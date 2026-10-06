Israel is heading for parliamentary elections on October 27, the first since the Hamas attack of 2023. Prime Minister Netanyahu could well fall, but the next government’s domestic and foreign policy may not be that different from the current one’s. Nevertheless, given how closely Netanyahu’s political career has become with Israel’s trajectory, the elections are an event with profound significance for the Middle East and the world.

Background: Political Turbulence Before and After 10/7

In the November 2022 elections, Netanyahu’s Likud Party took 32 of the Knesset’s 120 seats, gaining two seats and returning Netanyahu to the premiership for a third stint (he previously served from 1996-1999 and 2009-2021). Likud formed a coalition with a slate called the Religious Zionists (14 seats) as well as two Haredi or Ultra-Orthodox parties - Shas (11 seats) and United Torah Judaism (7 seats). The Religious Zionists in turn included three parties: Religious Zionism (7 seats), Jewish Power (6 seats), and Noam (1 seat). Various outlets commented at the time that it was Israel’s most hard right government ever. Commentary focused in particular on the worldviews of Bezalel Smotrich of Religious Zionism and Itamar Ben Gvir of Jewish Power; Smotrich, who became Finance Minister, is a major leader within the settler movement, while Ben Gvir, who became Minister of National Security, is most known for his hardline views on Arabs.

The 2022 elections came amid one of the most turbulent eras in Israeli politics, which saw five elections in three and a half years (2019-2022); corruption proceedings against Netanyahu (investigations beginning in 2016, an indictment in 2019, and a trial beginning 2020); a controversial 2023 overhaul that, among other changes, weakened the Supreme Court’s oversight powers; and then the October 7 attack and the ensuing genocide against Palestinians.

How did the 10/7 attack affect Israel’s internal politics? In a way, the 2026 elections will be a more definitive answer to that question than anything we could say now. But six points could be sketched quickly.

First, the attacks became yet one more development threatening Netanyahu’s political survival; the Prime Minister’s maneuvers, including in pulling together the emergency government/war cabinet that formed in October 2023 and lasted until June 2024, temporarily broadened his coalition.

Second, as Yuval Feinstein and Geffen Ben-David found in their study of pre- and post-10/7 polling data, Netanyahu’s political survival did not mean popularity: “while the vast majority of Jewish Israelis supported the war and trusted the security forces, trust in the government and prime minister remained low.”

Third, Netanyahu still faces considerable scrutiny over 10/7, including after reports emerged that he may have had forewarning of the attack. These questions are very much on voters’ minds.

Fourth, the aftermath of 10/7 included a significant intensification of settler violence in the West Bank, reflecting a slate of long-term transformations in Israeli politics, society, and institutions. Authors at Israel’s Institute for National Security Studies characterize the post-2022 (and especially post-2023) shifts in the West Bank as “a transition from temporary military control over disputed territory awaiting future political settlement to an institutionalized civilian control model with expanded powers, shifting the center of gravity from the security system to the political-civilian echelon.”

Fifth, amid the expansion of settler violence, Religious Zionism and Jewish Power are roughly on track to maintain their current shares of Knesset seats.

Sixth, many commentators have highlighted the debate over the military draft and the Haredi/Ultra-Orthodox as a major fault line. At +972, an author writes, “The battle over Haredi refusal to serve in the army is the most explosive civil issue in Israel today - one that threatens to shatter the right-wing bloc that has dominated Israeli politics almost continuously since the late 1970s.” While the issue has been around as long as Israel has, debate sharpened after October 7, and it was a Haredi conscription bill that threatened to blow up the right-wing coalition in May. Ultimately, just before the Knesset dissolved in July, “the Knesset passed two bills that effectively halt the enlistment of ultra-Orthodox men in the military in an attempt to ensure ultra-Orthodox parties join Netanyahu’s coalition in the next government.” At Clingendael, Adi Paz discusses how different parties and contenders have reacted to what has become the number one electoral issue, noting, “Its ramifications will extend well beyond the elections. Either the burden of service will become more uneven, or a major enforcement problem will arise. Social division looms either way.”

Let’s turn now to the polling.

Knesset Building via Wikimedia Commons

Where Do The Parties Stand As of Early October?

As I write on the afternoon of October 5, the Middle East Forum’s Poll of Polls shows Netanyahu’s bloc on track to win 51 of 120 seats: 22 for Likud (a 10-seat drop), 8 for Jewish Power, 8 for United Torah Judaism, 7 for Shas, and 6 for Religious Zionism (the party, not the slate) in coalition with a minor party called Zehut. Note that if these numbers were the actual results, then Jewish Power, Religious Zionism, and UTJ would mostly be in a holding pattern. Effectively, then, if the bloc loses control of the government, it would be primarily due to Likud’s losses and to a lesser extent the losses of Shas.

Within the opposition, two key parties are Yashar, led by General Gadi Eisenkot, which is polling at 22 seats; and Together, led by former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in an alliance with former Prime Minister Yair Lapid, which is polling at 11 seats. As of October 5, MEF’s averages show the opposition polling at 52 seats, meaning they would need coalition partners to reach the requisite majority of 61 seats. Eisenkot appeals to Israelis who, as one “man on the street” said, want “a normal prime minister - someone who also cares about the economy and about prices, which have soared because of the war.” But Eisenkot would need to assemble a complex coalition to govern.

Arab-led parties are polling at 13 seats, and Netanyahu, as Reuters reports, is warning of just such a scenario: “Another familiar theme in Netanyahu's campaign has stoked fear among parties representing Israel's Arab minority by warning if ​his political rivals win the election, they will form a government with Arab factions that will be too soft on the Palestinians and compromise security.” In what could be read as an attempt to advantage Netanyahu, the Central Elections Committee disqualified two Arab-majority lists (Ra’am and the Joint List) and two individual candidates, but the Supreme Court overturned the ban on the lists and on one of the candidates, while Sami Abu Shehadeh, “the head of a left-wing Arab party[,] dropped out of Israel's election after the Supreme Court indicated judges were likely to disqualify him for an article that described the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attacks as an ‘important historical event’.” The relatively tough treatment of Abu Shehadeh and the Arab-majority lists’ travails have contrasted, as many observers have pointed out, with the much more lenient treatment of far-right Israeli politicians who use hate speech.

Meanwhile, in a closely fought contest, where some of Likud’s voters are moving towards the opposition but some are drifting into other right-wing parties, those small parties - should they cross the threshold needed to secure one or more Knesset seats - could become important kingmakers.

Change and Continuity

Anyone expecting a major shift in policy if the opposition wins may be disappointed. The top candidates are competing heavily for the mantle of who can best assure Israel’s security, and their commonalities stand out more than their differences. Here is the Jerusalem Post:

Regarding security zones, at first blush, Eisenkot wants to maintain some kind of significant security zone in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria, the same as Netanyahu and former prime minister Naftali Bennett, who is currently third in the pack for the prime minister's race.

The Post goes on to detail some serious differences between Eisenkot and Netanyahu on a slate of regional political and military issues; some of those differences have to do more with means than with ends, some of them reflect Eisenkot’s different assessments of various regional personalities and factions, and some of them have to do with managing international perceptions of Israel. All in all, Eisenkot emerges as more hawkish than Netanyahu on some issues and more restrained on others. The Post comments, the West Bank and settler violence are the issues where “the largest policy difference” appears between the two men. Eisenkot wants to disempower politicians such as Smotrich and Ben Gvir while re-empowering the formal security apparatus. Going back to the analysis mentioned above, that the post-2023 escalation in the West Bank is the culmination of trends unfolding over decades, I wonder whether Eisenkot would make that big of a difference. As a recent Ynet profile (via Jasper Nathaniel’s post) of a violent settler activist makes clear, such activists are “promoting a strategy aimed at changing facts on the ground before the Israeli government formally changes the law or abandons the Oslo framework.” A Prime Minister Eisenkot could find himself not just acting but heavily reacting.

The European Council on Foreign Relations’ Beth Oppenheim lays out the larger picture, namely the collapse of liberalism inside Israel:

In Israel’s early decades, its political elites broadly accepted the model of its Labour Zionist founders: a Jewish state with secular institutions and liberal-democratic aspirations, closely aligned with the West and secured through military power and diplomacy….In recent years, however, the illiberal ideas once confined to Israel’s political and religious margins have become mainstream. A hardline religious nationalist leadership is pushing for a greater role for Jewish law in the state, as well as Jewish sovereignty over a “Greater Israel”—stretching across Palestine and beyond. These ideas have influenced the mainstream right, which has increasingly embraced an ethno-nationalist and majoritarian conception of democracy, in which the electoral majority should face fewer institutional constraints. Support for Palestinian statehood has collapsed across most of the Jewish political spectrum, while permanent Israeli control over the Palestinians has become normalised. And after the shock and trauma of the Hamas massacre on October 7th 2023, many Israelis are convinced that the country must defend its existence through overwhelming military force alone.

Oppenheim adds, “The election result could slow the ideological shifts already well under way, but it will not arrest or reverse them.”

At Al-Shabaka’s Policy Lab podcast, Tariq Kenney-Shawa and Amjad Iraqi discuss similar questions, as well as “what the election means for the future of the Palestinian struggle.”

Finally, I would encourage interested readers to sign up for this virtual panel at Carnegie, to be held on October 7.