U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, denouncing the International Criminal Court, quoted (or paraphrased) the Roman General Pompey (Gnaeus Pompeius Magnus, d. 48 BCE): “Stop quoting laws to men with swords.” Secretary of Defense/War Pete Hegseth then tweeted out that phrase with emphasis on the “men with swords”:

Rubio and Hegseth are deploying (and, seemingly, condensing) a phrase attributed to Pompey in the Greek historian Plutarch’s Life of Pompey.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was one of many to point out that Pompey’s remark loses something of its fierceness when one knows Pompey’s full arc:

Indeed, even though Rubio’s barb was directed specifically at the ICC, it’s hard not to read the line within the context of the Iran War as well.

This is not the first time that Araghchi and the Iranian elite have appeared better versed in “Western civilization” than have Rubio, Hegseth, and their master Donald Trump. Back in April at Middle East Eye, Peter Oborne and Irfan Chowdhury wrote an article provocatively titled “Trump’s Framing of War as Iran’s Barbarism vs Civilised West Is a Huge Lie.”

Here is an excerpt:

The comparison between Dr Ali Larijani, Iran’s assassinated secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, and his closest US counterpart, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth is very telling. Hegseth did study at Princeton, one of the most celebrated universities. But his academic record simply does not match up to Larijan[i]. Larijani obtained his PhD on Kantian mathematics and subsequently wrote three books on Kant. […] Dr Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s foreign minister, got his PhD in political thought from the University of Kent. His doctoral thesis examines the intersection of western-style liberal democracy and Islamic governance. Intellectually he operates on a higher plane than his US counterpart, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is a denier of man-made climate change.

Now, I think there are limits to how much one should lean into the “Iranian senior officials know Western civilization between than the Trumpers do” argument. “Araghchi and the late Larijani can beat Rubio and Hegseth at their own discursive game” is a worthy argument to make; at the same time, such arguments could easily morph into the implication that “Iranians shouldn’t be bombed because, after all, they read Kant” - no one should be bombed in wars of aggression, whether they read Kant or not.

Thinking about the latest exchange over “men with swords,” what stands out to me is how superficial Rubio and Hegseth’s engagement with “Western civilization” is (if indeed there is such a thing at all). Those keenest to claim political ownership of “Western civilization,” such as Rubio, reduce it to a kind of totem, a fairy-tale story of great deeds against great odds; Rubio flattens history, stamps it with his own chauvinism, and then attaches himself to a superficial narrative of selective glory:

The greatest Americans of every generation have carried the unmistakable features of their forefathers – born in Athens, formed by Rome, baptized in Christendom, hardened in the furnace of medieval Europe, endowed with the English genius for liberty, and then carried across the Atlantic to be reborn on the shores of a new world.

Rubio risks, with such soaring rhetoric, merely calling attention to the shabbiness of himself, his colleagues, and his boss - none of whom, based on the extensive records of their public deeds and private lives, can claim to be what Rubio calls “the exceptional individual who obtains immortality through his own deeds” or “the man who was willing to pay any cost for a cause worthy of his loyalty” or “the man who is bound by his word.” Ultimately, neither Rubio nor Hegseth wields a sword, and neither of these “men with swords” has been able to impose his (or their boss’) will in geopolitics, especially against Iran.

Pro-Iranian government accounts have, indeed, been able to use the ugliness of Hegseth’s personal life to great political effect:

Meanwhile, the deep familiarity that some Iranian officials and intellectuals have with Western thought recalls, for me, the famous question of Saul Bellow (“Who is the Tolstoy of the Zulus?”) and the famous response of Ralph Wiley (“Tolstoy is the Tolstoy of the Zulus, unless you find a profit in fencing off universal properties of mankind into exclusive tribal ownership.”).

By the same logic, Rubio has no more or less claim to Plutarch or Pompey than Araghchi does - as is revealed by the ridiculousness of anyone trying to say with a straight face, in 2026, “I am the heir to/of Western civilization.” There are too many layers of historical change between 2026 Washington and 50 BCE Rome, or 400s BCE Greece, for there to be some kind of unbroken civilizational through-line.

What do Rubio and Hegseth want to convey with the “men with swords” line? Contempt for the ICC, definitely. But clearly Hegseth intends it as a broader posture, an ethos. Yet the boast immediately landed as awkward and “cringe” - why?

I am reminded of the beautiful pseudonymous essay “Figuring A Women’s Revolution,” which I read with my students last week in my course on protests, coups, and revolutions. The author, who was on the front lines of the 2022 “Woman, Life, Freedom” protests in Iran, talks about wanting to be the image you see on your phone, and how that desire drove chain reactions that fueled the protests:

These protests are not crowd-centered but situation-centered, not slogan-centered but figure-centered. Anybody, and I really mean anybody, “can” create an unbelievable, radical situation of resistance by themselves, such that it astonishes the viewer. Belief in this “I can,” this ability, has spread very far. Everybody knows that they are creating an unforgettable situation with their figures of resistance. People, and especially women—these tenacious and headstrong seekers of their desires—are going after this new desire hard, and this same desire increasingly drives forward a chain of stimulating further desires to create figures and situations of resistance: I want to be that woman with the figure of resistance, the one I saw in the photo, and I create a figure. These figures were already present in the unconscious of the protestors without ever having been practiced, as though they had been practicing them for years. This figure of resistance, this body recorded in images, becomes, in later links of the stimulating chain of desires, an incitement of other women’s desire to strike their own figures. Oh what desires have been released during these days from the prison-house of our bodies, we women!

Our pseudonymous author describes a very convincing form of becoming the image you see - seeing another real person in real time, in your own society, doing something that you can do, and want to do, offers an opportunity of inhabiting that image yourself.

Rubio and Hegseth also want to become an image they see, but I suspect it is an image derived from Hollywood, instagram, and pop pseudo-intellectual treatments of “Athens and Jerusalem.” In other words, the Iranian protester who in 2022 sees an image on her phone could “become” that image in a much more direct and visceral way than Hegseth or Rubio could “become” Pompey - or, rather, “become” the Leonidas of 300 or the Maximus of Gladiator. In fact Rubio and Hegseth never “become” the image, they never really arrive at the destination they seek - they have never, and will never, stand outside a city’s gates with an army at their backs. The best Rubio can do is smirk from a Federalist Society podium or pose in front of the Acropolis. Hegseth will never lead or even fight in a Crusade; the best he can do is a set of tattoos.

The “men with swords,” then, are ultimately posturing for themselves. They can do tremendous damage, but they do not even live in a world where “might makes right,” because the stubbornness of geography, the agency of the adversary, and the clumsiness of the “men with swords” themselves all combine to mean that the U.S. cannot simply impose its will, whether on the Iran or the ICC.