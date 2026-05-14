Biographies of Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, who was elected to that office in 2019 after a long career at the apex of the military, often note that his father was a Sufi shaykh. His official biography briefly alludes to those roots. Journalists seldom offer much more than a sketch of that religious background, and their tone is often exoticizing. Here is Jeune Afrique’s Justine Spiegel in 2012, from an article titled “Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, the Man in the Shadows” (my translation):

Originally from the wilaya (prefecture) of Assaba, in the south, Mohamed Ould Cheikh Mohamed Ahmed, called Ould Ghazouani, is the son of the spiritual leader of the maraboutic Ideiboussat tribe, Berbers to whom are ascribed mystical powers. Between Sufism and import business (currency exchange, vehicle sales, tea, fabrics, cereals…), they have acquired a large - but discreet - influence in the country. Ould Ghazouani, who is also a very fine connoisseur of the Mauritanian tribal map, reflects them: respected (he is not known to have any enemies, a rare thing in Nouakchott) and reserved.

I had never found much more information about his Sufi roots than those type of brief allusions.

A source I found goes significantly deeper. The 2022 book Al-Ṭarīqa al-Shādhiliyya al-Ghuẓfiyya: Al-Irshād wa-l-Imdād wa-l-Jihād (The Ghuzfiyya-Shadhiliyya Order: Guidance, Prosperity, and Jihad) is the outcome of a group research project coordinated by Muhammadin bin Sidi and including the prominent Mauritanian researcher Professor Yahya Ould al-Bara’. The introduction to the book is by none other than the globally famous (and highly controversial) Mauritanian Shaykh ‘Abd Allah bin Bayyah, whose father Shaykh Mahfuz bin Bayyah (d. 1973) was a major shaykh in the Ghuẓfiyya order as well as a prominent judge in late colonial and early independence-era Mauritania.

Professor Ould al-Bara’ has also published a chapter in English on the Ghuẓfiyya, which can be found in the edited collection State, Society and Islam in the Western Regions of the Sahara (available here, open access) from pp. 261-286.

The Ghuẓfiyya is the order to which Ould Ghazouani’s family belongs, Ideiboussat being the tribe. (“Order,” by the way, is how I see specialists translate ṭarīqa over the last few decades, rather the more popular idea of “Sufi Brotherhoods.” Literally a ṭarīqa is a way or a method, closely related to ṭarīq, or “path.”)

As the title of the book indicates, the Ghuẓfiyya is an offshoot of the much more famous Shadhiliyya, named for Shaykh Abu al-Hasan al-Shadhili of Morocco, who died in 1298. The Ghuzfiyya takes its name from Shaykh Muhammad al-Aghẓaf, who lived in what is now southeastern Mauritania and died in 1803. One notable historical fact about the order is that one of its members assassinated the French colonial policymaker Xavier Coppolani in 1905 during the initial French efforts to woo tribal and religious leaders in what is now Mauritania, although interestingly, as Ould al-Bara’ writes in his English-language chapter (p. 278), “It was he [Shaykh Sīdī Aḥmad al-Ghazwānī, whom I take to be the current president’s grandfather - AT] who received the French colonel Gouraud in the Adrar on December 25, 1908, three years after the murder of Xavier Coppolani by a ghuẓf. He pledged allegiance in the name of the zāwiya ghuẓfiyya, thus formalizing a new stance in the relationship between the Sufi order and French colonial forces.” Note that many other Sufi and tribal leaders were also reconciling themselves to the French presence at that time, as David Robinson discusses in his book Paths of Accommodation; some serious armed resistance did continue, however, most famously on the part of the Shaykh Ma’ al-’Aynayn (d. 1910).

The Arabic-language book includes a biography (pp. 258-263) of Shaykh Muhammad Ahmad bin al-Shaykh al-Ghazouani, whom I take to be the father of the president; Prof. Ould al-Bara’ also briefly discusses the Shaykh in his English-language chapter (p. 279). Born in 1917 in the Tagant Region of French colonial Mauritania, Shaykh Muhammad Ahmad received a traditional education and became leader of the Ghuzfiyya some time after the death, at the young age of twenty, of his elder brother Shaykh Muhammad Mahmud in 1927, continuing a pattern of dynastic leadership in the order that began in the nineteenth century. Shaykh Muhammad Ahmad participated in independence-era politics in Mauritania, supporting the anti-colonial, Morocco-aligned politician Horma Ould Babana (d. 1980) during the party politics of the 1950s and endorsing a “yes” (pro-independence) vote in the French referendum of 1958 (the “yes” side lost in all of France’s West African colonies except Guinea). He eventually relocated to Mauritania’s capital Nouakchott and died there.

Shaykh Muhammad Ahmad bin al-Ghazwani (Ghazouani)

I could be wrong that this is the father of the president, but there are a few details pointing towards a link, starting with the fact that the president’s full name is often given as Mohamed Ould Cheikh Mohamed Ahmed Ould Ghazouani, and the president was born in the town of Boumdeid which was the order’s headquarters under Shaykh Muhammad Ahmad for a long time.

Going back to the journalist’s comment about the “Mauritanian tribal map,” there is a lot to think about here - including in terms of the religious map. Salafism in Mauritania has received a great deal of scholarly attention (including from me!). Yet Sufism remains a powerful religious and social force in Mauritania as elsewhere in West Africa and indeed as elsewhere in the Muslim world generally. If I am right about this being the president’s father, then he is not merely the son of a Sufi shaykh but the son of the central leader of a storied Sufi order in Mauritania, and the president is linked to Shaykh Bin Bayyah in some ways that I, at least, had not previously realized. All of Mauritania’s presidents (or at least the ones who remained in office longer than a year or two) have had complex connections to the country’s religious landscape, but Ould Ghazouani’s connections are particularly direct and deep.