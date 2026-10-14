A certain Yemeni militant group has been in the news a lot lately. Over the last year or so, especially among leftist commentators and analysts in the United States, I’ve seen people pointedly referring to the Yemeni militants by their formal name, Anṣār Allāh, rather than as “the Houthis.” I think calling them Anṣār Allāh is the right move. “Houthi,” after all, is the name of the leadership’s family. Transposing that name onto the movement as a whole is a move with some serious potential implications, including (1) suggesting that the movement is primarily a sort of cult of personality, (2) making the movement sound strange and exotic, and (3) stripping the name of ideological/political/religious content.

Calling them Anṣār Allāh is not neutral, but I do think that for the most part, analysts should call movements what they call themselves. I can think of a few possible exceptions to that guideline, for example if the name is inherently confusing or so generic that it risks misleading the reader/listener; if a group called themselves “the Sunni Muslims,” for example, I’m not sure I would want to follow their preferred nomenclature. But I don’t see any risk of that blurring with Anṣār Allāh, or of legitimating their religious claims simply through the act of using their name. Calling Hezbollah “Hezbollah” is not usually understood as crediting that movement with any particular claims to be a faction/group/elect of God. Calling Jamāʿat Nuṣrat al-Islām wa-l-Muslimīn by its name is not usually understood as endorsing their claim that they “support Islam and Muslims.” Etc.

The bigger analytical dilemma in my view is how to translate the name “Anṣār Allāh.” Samer Al-Atrush had a thoughtful post on that score:

I can see well the theological problem: anyone who claimed to be a “supporter” of God could be implying some kind of deficit in the Divine, so the word Anṣār must be meant in some other way. Major translators of the Qur’an have viewed the issue somewhat differently than Al-Atrush, though.

Translating this word is not straightforward partly because it derives from a root rich in meaning - and that’s not just a cliché about Arabic being a “rich language” or something, I think that’s specifically true in this case as with certain other terms that recur in the Qur’an and other Islamic source-texts. The noun Naṣr, if we turn to that old standby Hans Wehr, has meanings such as “help, support, and victory.” The nāṣir (singular of anṣār) is thus the helper, supporter, etc.

We find the words naṣr and anṣār at a few places in the Qur’an. The 110th chapter contains the word naṣr in its opening verse. The translator M.A.S. Abdel Haleem renders this verse as “When God’s help (naṣr) comes and He opens up your way [Prophet].” Or in the (controversial but erudite) Study Qur’an: “When God’s help and victory come.”

In Qur’an 3:52, which is highly germane to this translation exercise, we even find the phrase anṣār Allāh itself, in a passage about how the Prophet Jesus/Isa spoke to the apostles. We can quote the Study Qur’an’s translation of the relevant portion of the verse (pp. 145-146):

And when Jesus sensed disbelief in them, he said, “Who are my helpers unto God (anṣārī ilā Allāh)?” The apostles said, “We are God’s helpers (anṣār Allāh). We believe in God; bear witness that we are submitters (muslimūn).”

In the footnote for the verse, the translators, drawing on classical commentaries, refer to the potential theological problems:

Helpers unto God is understood to mean, “Helpers [along] with God,” so that the question means more specifically, “Who will add their help to that of God?” or “Who will be my helpers [in my fleeing] unto God?”

Abdel Haleem’s translation of 3:52 is similar; he renders man anṣārī ilā Allāh as “Who will help me in God’s cause?” See also 61:14, which features a similar exchange between the Prophet Isa/Jesus and the apostles. Other translations of 61:14 (see here) give alternative translations of anṣār Allāh, including “Stand up for Allah” and “supporters of (the religion of) Allah.”

All of this is not meant to be a pedantic comeback to Al-Atrush, because the common denominator here is that any translation will have to either indicate explicitly, or assume that the reader understands, that the phrase anṣār Allāh does not imply “helping” the all-powerful God, but rather manifesting support for God’s religion or cause on earth. I actually think the theological pitfalls across many translations - “supporting” God, “helping” God, and even “championing” God are all potentially problematic unless one supplies a phrase understood to be implied in the original phrasing: “supporting (the cause of) God,” “helping (the religion of) God,” “championing (the rulings of) God,” etc. Commentators on the Qur’an, by the way, have often assumed that as with any speech, sometimes the reader/listener may understand some words to be implied rather than stated - the go-to example is 12:82, which would literally read as something like “ask the town,” but is invariably explained as meaning “ask (the people of) the town.”

I agree with Al-Atrush that “partisans” is plausible but weaker - given the association of the word “partisan” with either irregular fighters or people attached to political parties, this translation could obscure more than it clarifies, and even if the listener drops those associations, “partisan” almost sounds like “fan,” whereas anṣār has a sense of very active help/support/championing.

Commentators much more knowledgeable than I am about Yemen’s Anṣār Allāh/Houthi movement have given various explanations for why the group chose that name following the Arab Spring uprisings of 2011. At Carnegie, Ahmed Nagi writes,

Because the religious or tribal identities they had embraced until then had little resonance among many Yemenis, especially in the South, the Houthis had to find one that would entice a wider cross-section of society. This began with renaming their movement Ansar Allah (Partisans of God) to put more emphasis on their political agenda. The name was derived from a Quranic verse that would appeal to a religious Yemeni society while echoing the name Hezbollah, with all the political imagery that accompanied the Lebanese party. The Houthis also invoked the political vision and writings of Hussein al-Houthi, which reflected themes that appealed to Sunni followers of the Shafi’i school of Islamic law, such as Muslim unity, prophetic lineages, and opposition to corruption. This allowed the Houthis to mobilize not only northern Zaidis, but also inhabitants of predominantly Shafi’i areas.

Fadel Al Kohali has connected the name (speculatively?) to the Imamate of Yemen and what he sees as the movement’s desire to undo the 1962 Republican revolution/coup that toppled the Imamate. He opens by citing an appearance of the phrase anṣār Allāh in a 1948 letter from the penultimate Imam, Ahmad bin Yahya, to the man who led the coup attempt (or Constitutional Revolution, depending on your view) against his family.

In sum, there are a lot of layers to unpack here - which is actually one reason to use the very loaded name Anṣār Allāh instead of the much flatter “the Houthis.”