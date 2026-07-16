Sawahil

Sawahil

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D. S. Battistoli's avatar
D. S. Battistoli
5h

A great analysis; thank you! How big, historically, has been the "formateur bonus" for parties that capture the Moroccan premiership as part of coalition governments?

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