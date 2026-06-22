The recently released “Report on the State of Scholarship in the Humanities and the Humanistic Social Sciences” has triggered tremendous pushback (see here, here, and here, for example). The humanities as a whole certainly deserve a full-throated defense, but here I want to focus on how the Report singles out anthropology for condemnation.

Anthropology is vital to understanding global politics. The limitations facing anthropologists, including difficulty accessing authoritarian environments and conflict zones, contribute directly to the growing poverty of empirical knowledge about current events, a trend I have written about here and here. A world with fewer anthropologists will be a world that knows less about itself, particularly about the textures of political life on the ground.

The Report’s Charges Against Anthropology

In general, the Report denounces a wide swath of humanities scholars and anthropologists for pursuing what the Report’s authors call (p. 12)

a distinctive form of politicization in which the scholarly enterprise is taken to be subordinate to, or in the service of, political (social or moral) goals beyond the advancement of knowledge and understanding. The goals vary from area to area, but in a contemporary context they are generally though not exclusively associated with the progressive left. Put most broadly, the goal might be characterized as turning the humanities into vehicles for social justice, or the elimination of pernicious social hierarchies. More specific goals under this heading include anti-racism (the eradication of racial hierarchy), feminism (the rejection of patriarchy), the “decolonization” of the academy and of society more generally (undoing the legacy of imperialism), full equity for gender and sexual minorities and, to a much lesser extent, the eradication of class distinctions and the replacement of “neoliberal” capitalism with some form of socialism.

All of this is essentially the authors’ attempt to re-litigate long-running and tedious conversations about “cancel culture,” “political correctness,” etc.

The Report’s authors believe that “politicization” is most pronounced in anthropology, writing (pp. 4-5)

Our review of the disciplines paints a mixed picture. Every field we have studied shows some signs of the pathologies sketched above: a deterioration in scholarly standards fueled by the substitution of political criteria for properly scholarly criteria in the assessment of research and a more general repudiation of long-standing ideals of rigor and objectivity. In some fields (e.g., philosophy) the problems are largely confined to a single subfield focused on a charged topic. In others (e.g., history), while there are streams of scholarship in which standards have been politicized in problematic ways, they run alongside more dominant streams in which a wide range of views is tolerated, and appropriately scholarly standards are brought to bear. In the most extreme cases (e.g., anthropology), we see a widespread deterioration in scholarly standards grounded in a pervasive repudiation of ideals of objectivity together with a toxic intellectual climate in which reasonable dissent on politically charged topics is routinely suppressed and punished.

The Report also disapprovingly quotes various anthropologists (p. 12):

For example, in a 2021 presidential address to the American Anthropological Association, Akhil Gupta writes that “anthropology is an outlier among the social sciences … because its political project is to challenge the culturally dominant commonsense of capitalist consumerism” (Gupta and Stoolman 2022, emphasis added). In a reply published in American Anthropologist, Fernando Villanea emphasizes the point that “the value of anthropology is not the pursuit of truth, because all truth is subjective,” but rather to “serve the interests” of people who have been harmed by anthropologists in the past (Villanea 2023). Two years later, in the same journal, José Santos argued that “all ethnographies” — the stock in trade of cultural anthropology — have as their goal “not voyeurism but advocacy” (Santos 2025), as if the goal of describing the social world and making sense of it was not only not on the menu, but that it was to be disparaged as a kind of perversion. Taken literally, such remarks call, not for scholarship in the service of a social goal, but for a rejection of the core idea that scholarship aims at understanding.

Ultimately, the Report concludes that “traditional scholarship” and “disinterested inquiry” are under deep threat - or have been outright suppressed - by forces of “relativism” and “postmodernism.”

The Report Has No (Transparent) Methodology But Does Have Clear Politics

If the Report is itself meant to be a form of evidence-backed inquiry in line with the supposed standards of “traditional scholarship,” then it is striking that there is no methodology section in the thirty-page document. There is no methodology section because the method was to cherry-pick, decontextualize, and assert. Surely we could apply humanities methodologies to the exercise of assessing the state of the humanities. That application would mean, minimally, viewing quotations in context, considering authorial intent, and assessing different potential interpretations. None of that occurs here.

Or we could apply social scientific methodologies to the exercise. In that case, we would want to know whether the quotations the authors selected are representative of broader trends. Such an assessment would in turn require some kind of standard of measurement other than the Report authors’ (presumed) authority.

The Report’s lack of methodology is closely related to its implicit but very clear politics. Put simply, the authors reflect the politics of someone in the vicinity of Jonathan Chait.

We could pull at various threads to start unraveling the Report’s politics. One easy starting point would be to note that the authors place “neoliberal” in scare quotes in the passage I excerpted above. The scare quotes are, I believe, meant to suggest that the term “neoliberal” is an unserious epithet rather than a term of serious analysis, and those who use “neoliberal” are conducting “politicized” scholarship.

Such a suggestion would undercut the authors’ own claims. The literature on neoliberalism is in fact replete with works of remarkable scholarly precision and weight, works that are far from the caricatures of “postmodernism” and “relativism” that the Report’s authors decry. Key examples would include Quinn Slobodian’s Globalists (Harvard, 2018) and Christian Joppke’s Neoliberal Nationalists (Cambridge, 2020). These two works show, respectively, that (a) neoliberalism is a complex historical formation that can be empirically identified and traced, and (b) neoliberalism is an essential concept for understanding the world of Trump and his ilk. To dismiss the idea of “neoliberalism” as politicized and unscholarly is to reveal oneself as unserious.

Anthropology’s Vital Role

If a reader knew nothing about anthropology, that reader would come away from this report convinced that anthropology is a vacuous discipline dedicated to denying that facts exist and punishing anyone who questions political correctness.

In fact, anthropologists often provide the most detailed accounts we have of the most important political and social phenomena in the world. For example, could one understand the War on Terror - one of the main structuring elements of global politics over the past quarter-century - without reading the work of Darryl Li and Samar al-Bulushi, both of whose books are grounded in extensive chronicling of empirical data? And in my own adopted discipline of political science, the works that have the most enduring value to me are the ones written by political scientists who sound a lot like anthropologists - Leonardo Villalòn on Senegal, Zekeria Ould Ahmed Salem on Mauritania, John Paden on Nigeria, Stéphane Lacroix on Saudi Arabia, Thomas Pierret on Syria, Tareq Baconi on Gaza, etc. To the extent that I have achieved any insights in my own work, a good deal of them owe to my efforts, however successful or unsuccessful, to conduct ethnography in small doses and to think like an anthropologist.

I find much quantitative political science, meanwhile, produces results that are either glaringly obvious or flat-out wrong. The thin and fleeting results of much quantitative social science, which often reflect authors’ own clear biases and preconceived political goals, all underscore how a supposed commitment to facts and evidence does not necessarily produce meaningful knowledge about the world we live in - and can even prove highly distorting. See David Keen on Paul Collier for a devastating takedown of a widely celebrated (but often profoundly unconvincing, at least to me) social scientist who is supposedly a rigorous number-cruncher following evidence to conclusions.

Anthropologists are often the best positioned to explain events, trends, and places - and to counteract the often facile understandings constructed by government policymakers, think tankers, political scientists, economists, journalists, “OSINT analysts,” and others. I have returned multiple times to the conclusion of Judith Scheele’s Smugglers and Saints of the Sahara (p. 233), where she reflects on how differently a small town on the Mali-Algeria border can be seen:

There are vital issues of power here, but not the clichéd ones rehashed in the “Report on the State of Scholarship in the Humanities and the Humanistic Social Sciences.” That Report wants to fight on the terrain of “facts don’t care about your feelings” or “let’s debate how many genders there are,” but there are other terrains of power in which anthropology and an anthropological mindset matters even more vividly.

That mindset is becoming harder to pursue on the ground, especially in the arc of countries I cover at this newsletter. Authoritarianism and war, whether individually or in combination, have made on-the-ground research difficult in many of the countries from Mali to Iran, especially the sustained, immersive, ethnographic fieldwork that is cultural anthropology’s core method. The obstacles to anthropological research leave us with a poorer understanding of how power is experienced. Surely now is precisely when we most need that understanding; indeed, when anthropologists are able to offer perspectives on contemporary war zones, their analysis is particularly precious - see Nisrin Elamin’s work on Sudan, for example. Overall, we are hurtling along a path to what Ruben Andersson called, in a 2019 book, a “no go world.” To quote from the summary, “Using drones, proxy forces, border reinforcement, and outsourced aid, risk-obsessed powers are helping to remap the world into zones of insecurity and danger. The result is a vision of chaos crashing into fortified borders, with national and global politics riven by fear.” Viewing conflict zones from afar, it is easy to settle into neat narratives, to overvalue the perspectives of top political actors, to miss the messy dynamics at the level of ordinary people. Those are all challenges I struggle with in this newsletter, to be honest.

I wonder, then, whether anthropology is politically objectionable to the Report’s authors and to their many powerful allies because anthropology is awash with “postmodernism” and “relativism” - or whether anthropology is politically objectionable because of its potential to unearth inconvenient facts, trends, and perspectives.

Anthropology Has No “Traditional Scholarship” to Which It Can Return

The Report’s authors refer some ten times to “traditional scholarship,” “traditional standards,” etc. A representative passage (p. 4):

Scholarship on matters of human concern has been a source of controversy from the start — witness the trial of Socrates for corrupting the youth of Athens. In recent years, however, the complaint has assumed a more specific form, namely, that the traditional goal of coming to understand the human world through careful scholarship has been subordinated to, or even displaced by, a “political” goal: the aim of realizing a conception of social justice nowadays associated with the progressive left.

But the authors make no acknowledgment of anthropology’s specific and concrete past. As anthropologists will be the first to tell you, their discipline’s roots lie in colonial projects of knowledge-gathering and knowledge-fashioning that proceeded as part of and in tandem with empire. There was never a point in time when anthropology was unmoored from state power such that anthropologists could seek to “understand the human world through careful scholarship” in some kind of political vacuum. It would require a remarkably narrow view of the discipline’s history to insist that there was some kind of window, perhaps around the 1960s (?), when anthropology was doing a kind of un-politicized “traditional scholarship.” Even and perhaps especially during the 1960s, in fact, Area Studies scholarship was structured in core ways by the funding mechanisms and policy priorities of the U.S. government and various government-adjacent foundations. The anthropology of the 1960s, meanwhile, is replete with rumination on meaning-making, the interpretation of cultural forms, etc. I’m not sure someone like Clifford Geertz would fit easily into what the Report’s authors assume “traditional scholarship” to be. In any case I did not see the Report praise any anthropologist, living or dead, especially not any cultural anthropologist.

Closing

Ten years ago, still clinging onto the idea of some kind of technocratic-meritocratic process in which academics’ ideas could feed into benevolent U.S. government policymaking, I might have made the case for anthropology in terms of “policy relevance.” “Policymakers should listen to anthropologists because then they’ll see how complex things are, which could help reduce harm!” I don’t really believe at this point, though, that policymaking takes input in that way, nor do I believe that “policy relevance” is the best metric for evaluating the importance of academic and scholarly work.

So I’ll make the case directly to you, then, reader: anthropology enriches your understanding of the world, from the homelessness on America’s streets to the way power works in Iran. Anyone hinting to university administrators that they should slash or discipline anthropologists is someone advocating for a curtailment of that humanizing, disruptive, and critical view that the best cultural anthropology provides.