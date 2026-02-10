From U.S. President Donald Trump’s half-baked Christmas Day airstrike in Nigeria, to the Malian junta’s sporadic airstrikes even amid the tremors and indignities the fuel blockade on the capital, to the New York Times’ latest visual investigation into Egypt’s drone strikes against the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan, to the RSF’s own drone strikes on Port Sudan in May 2025, to many other instances…I’ve been starting to think a lot about air power in the Sahelian band. What trends can be gleaned, if any, from all these disparate actors using air power and particularly drone power?

As a caveat, I should say that I’m not particularly interested in (or qualified to discuss) the technicalities of drones or the many questions at play involving military strategy. Rather, I’m interested in the politics of how and when air power is wielded. Here, then, are a few ideas I’ve been chewing on recently. The first two points are fairly obvious, I think, but I want to acknowledge the weight and seriousness of air power before turning to the third and fourth.

Air power is a feature of conflicts in the Sahelian band, not a novelty.

Al Jazeera, in a visual analysis published earlier this month, counts over 1,000 drone strikes in Sudan’s civil war since the conflict began in 2023 (nearly three quarters of those were by the Sudanese Armed Forces or SAF). I have not seen a similar tally for the central Sahelian conflict, but given the regular headlines noting drone strikes by the Malian military in particular, one can say with confidence that the use of airstrikes, including drone strikes, is not necessarily notable in and of itself. Nor, I think, should one be surprised by reports of rebels or jihadists using drones; their growing use is clear, for example by the jihadist group Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wa-l-Muslimin (the Group for Supporting Islam and Muslims, JNIM).

Drones are big business, and their supporting infrastructures have wide-ranging political, military, and economic effects.

The Turkish firm Baykar’s Bayraktar TB2 drone costs an estimated $2 million to $5 million each, “about a quarter the price of other military-grade drones.” Stephen Witt, writing in the New Yorker in 2022, argued that the TB2 has “changed the nature of warfare” by vastly expanding the slate of governments and other forces that could conduct precision drone strikes. Many other countries are participating in the race to supply drones to conflict actors in Sahelian band, including China, Iran, and others.

The expansion of drone warfare has played into reshaping the use of existing infrastructure and/or generating new infrastructure, as evident in the rapid transformation of Bosaso Airport in Somalia into a logistics hub for alleged Emirati support to the RSF, including for the shipment of drones; or the remaking of aid infrastructure into drone infrastructure in Chad; or the intensive operations at an Egyptian covert base conducting drone strikes against the RSF; etc.

Air power is sometimes mostly performative, especially when facts on the ground are stubborn.

On February 7, the Malian Armed Forces conducted an airstrike in the region of Ségou, and hailed it as a success, claiming that they had killed around fifteen people. On January 29, they conducted an airstrike far to the east, in the Ménaka Region, saying that they had targeted some twenty fighters.

The triumphalist tone in those communiqués reminds me of the triumphalism on display in similar Nigerian military announcements about airstrikes, and it also reminds me of Trump’s gloating about the airstrike in Nigeria on Christmas Day. Common to all the Malian military, the Nigerian military, and Trump is the gap between public boasts and ground realities - none of these airstrikes have seriously weakened the forces they targeted nor have they assisted in reasserting durable government control over jihadist-held territory. The Malian military in particular has continued to play up its drone strikes in the country’s geographical peripheries even as the capital has been suffering since September 2025 from a jihadist-imposed fuel blockade. And Trump’s claims about the Nigeria strike have been subjected to intensive, devastating scrutiny, with many analysts and journalists concluding (and some local sources reporting) that the strikes had shaky targeting and execution. There is a real thread to tease out here about how governments’ underlying impotence vis-a-vis insurgencies results in drone and airstrikes that are then packaged for consumption by domestic and international audiences. That’s not to deny that air power can matter (indeed, there is a history of air power as a deadly and often oppressive tool, stretching back to the early 1920s in Iraq, the United States and elsewhere) - but air power can also substitute for a real strategy or can even become a sort of alternative reality.

Air Power Invites Blowback at the Center

In the space of just a year and a half, two Sahelian countries - Mali and Niger - have witnessed devastating and humiliating jihadist attacks on airports in or near the national capitals. The attack by JNIM on Bamako in September 2024 and the Islamic State Sahel Province’s attack on Niamey in January 2026 were both moments of reversal, when groups that typically operate in border zones and far-flung regions brought the war to the doorstep of the militaries (and military juntas) that fight them. Striking airports in particular has strong symbolic weight, and JNIM directly framed its attack on Bamako as retaliation for airstrikes in the far north of Mali.

Clearly jihadists would be interested in attacking government targets even if those governments did not conduct airstrikes, but I think there is a real thread to follow here about how dynamics on the ground in peripheral zones prove too messy for central governments to control, then those central governments attempt to use air power to reassert control, and then militants attack airports and other key infrastructure. One illusion of airpower can be that it keeps the purveyors of airstrikes immune to retaliation from ground-based rebels; not so, as the militaries of Mali and Niger have seen in their own capitals.

A Conclusion

My last thought is that the long-running insurgencies of the Sahel invite these kinds of dynamics around airstrikes. Both governments and rebels use air power to seriously harm each other but also to perform, to make the other appear (and be) vulnerable but without coming closer to a decisive victory. Meanwhile, the interminable character of the Sahelian band’s wars and insurgencies, the de facto partitions of territory that they entail, act as openings for external actors to deploy air power, seeking to reshape conflicts but often doing little more than prolonging it (which some actors welcome, of course). All of these dynamics, meanwhile, create profits and losses, with the bulk of the costs borne by civilians and by low-level fighters on the government and the rebel side.