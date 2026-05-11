The April 25 attacks in Mali by the jihadist group JNIM shook the military government of President Assimi Goïta and partly redrew the country’s political-military map, especially as the northern city of Kidal shifted back into the heads of the rebels currently known as the Front for the Liberation of Azawad (FLA). A little more than two weeks out from the attacks, it’s a good moment to assess what the evolving dynamics suggest so far. I’ve focused here on the domestic dynamics, although this piece could easily be double the length if we tried to sort through the reporting, analysis, and speculation about the roles of Russia, France, Ukraine, Algeria, Morocco, the United States, and more.

A renewed blockade by JNIM on the capital Bamako: JNIM blockaded fuel supplies to Bamako starting in September 2025, and has periodically imposed blockades on other cities and towns in Mali, for example Léré in the Timbuktu Region. Economic warfare is a key tool in JNIM’s box. JNIM is enforcing the latest blockade of Bamako through checkpoints and through violence against truck drivers and others. The effects are being felt far and wide . Within the capital itself, uncertainty about the regime’s stability is growing.

Fresh attacks by JNIM in central Mali: The central regions of Mopti and Ségou are one of JNIM’s major strongholds in the Sahel as a whole, but are simultaneously the sites of some of the worst violence by both JNIM and the Malian military - that is, JNIM is strongly present there but does not exercise full control. On May 6, JNIM attacked two villages in central Mali , Korikori and Gomossogou; death counts range as high as fifty civilians killed. The attacks reportedly came in retaliation against an ethnic militia called Dan Na Ambassagou, which has been a major enemy of JNIM’s in Mopti since the late 2010s. On May 8, JNIM inflicted an even higher death toll, possibly running as high as seventy or eighty dead, in several other nearby central Malian villages , including Kouroude et Dougara. The attacks are a reminder that JNIM is not just fighting the state authorities but also other opponents as well. The attacks also show that JNIM’s political rhetoric, presenting itself as a defender of Malian Muslims, is generic in delivery but selective in application.

The FLA’s continued conquests in the north: The FLA, which is now publicly coordinating with JNIM after years of speculation about the nature and extent of their relationship, captured the far northern town/base of Tessalit on May 1. Further fighting in the north between the FLA and JNIM on one side, and the Malian Armed Forces and Russia’s Africa Corps on the other side, are anticipated .

From Camara to Goïta at the Ministry of Defense: Core junta member and Defense Minister Sadio Camara was killed by JNIM amid the April 25 attacks. The government and its supporters poured significant energies into commemorating and memorializing Camara as a martyr for Mali. Meanwhile, there is apparently no one Goïta trusts more than himself when it comes to filling Camara’s office. To me, Goïta’s move bespeaks a lack of trust in the military hierarchy and a desire to take/maintain direct control of operations. Yet Goïta obviously cannot go it alone, and he promoted and elevated General Élisée Jean Dao as the new chief of defense staff; Dao had been deputy to General Oumar Diarra, who had only been in the role since October. To survive in power for six years in Mali’s turbulent conditions is no small feat for Goïta, and I am planning a piece soon looking at how he has done it, but I must say that things are looking shaky at the top of the political world in Bamako. Nevertheless, a hardline mentality reportedly reigns among decision-makers in Bamako, who are ruling out negotiations and planning to retake Kidal.

A repressive and ethnicized response to April 25 by the junta: Goïta and the authorities cracked down massively in Bamako and beyond in response to the attacks. Members of the Peul and Tuareg ethnic groups have reportedly faced ethnic profiling and targeting; the Peul are often collectively and individually accused of belonging to JNIM, some of whose top leaders are Peul, while the FLA is led by Tuareg. There have also been numerous arrests within the military, as some soldiers are accused of aiding JNIM on April 25. There was a reported coup plot and a massive purge last August, all adding to that sense of shakiness I mentioned previously. An anonymous Malian journalist writing for the New Humanitarian recounts that in parallel to the government’s crackdown, there was panic in Bamako after the attacks. The journalist tells of “days of near-psychosis as false reports circulated of jihadists turning up in schools and markets,” and adding that “videos have meanwhile been circulating of Bamako residents taking the law into their own hands, arresting – and in some cases killing – suspected fighters who had become separated from their groups.” The journalist notes that vigilantism added to JNIM’s determination to blockade Bamako. At the same time, the journalist affirms that Goïta retains some serious political support: “The reappearance of Goïta after several days of silence appeared to bring a sense of relief to many Malians, amid rumours of power vacuums and possible palace coups.”

The unarmed/mainstream political opposition to the junta remains weak: Diaspora/exile-based groups have stepped up their political organizing in recent months, and the April 25 attacks boosted those groups’ arguments that the junta is incapable of successfully governing Mali. Yet the junta retains substantial coercive powers in Bamako and can target the domestic representatives of exile-based groups. Meanwhile neither JNIM nor the mainstream political opposition to the junta have come anywhere close to tackling the question of how they might relate to one another; any moderation on JNIM’s part could open the door to its fighters abandoning it for Islamic State, but exclusivism on JNIM’s part could deny it the political allies it needs to replace the junta with a more amenable set of rulers.