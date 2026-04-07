Mali's Continued Escalation in the Border Zone with Mauritania
A recent briefing of mine, plus some related news items and reports.
I have a new piece at World Politics Review on the tensions between Mali and Mauritania. The piece builds on a post here on the newsletter from a few weeks back. I looked at Malian authorities’ claims that two soldiers had been held for months inside a refugee camp in Mauritania - claims that the Mauritanian government angrily rejected. Malian-Mauritanian tensions, in other words, have been growing due to multiple incidents and statements.
I do not see a kind of intra-state war as likely, but Malian forces are playing with fire, both with repeated exactions against Mauritanians inside Mali, and especially with Malian forces’ recent cross-border forays onto Mauritanian territory. An excerpt from the WPR piece:
Even if Mauritania seeks to avoid escalation, there is a small but real risk of a minor incident—such as Mauritanian and Malian soldiers clashing in the border zone—sparking a bigger conflict. There is precedent for such a scenario in the region. In 1989, a small clash between farmers and herders near the Senegal-Mauritania border activated latent bilateral tensions and quickly swelled into a massive conflict that brought the two countries to the brink of war. At the same time, racially charged pogroms broke out in both countries and tens of thousands of people were expelled, particularly from Mauritania into Senegal and Mali. The scars of that crisis continue to affect the region.
As supplementary reading, here area few other noteworthy and related stories on Mali and Mauritania:
Reuters’ Portia Crowe covers a recent Human Rights Watch report on Burkina Faso and combines that coverage with a discussion of data from the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data (ACLED) Project. The data underscore the reality that the Burkinabè and Malian militaries are more deadly, as measured by fatalities, than are the jihadists themselves: “In Mali, the military, together with Russian paramilitary groups Wagner and Africa Corps, killed 918 civilians in 2025, while JNIM and ISSP killed 232, according to ACLED.”
Ironically in light of the Malian authorities’ assertions about soldiers being held in Mauritanian refugee camps, Pius Adeleye at Africa Report discusses the strong fear of all the armed actors - the Malian military, the Russian paramilitaries, and the jihadists - among displaced Malians. And displacement from Mali into Mauritania is ticking upwards again - at least 13,000, as Aida Grovestins covers in this report for El País.
RFI’s David Baché looks at a recent 30% hike in the price of gasoline in Mali. The increase reflects global economic pressures as well as the aftermath of a fuel embargo that jihadists inflicted on Mali, and especially Bamako, starting last September. Mali is also under pressure from the International Monetary Fund to cut fuel subsidies. The authorities in Bamako are making tough and potentially quite unpopular decisions as they grapple with a grim security landscape.
Sawahil is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.