Sawahil

Sawahil

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Katherine's avatar
Katherine
6h

Very interesting analysis, but what is completely left out is the agency and people power inherent and organized in the Sahrawi people and civil society and allies around the world who have had major impacts on the conflict over the years. They are fed up with the current situation and ready to strategically engage again in massive civil resistance and nonviolent action including legal mechanisms and tactics, mobilzation, strikes, boycotts, and sit ins in the Occupied Territories, Refugee camps and across Europe and US. They are what has kept their movement alive these many decades and they can and will play am important role in finally achieving self determination.

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