Sawahil

Sawahil

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Yrosana
Oct 15

Here in Aceh, I believe many people are increasingly seeing the Houthis as truly Anṣār Allāh, particularly because of their support for Palestine. However, the attack on an airport used by Hajj pilgrims has renewed doubts for many about fully supporting them, even among those who have long been critical of the Saudi leadership :(

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