On March 15, the Armed Forces of Mali (FAMa) announced that two soldiers, kidnapped in October and “held by armed terrorist groups,” had escaped “from a refugee camp in Mauritania.” The communiqué continued: “This escape was made possible due to the operations conducted by FAMa along the Mali-Mauritania border and in the Wagadou Forest.”

The claim that the soldiers were held in Mauritania is a serious charge. The Mauritanian authorities have prided themselves, since the early 2010s, on having a significantly greater degree of internal security than Mali and other Sahelian countries. The border area with Mali has been a military zone with restricted civilian access since 2008. Claiming that jihadists can enter Mauritania with relative impunity and hold hostages within a refugee camp for months on end, then, constitutes a profound challenge to Mauritania’s image of stability and security.

The Mauritanian authorities reacted harshly to the allegation. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a long statement that reads, in part:

Mauritania rejects, with the utmost firmness, these totally unfounded and deeply offensive accusations…Mauritania recalls that the M’Berra camp has hosted tens of thousands of Malians and other nationalists for nearly thirty years. The site has always been placed under the permanent supervision of the United Nations’ High Commissioner for Refugees and numerous international humanitarian organizations and independent NGOs…Consequently, implying that terrorist groups can detain persons there constitutes a grave accusation…[Mauritania] prefers the path of direct dialogue and diplomatic exchanges with the authorities of our Brother Mali, so as to avoid escalation and preserve the cohesion of the two peoples.

Part of the context for this tough response from Mauritania is various other incidents of tension stretching back throughout Mali’s present security crisis. From FAMa’s killing of a group of Mauritanian and Malian preachers in central Mali in 2012, through Mauritanian objections to treatment of Mauritanians in Mali, up to the present, there have been periodic diplomatic disputes between the two countries, often connected to FAMa’s statements and actions.

For further context, Mali’s relations with some of its neighbors have been quite rocky since the current ruling junta came to power in 2020. In particular, Mali and Algeria have serious tensions owing to Algeria welcoming some Malian dissidents and rebels, and Mali accusing Algeria of undermining Malian security. Algeria’s downing of a drone last March/April, and the ensuing dispute over whether the drone had been on the Algerian or the Malian side of that border, was a major incident. Mali enjoys much better relations with Burkina Faso and Niger, countries with peer juntas that together with Mali form the Alliance of Sahel States; the military leader of Guinea, although Guinea is not part of the AES, is also something of a friendly interlocutor for Mali, and the AES countries also having a working relationship with Senegal. More broadly, though, Mali and the AES countries have tensions with many of the countries in the Economic Community of West African States, the regional bloc that the AES left in 2025. So the dispute with Mauritania is part of a pattern of Malian authorities being quite confrontational with some of their neighbors.

Is the FAMa accusation credible? There is no question that jihadist activity in Mali comes right up to the border - from Nioro du Sahel to to Nampala to Léré (all highlighted on the map below) and beyond, the Malian side of the Mali-Mauritania border is a dangerous place. A recent jihadist ambush at Nampala on March 9, for example, claimed the lives of a dozen or so Malian soldiers and Russian combatants.

Given the level of violence along the border, one can well imagine that Mali-based jihadists dip into Mauritania from time to time. A lack of attacks in Mauritania does not mean Mauritania might not have a jihadist presence in other ways.

But the Mauritanian authorities, in the sentences I quoted from their statement and in the text as a whole, make some very compelling points about why holding hostages in a refugee camp is difficult to imagine. I can think of examples from the region of people being kidnapped from refugee camps, but not of examples where people were held in camps. The logistical challenges for the kidnappers, in terms of maintaining secrecy and avoiding detection, would have been nearly insurmountable. I’ll note too that it’s easy to demonize refugee camps as hotbeds of extremism, but the evidence for those allegations - from the Sahel to Dadaab - has been weak. So the specific claim from FAMa seems implausible.

Would FAMa deliberately lie? It’s possible. Many governments are keen to depict “terrorism” as a problem emanating from elsewhere, fueled by external forces and factors. Those claims displace responsibility and allow militaries to present themselves as heroic defenders of the nation, attributing their losses to those external parties while trumpeting their successes and downplaying their own abuses. Meanwhile, Mauritania can impose significant costs on Mali - diplomatically, commercially, etc. - but the Malian authorities may ultimately feel that blaming a neighbor is worth the price.