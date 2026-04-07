I have a new piece at World Politics Review on the tensions between Mali and Mauritania. The piece builds on a post here on the newsletter from a few weeks back. I looked at Malian authorities’ claims that two soldiers had been held for months inside a refugee camp in Mauritania - claims that the Mauritanian government angrily rejected. Malian-Mauritanian tensions, in other words, have been growing due to multiple incidents and statements.

I do not see a kind of intra-state war as likely, but Malian forces are playing with fire, both with repeated exactions against Mauritanians inside Mali, and especially with Malian forces’ recent cross-border forays onto Mauritanian territory. An excerpt from the WPR piece:

Even if Mauritania seeks to avoid escalation, there is a small but real risk of a minor incident—such as Mauritanian and Malian soldiers clashing in the border zone—sparking a bigger conflict. There is precedent for such a scenario in the region. In 1989, a small clash between farmers and herders near the Senegal-Mauritania border activated latent bilateral tensions and quickly swelled into a massive conflict that brought the two countries to the brink of war. At the same time, racially charged pogroms broke out in both countries and tens of thousands of people were expelled, particularly from Mauritania into Senegal and Mali. The scars of that crisis continue to affect the region.

Mauritania’s Hodh El Chargui Region via Wikimedia Commons

As supplementary reading, here area few other noteworthy and related stories on Mali and Mauritania: