Morocco held legislative elections on September 23. The result was, more or less, a rebalancing of the ruling coalition. From 2021 to 2026, the three governing parties were the National Rally of Independents (RNI), the Authenticity and Modernity Party (PAM), and Istiqlal (“Independence”). Both RNI and PAM are widely considered pro-monarchy parties, and PAM was founded in 2008 by a close advisor to King Mohammed VI. The 2026 election gave the most seats - 97 out of 395 - to PAM, while RNI’s seat count shrank by more than a third, from 102 to 66. After the election, PAM’s Fatima Ezzahra El Mansouri was named Prime Minister by the King, who tasked El Mansouri with forming a government.

El Mansouri formed a coalition with three other parties: Istiqlal and two parties of the left, namely the Socialist Union of Popular Forces (USFP) and the Party of Progress and Socialism (PPS).

The government was announced on October 16. Among other reporting and resources about the new team, Jeune Afrique’s Jassim Ahdani reported the breakdown, Wikipedia has already assembled a useful page, and Eurasia Review published a highly detailed analysis by Mohamed Chtatou. Here’s my summary of the thirty-two-member team:

Direct monarchical appointments (4): The incumbents of the “ministries of sovereignty” - ministries closely connected to the exercise of monarchical power - were retained. These include, in order of length of tenure, Ahmed Toufiq at Islamic Affairs (in office since 2002), Abdellatif Loudiyi at National Defense Administration (in office since 2010), Abdelouafi Laftit at Interior (in office since 2017), and Nasser Bourita at Foreign Affairs (in office since 2017).

PAM (11 positions counting the new PM): Some key ministries and positions the PAM holds include Abdellatif Ouahbi at Justice, Fouzi Lekjaa at Economy, and Mohamed Mehdi Bensaid at Youth and Sports, with Salah-Eddine Abkari as Minister Delegate for Youth at the same ministry. To give some more context, Ouahbi was already Minister of Justice during the previous government, serving since 2021. Lekjaa, longtime president of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, was a late addition to the PAM and was one rumored possibility for the post of PM. The approaching 2030 World Cup, which Morocco will co-host with Portugal and Spain, is a key priority for the King and the government, just as it was for the last government. The PAM’s direct supervision of the youth portfolio, meanwhile, scans to me as a way of thinking through the challenges and questions raised by the youth-led GenZ212 protest movement in 2025. GenZ212 protests decried perceived corruption and misplaced priorities, directly criticizing the authorities’ emphasis on megaprojects such as stadiums, which protesters felt came at the expense of investment in basic services. The PAM has taken ownership over both those megaprojects and managing the social discontent evident in 2025.

Istiqlal (6 positions): Istiqlal’s posts cluster around industry, transport, trade, and education. Party leader Nizar Baraka retained his position as Minister of Equipment, Water, and Forests. The party suffered a kind of mini-scandal over one appointment, which was quickly resolved as the deputy in question resigned after old court cases surfaced.

USFP (6 positions): USFP’s posts include Hassan Tariq as the General Secretary of Government, Youns Bjijou as Health Minister, and Abderrahim Chahid as Employment Minister. Those two ministries could play to the left’s strengths as a voice for social welfare, and could also speak directly to some of GenZ212’s grievances. As Chtatou keenly observes, “The left-wing partners thus receive the most visible portfolios, but also those most exposed to electoral sanction.” The USFP also took three minister delegate positions.

PPS (3 positions): The PPS’ appointments include Nabil Benabdallah as Minister of National Education and Charafat Afailal as Minister of Energy, as well as minister delegate for the Social Inclusion portfolio. Benabdallah is PPS’ leader.

Other independents (2 positions): These include Ahmed Rahhou as Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Jalal Charad as Tourism Minister. Both are technocrats, though Jeune Afrique says Charad is being recruited by Istiqlal.

Chtatou has much more on the mathematics of these appointments, and on how the enlargement of the government from twenty-four to thirty-two, as well as various recombinations of portfolios, reflect a largely political calculus as parties are brought into the new coalition. Chtatou highlights how the left is somewhat overrepresented in the apportionment of posts:

The two large partners receive slightly less than their weight in seats, the two small ones slightly more. This overcompensation is explained by the latter’s pivotal position: without the USFP, the majority falls to 181 seats; without the PPS, to 188; in both cases below the threshold of 198.

For me, the most basic takeaways from the new government is the fact of continuity. Although RNI has departed the government, PAM and Istiqlal remain At least a quarter of the individual appointees, by my rough count and drawing on Ahdani’s reporting, are continuing on from the previous government, including in some of the most important ministries. There is also continuity in terms of overarching priorities, such as economic development, the World Cup, and more. El Mansouri is targeting 5% economic growth while also promising increased support to the poor and increased youth employment; notably, after her predecessor Aziz Akhannouch faced recurring charges of having conflicts of interest, El Mansouri said, “We believe that institutions ​will not regain ​public trust ⁠without an effective fight against corruption and conflicts of interest.” The presence of the left is the main change, although as Chtatou notes the left is simultaneously empowered and exposed. Overall, the monarchy and closely affiliated parties remain firmly in charge, as the PAM-led coalition promises a clean, economically-focused approach to governing.