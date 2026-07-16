Amel Boubekeur recently wrote a careful analysis of, as the title has it, “Why Algeria still holds elections when the outcomes are predetermined.” Elections matter - and in neighboring Morocco, the outcome is significantly harder to guess.

Morocco is slated to hold legislative elections on September 23. Under the Moroccan monarchy, the post of prime minister is the highest elected office in the country.

In the last elections, in 2021, the Party for Justice and Development (PJD) lost badly after having been the governing party in Morocco for a decade. The PJD, often classified by analysts as an Islamist party or perhaps a kind of “Islamist lite” party, came to power as Morocco reacted to the Arab Spring. In the November 2011 legislative elections, the PJD gained 61 seats, reaching a total of 107 and holding a plurality of the 395 seats in the House of Representatives. In the 2016 elections, the PJD notched a more modest gain of 18 seats and retained their plurality. Then, in 2021, the party’s fortunes collapsed, leaving them with just 13 seats.

The winners in 2021 were three parties often described as pro-monarchy:

The National Rally of Independents (French acronym RNI), whose leader Aziz Akhannouch became prime minister; they achieved the largest share of seats, gaining 65 for a total of 102;

The Authenticity and Modernity Party (PAM), which actually lost 15 seats, dropping to 87, but still emerged as the second-largest party; and

Istiqlal (“Independence”), a party with a long history, which gained thirty-five seats to reach a total of 81.

I think it’s quite difficult to predict what will happen, other than that an opposition blowout appears unlikely.

At the level of trends, the messages are mixed. On the one hand, there have been serious markers of discontent in the country over the past five years, most prominently the GenZ212 protests of September-October 2025. The protesters’ slogans and messages questioned the optimistic image of Morocco as a land of mega-projects and progress, while highlighting what protesters saw as deep gaps in public service delivery and economic opportunity; the protests were triggered by a spate of maternal deaths at a hospital in Agadir. The Prime Minister, Akhannouch, is a wealthy businessman who has been repeatedly accused of conflicts of interest - he would seem to make the perfect foil for an opposition promising reform and change.

On the other hand, the opposition parties - both the PJD and the left parties, such as the Socialist Union of Popular Forces - are not necessarily the automatic beneficiaries of popular discontent. An Afrobarometer survey from 2024, which Afrobarometer revisited a few months ago, indicated an across-the-board lack of trust in both the ruling parties and the opposition parties.

Afrobarometer highlighted youth attitudes, but older generations appear similarly disenchanted. The bars above, broken out by age cohort, show the percentages that have “some” or “a lot” of confidence in the parliament, local elected officials, the prime minister, the parties in power, and the opposition parties. The lack of variation is striking. So if the GenZ212 movement at all touched on broader concerns, that could be bad news for the three governing parties; but if voters feel disconnected from the process as a whole, that’s bad news for the PJD, the socialists, etc.

For these reasons and more, most analysts do not seem to be expecting a total upheaval of the political scene. In an enlightening interview, for example, the Moroccan Professor Azzedine Hannoun suggests that the RNI’s deep infrastructure makes it stronger than it looks, and that Istiqlal’s centrism and historical role could position it for leadership in whatever coalition comes next, while the PAM is in a somewhat weaker position because of a lack of a clear identity distinct enough from the RNI. He goes on to suggest that the elections could produce a rebalancing of the ruling coalition (for example, Istiqlal could come out on top but still need coalition partners). He adds that the PJD may make gains without reaching anything near a plurality, given that party’s own difficulty connecting with youth as well as the lingering reputational damage from its time in power in the 2010s.

Whatever happens, Akhannouch does not plan to stay on as Prime Minister. As the analyst Steven Höfner wrote in April, the RNI

is currently perceived as a party of the wealthy and powerful and is criticised by the opposition for lacking empathy for ordinary citizens, with Akhannouch – one of Morocco’s richest men – embodying the close ties between money and politics. Criticism of Akhannouch and his administration steadily grew, and looking ahead to the 2026 parliamentary elections, he increasingly appeared to be a burden on the party’s campaign capacity. In January 2026, Akhannouch announced that he would not run for party chairmanship again, and at a party congress in early February, he was succeeded by Mohamed Chaouki, the previous parliamentary faction leader. Despite his political office, Chaouki remains largely unknown outside RNI networks. Therefore, the move involves a certain degree of risk since he will have to defend the party’s top position as the lead candidate in the elections.

If the elections end up producing a significant degree of continuity (albeit with a new prime minister), that does not mean they won’t be important: Hannoun notes that the next legislature will confront major tasks, including Morocco’s deepening political absorption of the disputed Western Sahara territory, as well as preparations for the 2030 World Cup. One might add that the structural issues highlighted by last year’s protests were not resolved, and from rural poverty to public health to youth employment to many other issues, there are plenty of potential triggers for fresh discontent.