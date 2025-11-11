On November 7 in Mali, presumed jihadists executed a young TikToker named Mariam Cissé in Tonka, Timbuktu (Tombouctou) Region. Cissé had been kidnapped the previous day at a weekly market in nearby Echel.

Press coverage of the incident - and the shock and mourning it has generated - has focused on Cissé’s pro-military, pro-Malian posts. That content, and jihadists’ allegations that she was informing on them to the military, appears to have been the primary motive for killing her.

I would add that the staging of the execution, which was done in the public square of Tonka in front of a crowd, suggests to me that jihadists were seeking not just to punish an alleged collaborator of the military, but also to enforce a broader form of social control.

Scrolling back through the last few weeks of Cissé’s posts on TikTok, which is a haunting journey, her posts supporting the Malian military (wearing their uniform, celebrating the troops, etc.) definitely stand out. But those posts are the minority. Many of her videos on TikTok showcase fashion, humor, appearance, relationships, parties…I don’t think it’s as simple as saying that jihadists killed her because she was a young woman trying to live and show off a fun life in northern Mali, but I do suspect that’s part of it.

In the past weeks, as the jihadist group Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wa-l-Muslimin (the Group for Supporting Islam and Muslims, JNIM) asphyxiates Bamako and treads at the edges of Nigeria, I’ve had various occasions to discuss an old but important topic - what do jihadists, and particularly JNIM, want? One thing they seem to want is to impose a particular social order. As JNIM takes greater control over roads and travel, compelling women to veil isn’t just about prudery or even misogyny, it’s also about a power struggle over symbols. And women’s bodies, in many countries (including my own), are powerful symbols of the social order. Cissé posed a kind of embodied challenge to JNIM not just when wearing the uniform of the Armed Forces of Mali, but also when playing with self-presentation - veiled/unveiled, filtered/unfiltered, dancing/reposing, natural hair/extensions, etc. To underline the point, note that Cissé was not anti-hijab and indeed often wore one in her videos, but also had a considerably more fluid version of Malian femininity than jihadists can tolerate.

Her videos attracted such a large audience, I suspect, not just because of her personal appeal but also because the videos evoked a vibe - a vibe of what northern Mali, and Mali, can be and have been to many people, that is, a particular blend of fun, music, Islamic culture, and more. In one of the rare videos on her account that she does not appear in, a Malian soldier completes his prayer in an open field while a guitar track plays; in another video, a kind of stock image shows a veiled woman laughing behind a wall while her husband, in-laws, and father joke around in the living room - Cissé placed a backing track and captioned the image “Insha’Allah.” One would not call the account “secular” by any means, but Cissé portrayed a very different attitude towards Islam than the jihadist version.

To publicly execute a social media star with, at the time of her death, nearly 100,000 followers (now the count stands, at the time of writing, at nearly 150,000), is to make a profoundly provocative statement. JNIM and jihadists more broadly are obviously not afraid of backlash - they are political-military outfits seeking revolutionary change. But there is a difference between executing a village chief accused of collaborating, versus executing someone like Cissé. Her killers appear willing to antagonize broad swaths of the Malian population, and in some ways the move is at odds with some of JNIM’s core rhetorical themes, including the idea that JNIM is the defender of ordinary Malian Muslims against the (in JNIM’s telling, at least) neocolonial French, the bloodthirsty Russians, and chauvinistic junta. The execution of Cissé, for me, calls up memories of the brutality of jihadist rule in northern Mali in 2012, when jihadists carried out very public (and fairly unpopular) punishments of accused criminals. The execution is even, to go a step farther, a data point suggesting that Mali’s jihadists are not interested in a kind of “Syria model” of controlled ideological dilution in order to become more palatable to the international community and exercise vaguely Islamist governance. The execution has to do with the town-by-town struggle between jihadists and the junta, but the execution also shows that this conflict is not just a contest to rule Bamako; a deadly kind of culture war remains underway in northern Mali and beyond.