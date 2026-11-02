(This guest post comes from Dr. Jacob Mundy, Associate Professor and Chair of Peace and Conflict Studies, Colgate University. Among many other works, Mundy is the co-author of Western Sahara: War, Nationalism, and Conflict Irresolution. - AT)

What Just Happened?

In a surprising set of developments, the UN Security Council was unable to pass a resolution this past Friday, October 30, to extend the mandate of the UN Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO), which was created in April 1991.

A draft resolution tabled and revised by the United States would have transformed MINURSO into a political support mission to implement Morocco’s 2025 proposal to annex Western Sahara and grant it limited self-governance. If this resolution had been adopted by the Council, the United Nations’ top body would be imposing the parameters of a political solution in which there was no possible pathway for the territory’s independence. A referendum with an independence option is the simple core demand of the Western Saharan nationalist movement led by the Frente Polisario and its state in exile, the República Árabe Saharaui Democrática (RASD).

While most Security Council votes on Western Sahara tended to pass with regular abstentions from Russia and China in recent years, indications that this year’s meeting might be different emerged Friday morning. A Russian counter-resolution appeared on social media. In it, Moscow was proposing a “technical rollover” to simply extend MINURSO for another year with no other alterations. It seemed clear that Russia was intent on vetoing the US resolution but wanted to have an alternative in place to keep MINURSO up and running. (The current head of the Mission is actually Alexander Ivanko, a Russian diplomat.) While Russia’s UN representative Vasily Nebenzya did just that on Friday, vetoing the US resolution, his alternative draft was met with enough abstentions that the US counter-veto issued by a visibly angered Mike Waltz, the US representative, technically didn’t matter.

On Saturday, there were last minute efforts by the United Kingdom and other European countries on the Council to hold an emergency session to pass some kind of resolution to keep MINURSO staff and, more importantly, the Mission’s ceasefire monitoring force of some 227 troops in Western Sahara. It appears that Russia and the United States refused to change their positions, so an emergency Saturday session of the Council would have been pointless.

With no Security Council mandate, the Mission expired at midnight local time in Laayoune in the Moroccan occupied Western Sahara, where MINURSO’s headquarters have been located for three and a half decades. On Sunday, the outgoing UN Secretary-General issued a statement noting this unceremonious end to one of the oldest UN missions still in existence. He also underscored the fact that the end of MINURSO did not mean the people of Western Sahara had also lost their right to self-determination (i.e., Western Sahara would remain on the UN list of non-self-governing territories for the foreseeable future).

Indeed, the Moroccan Royal Palace had issued a statement soon after the Friday vote calling on MINURSO to leave, effectively claiming that the question of Western Sahara had been settled by the Council’s abandonment of the issue. Eager to position itself as the constructive party to the dispute, Polisario issued its own statement on Saturday reaffirming its willingness to work with the United Nations to decolonize Africa’s last colony.

Who’s to Blame for the Death of MINURSO?

Russia is naturally being blamed, though it was the United States who initiated this game of chicken in the first place. The members of the Council who voted in support of the US resolution, but did not support Russia’s fallback option, now share in that blame.

A more important question is why the United States pushed so hard to impose a solution on Western Sahara knowing it could — or would — prompt a Russian veto. Russian dissatisfaction with the current direction of the Western Sahara peace process was well understood. For nearly a decade, Russia had been regularly abstaining on MINURSO votes, citing — often alongside China — increasing levels of US unilateralism through the first Trump and then the Biden administrations.

In the past, the file was managed differently. From the first days of MINURSO in the 1990s through the Obama administration, the UN Security Council had worked on the basis of consensus between all permanent and elected members of the Council. The United States (the penholder) would lead the rest of the Group of Friends for Western Sahara — France, the United Kingdom, Russia, and Spain — to develop resolutions that would then be circulated among the rest of the Council to receive unanimous support. This approach started to end during the first Trump administration, a break with tradition that the Biden administration failed to mend.

Last year’s controversial resolution, where the US sought to impose Morocco’s annexation framework as the sole basis of negotiations, had to be watered down due to objections from Russia and others. The result was a more ambiguous phrasing: “taking as basis” Morocco’s plan (i.e., neither a basis nor the basis). This ambiguity opened the door to Polisario participating in the talks, but from the US government’s perspective, Morocco’s proposal was the only real game in town.

The decision to press even harder this October was likely also driven by the personal ambitionsof those controlling the Western Sahara file in the Trump administration. With Trump’s Senior Advisor for Africa Massad Boulos occupied by a number of other issues over the course of 2026 (Libya, Ebola, etc.), Mike Waltz and US ambassador to Morocco Duke Buchan were largely in control of the Western Sahara dossier in the State Department, while Jared Kushner kept tabs on things for the President.

As has been noted elsewhere, the second Trump administration’s approach to foreign affairs eschews all traditional policy-making processes. It instead works by deputizing fixers assigned to specific issues. One or two individuals then strive to achieve solutions that reflect positively on Trump and thus increase their standing within the neo-patrimonial network of advisors who work directly with the White House.

With the Western Sahara issue entangled in the Abraham Accords since 2020, officials with the Polisario Front have reported (to this author) markedly increased levels of Israeli and Emirati lobbying on behalf of Morocco. Most recently, Waltz, Morocco’s Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita, and Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar met in New York in mid-September, where they likely discussed the forthcoming US resolution to impose Morocco’s solution to the Western Sahara issue. Indeed, the zero-draft resolution was so nakedly pro-Moroccan that it is possible it was drafted in Rabat, not Washington or New York. As with Israel and the Gulf, the Western Sahara issue represents another case where the strategic interests of the United States have been captured by another country and redirected for its own purposes.

Was Morocco Playing a Double Game or Just Bet Hedging?

Observers were quick to note that Morocco seemed quite undisturbed by the sudden disappearance of MINURSO and the Russian veto that led to it. This was cause for much speculation.

On the one hand, Bourita was likely informed of the veto and fallback resolution by Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov when the two met on Wednesday, October 28, on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa Summit. Bourita later confirmed some of this on Moroccan television, saying that Rabat actually welcomed the end of MINURSO.

On the other hand, the Moroccan regime has never been entirely comfortable with the idea of devolving some governmental authorities to a semi-autonomous Western Sahara. Moscow’s standoff with Washington not only led to MINURSO’s liquidation, it also means that Morocco does not need to make good on its updated 2025 proposal for Sahrawi self-governance. The best solution from Rabat’s point of view has always been international approval of the status quo: the direct annexation of Western Sahara into the existing Moroccan state without having to carve out special regional privileges or, worse still, actual power sharing with Polisario-RASD. The Moroccan regime is, after all, a highly centralized unitary state along the French model with none of the traditions of asymmetric federalism like Spain, the United Kingdom, or India. Morocco’s reluctance to devolve some sovereign governing functions to Western Sahara (the “Saharan Provinces”) was also rooted in a concern that other regions of Morocco would then ask for the same. The mass popular mobilization in the Rif region in the north of Morocco in 2016–2017, where the flag of the 1921 Rif Republic became an important symbol, underscored the extent to which militant regionalist aspirations were latent elsewhere in Morocco proper.

Though it has been the official position of Morocco since 2001 that it would accept autonomy so long as independence was off the table, no concrete steps have actually been taken towards this end. Morocco has had nearly two decades to start implementing its 2007 proposal for limited self-governance. With the end of the UN mission in Western Sahara and the Security Council lacking a mandate to be involved, there is no pressure on Morocco to move ahead into the implementation phase of its proposal, as would have been the case had the US resolution passed.

This messy affair in the Security Council on October 30 also raises questions as to whether or not the United States had been double-crossed by Morocco. Why did Morocco push the United States to put forward a high-stakes resolution that would have weaponized MINURSO in Rabat’s favor, only then to condone Russian efforts to torpedo the US resolution? Waltz and others expended a lot of political capital getting their pro-Moroccan resolution to the Council on Friday, only to realize that Morocco was even happier with the outcome that Russia’s veto had precipitated. One wouldn’t be surprised if people in the US government were currently feeling like they had been played by Rabat.

Where Do We Go from Here?

Under what auspices the Security Council might take up Western Sahara again is unclear. In 1991, the Council was able to get MINURSO into Western Sahara under Chapter VI of the UN charter because Morocco and Polisario had consented to its creation and activities. Proceeding now under Chapter VI seems almost impossible, as there is no such fundamental agreement between the two sides. Its not even clear if Morocco sees a role for the United Nations in this conflict, though the issue will likely persist on the agenda of UN decolonization committee until a referendum is held.



The other important difference between 1991 and today is the clear bias on the Security Council. Several permanent members now recognize or support Morocco's sovereignty over Western Sahara (France, the United Kingdom, and the United States), and thus their neutrality is compromised. Russia's veto last Friday makes it clear that Moscow will likely block efforts to bring the issue back to the Council in such a way as to benefit only Morocco.

The evolution of the Western Sahara issue since 2020 has resulted in a situation where China is the only credibly neutral permanent member of the Security Council left on this question, and yet Beijing has always been reluctant to become entangled in an issue so closely guarded by the North Atlantic powers.

Given the upcoming transition in the UN leadership, the new Secretary-General — who might be an Emirati, probably much to Morocco’s satisfaction — will likely be given several months to review the Western Sahara issue and whether to retain the current UN envoy, Staffan De Mistura. The dissolution of MINURSO and the end of Security Council engagement brings UN peacemaking back to where it began in 1986, when then Secretary-General Javier Pérez de Cuéllar began to engage Morocco and Polisario amid the then still active war in Western Sahara. Through shuttle diplomacy, he was able to develop the original plan that led to MINURSO’s creation in 1991. Four decades later, there is again active armed hostilities in Western Sahara, though at levels that barely register in the media. What makes today different from the mid-1980s is that Morocco no longer needs the United Nations to win support for its claim on Western Sahara. Once the first Trump administration set the precedent of recognizing Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara prior to the achievement of an agreement with Polisario, dozens of other countries have followed suit, though only Washington and Tel Aviv have taken the actual formal steps to make it law.

The sudden diplomatic vacuum created by MINURSO’s collapse could also open the door to other mediators (e.g., the African Union or China), but such initiatives would have to contend with the fact that Morocco feels there is nothing to negotiate given the growing levels of international support for its annexation of the territory.

Somewhat overlooked in the emerging discussions over Western Sahara, MINURSO, and the debacle on the Security Council was the entry of Algerian troops into northern Niger towards the end of last week. Officially, Algeria was responding to a request from the Nigerien government for military assistance in its fight against various armed groups. This expeditionary deployment, Algeria’s first since the 1973 Arab-Israeli War, also came in the context of Algeria’s severing of relations with the United Arab Emirates in September. Algeria has accused the UAE of threatening Algeria’s security on a number of fronts (Libya, Sudan, and the Sahel, as well as domestic issues), though often overlooked in some commentary is increasing military cooperation between Morocco, the UAE, and Israel.

One of leading security concerns following the departure of MINURSO’s military contingent is whether or not Morocco would take the opportunity to occupy the remainder of Western Sahara that has been under the de facto control of Polisario for decades. Though this seems unlikely in the short term, Algeria’s deployment to Niger does indicate a willingness of Algerian leaders to more aggressively defend their interests and come to the aid of allies in need. A direct military confrontation between Algeria and Morocco, provoked in part by Israeli-Emirati meddling in the region, is a nightmare scenario that can no longer be ruled out in the long term.