A recent report in the New York Times gave me some pause. Titled, “The Deadly Cost of the Nigerian Military’s Interaction,” the article is an indictment of Nigeria’s security forces. From the article:

Nigeria has one of the continent’s most feared and heavily funded militaries, known for peacekeeping and helping prevent coups in West Africa. Yet at home, experts say the military has repeatedly failed to stop the fatal attacks that happen almost daily in rural areas, leading to accusations of corruption and indifference.

The Nigerian military’s failures are uncountable. So no argument from me on that point.

But a question occurred to me: Why is this article being reported and published now?

Is the article timely? Absolutely. Each day, it seems, brings fresh news of a mass kidnapping or massive attack in Nigeria, highlighting the failure (or inability) of the security forces to prevent such violence. The article opens, as a hook, with discussion of one of the worst incidents so far in 2026, namely a massacre at Woro, Kwara State on February 3.

Yet the contents and argument of the article are far from new. More or less the same article could have been written at virtually any point since the Boko Haram crisis turned into a systematic insurgency in 2010-2011. Compare, for example, this New York Times article from 2026 with Amnesty International’s reporting in 2014, which alleged that Nigerian forces had advanced warning, and failed to act, before the infamous kidnapping at Chibok that year.

The NYT’s depiction of the Nigerian military is also oddly out of date. Is the Nigerian military truly feared any longer, outside of Nigeria? Is it “known for peacekeeping”? The most prominent instances of peacekeeping involving the Nigerian military were in the 1990s, with deployments through the Economic Community of West African States Monitoring Group to Liberia, Sierra Leone, and Guinea Bissau. Nigerian forces participated in the 2017 intervention in the Gambia, but Senegal was the leading force in that mission. Currently, if my math is correct, Nigeria contributes fewer than 250 people to United Nations peacekeeping missions.

Is the Nigerian military “known for…helping prevent coups in West Africa?” The NYT’s reporters are likely referring to Nigeria’s intervention in December 2025 to help foil a coup attempt in Benin. Analysts have indeed credited Nigerian forces with a major role there - although French special forces also reportedly deployed, and loyalist Beninese troops prevented the capture of President Patrice Talon.

Prior to the attempted coup in Benin, meanwhile, there was - as is well known - a string of coups in West Africa between 2020 and November 2025, all of which the Nigerian military decidedly did not prevent. Most embarrassingly for Nigeria, in 2023 a coup in Niger led Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu to threaten to intervene - and then back down when the junta in Niger defied him, and the political and logistical challenges to intervention became quickly and glaringly clear.

The NYT, in other words, is exaggerating the Nigerian military’s reputation and thereby also exaggerating the supposed gap between expectations and reality.

So if the Nigerian security forces’ incapacity is a chronic, structural problem, why highlight it now?

My concern is that the NYT is, wittingly or unwittingly, carrying some water for the Trump administration’s military strikes on, and deployments to, Nigeria. U.S. military activities come up only briefly in the NYT article:

Now, hundreds of American troops are being sent to Nigeria to help identify terrorist targets for strikes, driven by President Trump’s claims that the escalating violence amounts to a Christian genocide, though both Christians and Muslims are victims of the attacks.

There is one other sparing reference to Trump, after a long discussion of the brutal violence carried out either by bandits or armed herders (reporting has varied on this point) at a village called Yelwata. The NYT’s reporters write:

Yelwata has police and military outposts. The state capital, Makurdi, is less than an hour’s drive away. Yet the attackers massacred villagers for more than four hours, residents siad, and left before backup arrived. […] Yelwata, which is in Nigeria’s Middle Belt region, became a touchstone for those pushing Mr. Trump to intervene in Nigeria on behalf of the nation’s Christians.

The article leaves the reader with a set of four images: a powerful but ineffective military, marauding bandits and jihadists, desperate Nigerians, and an American intervention. The way the NYT frames that intervention, meanwhile, seems to subtly suggest that the intervention’s premises are wrong but that some kind of intervention is needed. I wonder what conclusion the general reader will draw?

What has happened in site after site in Nigeria is unspeakable - but I have no confidence in the Trump administration, or in the U.S. military, to make any net positive impact. One has only to look to Somalia to see what decades of failed American military and political interventions look like.

To sum up, I found the piece troubling. If the NYT wants to argue in favor of American intervention in Nigeria, then editors and reporters should be forthright about it. And if the article is not a brief for intervention, then I am confused about why it was commissioned and published now, and why it was framed in this way. If there is something newsworthy about patterns of violence in Nigeria, it is the shifting geography, perpetrators, and socio-political consequences of those patterns, rather than the much more static story of the Nigerian military’s failures.