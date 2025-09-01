On August 19, the jihadist group Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wa-l-Muslimin (the Group for Supporting Islam and Muslims, or JNIM, part of al-Qaida’s hierarchy) attacked the central Malian town of Farabougou, shown in this map:

JNIM first expelled the Malian military from a camp at Farabougou, sending many civilians fleeing. Roughly a week later, JNIM took control of the town itself, compelling the chief to sign an agreement with them that facilitated the return of civilians in exchange for them accepting JNIM’s dictates about dress, music, and more.

Many news reports have noted that Farabougou is not only a strategic town, sitting at what might be called the juncture of central and western Mali - it is also a symbolic site. After the current ruling military authorities took power in August 2020, breaking a JNIM siege of Farabougou in October 2020 was one of the new junta’s first major actions. Assimi Goïta, leader of the junta (at that time also vice president of the transition, but head of state since 2021), personally visited Farabougou in a symbolic gesture amid the town’s liberation. The junta’s show of force in Farabougou in 2020, even as it concluded a prisoner exchange with JNIM that had been largely negotiated under the previous civilian authorities, signaled the the junta would mostly be taking a tough line against jihadists. That initial victory, however, was largely followed by years of defeat, undermining the junta’s narrative of Mali’s “rise in power.”

Five years later, JNIM taking Farabougou is not just an echo of their blockade there in 2020, it’s an attack that arrives in a much grimmer context for the ruling junta, for three reasons:

First, the last few months have seen jihadists chipping away at the military’s territorial presence in multiple corners of the country. This kind of attrition is of a different character than the endemic violence that has plagued central Mali since 2015, and is also different from the shock of high-profile attacks such as JNIM’s assault on Bamako in September 2024; the difference lies in intimidating soldiers in their own bases. A retreat from a base at Boulkessi in June was a bad sign; JNIM’s coordinated attacks on targets in western and central Mali on July 1 was another very bad sign; and JNIM’s ability to hold both the camp and the town of Farabougou adds to this pattern of setbacks for the military.

Second, the situation in western Mali, as just mentioned, is much worse than it was five years ago. The July 1 attacks were far from the first time that JNIM had raised its head in southern or far western Mali, but those attacks were of a different magnitude of severity than had occurred before in the Kayes Region - the city of Kayes itself was targeted. Farabougou sits along a major transport artery, and roads play a fundamental and multi-faceted role in the spread of jihadism. JNIM’s shadow governance in much of rural central Mali remade the map of the country in one way; controlling major roads and overtly holding strategic towns could remake the map in another way, especially if that control facilitates even more intensification of JNIM’s presence in the southwest.

Finally, there is the shaky situation in Bamako. The junta arrested dozens of soldiers in mid-August, including two generals, as well as a French diplomat and other civilians - accusing them of plotting to destabilize the government, i.e. carry out a coup. Whether the plot was real, or was a pretext for a purge, either way it suggests the authorities feel deeply insecure. Withdrawals and defeats put additional pressure on the chain of command, especially if soldiers on the frontlines begin to blame their superiors back in Bamako (a situation akin to the two coups of 2022 in Burkina Faso, both of which were partly triggered by bloody defeats).

In any case, pressure will now be on the junta to respond. In 2020 the recapture of Farabougou already scanned to me as a kind of media stunt; in 2025, even such a stunt may no longer be feasible.