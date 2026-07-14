At RFI, David Baché reports that the United Nations’ Committee on Enforced Disappearances has sent a letter to the Malian authorities pressing for action on the disappearance of Mountaga Tall. A lawyer and pro-democracy activist who played a key role in the Malian popular revolution of 1990-1991, Tall has held numerous prominent positions, from parliamentary deputy (and vice president of that body) to minister. He has been a critic of the military junta that took power in 2020 and, like other critics, eventually faced repression.

Here is AP’s account of his disappearance:

Mountaga Tall’s home in the capital, Bamako, was stormed shortly before midnight on Saturday [May 2, 2026], his relative Mahmoud Touré told AP. The men did not identify themselves, nor did they say why they were seizing Tall, but Touré said they were from the armed forces.

AP goes on to note that Tall’s arrest/disappearance followed closely upon the coordinated jihadist/rebel attacks of April 25. In other words, Tall was seized during a period when the military authorities were lashing out. Tall’s son Cheick Mamadou was then arrested two weeks later.

Tall is far from the only prominent Malian politician, journalist, or activist to face either official or unofficial arrest - others detained include former Prime Minister Soumeylou Boubèye Maïga, who died of ill health in regime custody in 2022, and former Prime Minister Moussa Mara, who was arrested in August 2025 and convicted by a cybercrime court in October. More broadly, there has been a pattern of arrests and disappearances targeting critics of the junta.

As Tall’s absence drags on, international pressure to release him or at least clarify his situation has come from bodies such as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, and the UN letter joins those voices.

If the junta did indeed seize Tall, it is important to ask what layers of motivations may be at work: Was it simply to muzzle a prominent critic? Was it also to show that no one is untouchable? Was it to widen the systematic undoing of the democratic gains made in and after 1991? Was to re-narrate and even rewrite Malian history, with overthrown military ruler Moussa Traoré (in power 1968-1991) recast as a hero? Notably, one of Tall’s last published writings before his kidnapping was a defense of the mobilizations of 1990-1991 (credit to Bruce Whitehouse for sharing this link and giving some context). Tall, even more than Maïga and Mara, is a symbol.

The conclusion of Tall’s essay from March 2026

We can also ask why the authorities might formally arrest one dissident and disappear another. To show confidence in the first case and leave plausible deniability in the second? To highlight both overt power and the power to sow fear and doubt? To navigate in real time who is untouchable - if anyone?

The bottom line: authoritarianism in Mali is hitting new lows, all while the authorities are rocked by new battles and disruptions in the north and center of the country.