Discussion about this post

D. S. Battistoli
5h

I'm with you all the way. The Times' coverage of the Global South has long since transitioned from being daily news to being a platform for investigative essays. So Times writers often approach their beat like Atlantic writers: they prep their articles on subjects they don't regularly cover (like the military capacity of the most powerful state south of Aswan and north of Limpopo) by reading in the archives (hi, ECOMOG!) and talking in substantive part to Americans whose memories are as lacunary as the Times' reporting habits.

It is not necessary to have personal memory of the journalism of Judith Miller to be very worried that Nigeria seems to have landed on the very short list of countries about which the Times feels that its reportage needs to be inclusive of the American foreign policy hawk perspective, whether or not such a perspective is grounded in contemporary reality.

In October 2016, I wrote a piece on Medium about the Times' downsizing of its international news operations. I'll never forget a claim by a Times shill that didn't make it into that piece: that any cuts to international news would be offset by an increasingly robust Travel section budget. Which, if you follow on a weekly basis what section non-wire, non-crisis articles appear, tracks the reality now, a decade later.

https://d-s-battistoli.medium.com/the-new-york-times-international-edition-1887-2016-91da3d4e7f21

I haven't lived in the United States in many, many years. But I feel a mixture of sorrow and concern for anyone who reads the New York Times thinking they are getting daily news about Africa and the Global South. Unfortunately, such readers may be overrepresented in the American foreign policy and national security establishment.

1 reply by Alex Thurston
Feral Finster
5h

I'd bet dollars to Naira that someone in the administration fed that story to the NYT.

1 reply by Alex Thurston
