Traoré administration, particularly in prayers and encouragement for the government’s fight against insecurity.

However, the controversial prayer ban policy, and the arrest of the renowned cleric poses dire political, social and security risks for Burkina Faso if not handled properly. Though the outcomes of this potential fallout still remain uncertain, there is a plausible risk the Traore junta could face in the near-to-medium term.

First, the Wayiyan Movement (WM) – a pro-junta civilian support network that has often mobilized to physically guard key government positions and provide fervent solidarity against the alleged multiple coup attempts on the Traoré regime – faces fragmentation risks because members are disproportionately Muslim. Many Wayiyans view Traoré, who is a Muslim himself, as a defender of national sovereignty and as someone who can liberate the country from the spiraling extremist insurgency.

However, a raid-style arrest of respected Islamic cleric and the growing framing of the new bill as an “attack on religious freedom” can trigger cognitive dissonance from the movement. A section of Wayiyans could become passive or withdraw their support. While not all Wayiyans are likely to withdraw, the disillusionment could fragment the movement and erode the cohesion that has often shielded the junta from internal threats.

The Traoré regime rest on three fundamental pillars: the military, nationalist/populist sentiment and grassroots mobilization which includes the VDP, Wayiyans, and social media influencers. A partial loss of Wayiyan mobilization could reduce the junta’s “human shield” and early-warning systems. Beyond this fragility risk, opposition figures and disgruntled officers could exploit this gap to destabilize the regime. There is a heightened risk that should the situation deteriorate, a sense of disgruntlement among Wayiyans could trigger apathy in an event of a coup attempt.

Secondly, if not handled tactfully, the proposed law and the sheikh’s arrest could strain the trust between the religious community and the state, thus undermining social cohesion in the country. The alleged heavy-handed arrest of Dr. Kindo and some of his followers coupled with the closure of the Grand Sunni Mosque by the junta is viewed by many Burkinabè as an attack on religious freedom rather than a legitimate security measure. Until the emergence of the insurgency, Burkina Faso enjoyed relatively strong inter-faith relations. This incident poses social fragmentation risks and could also undermine the shared national purpose required to fight the ongoing terrorism.

On the security front, this issue could be exploited by violent extremist groups for ideological and doctrinal manipulation off the population. A well-documented pattern in the governance dynamics of Sahelian insurgent groups is their consistent exploitation of controversial state action for propaganda purposes. JNIM and ISSP have routinely framed state actions to undermine government legitimacy, portraying themselves as defenders of Muslim communities to drive recruitment among the youth. The new bill seeking to ban prayers in public places and the arrest of the Sheikh could provide a conducive climate for insurgent propaganda. These groups can easily distort the actual intent of the bill by labelling it as the junta completely banning Muslims from praying and evidence against Western/Secular values and apostate governments.

Conclusion

The Traoré junta, right from its emergence, has had to battle twin threats: fighting the spiraling insurgency and combating internal pressures that has manifested in military coup attempts. A potential third and compounding threat – erosion of popular mobilization – could weaken the junta’s counterinsurgency efforts while increasing the likelihood of another military coup. There are emerging reports of internal rifts between Captain Ibrahim Traoré and Commandant Oumarou Yabré, the former’s childhood friend, intelligence chief and key ally. While these claims are unverified and emanate largely from partisan sources, speculations of disagreements, purges and junta paranoia remain plausible.

Ouagadougou remains calm but tensed since the detention of the Imam. But how the junta’s handles the Sheikh’s arrest and the proposed new law could potentially mark a turning point in the country’s political trajectory. It is hoped that the ongoing dialogue and negotiations between the government and leaders of FAIB and MSBF would produce mutually beneficial outcomes and restore calm and normalcy to the capital and the country at large.

Abdul Zanya Salifu is a researcher and PhD Candidate at the University of Calgary. His interests and expertise include climate and security Risks, violent extremism, pastoralism, and cattle markets. You can find more of his thoughts on Twitter.