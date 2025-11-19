I have a new article in the inaugural issue of Hashiya, a journal just launched by the Yaqeen Institute for Islamic Research. Other articles in the issue deal with a host of diverse topics, from science fiction to philosophy to marriage to Malcolm X and more. My contribution is titled “Islamic Thought in West Africa from the Colonial Period to the Present Day.”

In the article, I tried to synthesize some of the rich existing literature on the region, including pathbreaking works by Ousmane Kane, Robert Launay, Benjamin Soares, Roman Loimeier, Ousseina Alidou, Judith Scheele, Brandon Kendhammer, Mark Fathi Massoud, and many others.

I also tried to weave in various primary sources, from colonial reports to - most importantly - writings of leading Islamic scholars and intellectuals from West Africa. Key figures mentioned in the piece include famous Sufi shaykhs such as Ibrahim Niasse (d. 1975) of Senegal and famous anti-Sufi activists such as Abubakar Gumi (d. 1992) of Nigeria, as well as scholars who were distinguished in particular Islamic sciences such as tafsīr (exegesis of the Qur’an) and fiqh (the detailed rulings of Islamic law). Major 20th-century exegetes included Ahmad Déme (d. 1973) of Senegal and Muḥammad al-Amīn al-Shinqīṭī (d. 1973) of Mauritania/Saudi Arabia. Major fuqaha’ (jurists) included Abu Bakr al-Katsināwī (d. 1977) of Nigeria/Saudi Arabia and Muḥammad Sālim Wuld ʿAddūd (d. 2009) of Mauritania. As you can tell from this list, the article is far from comprehensive, and plays to my geographic strengths (Senegal/Mauritania/Nigeria); there was not space to weave in a discussion of the contributions to Islamic thought from countries such as Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire, for example. There I would refer you to the works of scholars such as Ousman Kobo and Marie Miran-Guyon, among others. In any case, I hope the article will serve as an introduction for those new to the topic, and an enrichment for those are more familiar.

One of the most interesting sections to write dealt with what I ended up calling “Islamic social science” - that is, historical, literary, and anthropological research carried out by university-trained Muslim scholars who were blending a confessional outlook with the tools of Western social science. Here is an excerpt (pp. 10-11):

There are several important works in this genre from Nigeria. In British colonial Northern Nigeria, where the British made an awkward pact with local Muslim emirs to allow a version of the Shari’a to be enforced, elite colonial schools sought to train future shari’a judges. Some of the graduates of such schools became formidable intellectuals, going on to study in the Arab world and ultimately taking advantage of their hybrid educations to produce major works of history. Key works from Northern Nigeria include Al-Islām fī Nayjīriyā wa-l-shaykh ʿUthmān bin Fūdī al-Fulānī (Islam in Nigeria and Shaykh ʿUthmān dan Fodio the Fulani, 1950) by Adam al-Ilori (d. 1992), al-Thaqāfa al-ʿarabiyya fi Nayjīriyā (Arabic Culture in Nigeria, 1972) by ʿAlī Abū Bakr, and Ḥarakat al-lugha al-ʿarabiyya wa-ādābihā fī Nayjīriyā (The Movement of the Arabic Language and Its Literatures in Nigeria, 1977) by Shehu Galadanci (b. 1933). In addition to the Nigerian scholars, other West Africans have also produced works in this genre such as al-Thaqāfa al-ʿarabiyya al-islāmiyya fī gharb Ifrīqiyā (Arabic Islamic Culture in West Africa, 2015) by ʿUmar Muḥammad Ṣāliḥ al-Fulānī. To take ʿAlī Abū Bakr’s book as an example, the author chronicled key developments in Islamic thought in what is now Nigeria from 1750 to 1960, the year of Nigeria’s independence. Based on the author’s Ph.D. dissertation completed at the University of Cairo in 1967, al-Thaqāfa al-ʿarabiyya fi Nayjīriyā comprises six main chapters, notably the early history of Islamic northwest Africa, the career of ʿUthmān dan Fodio (the reformer and jihad leader who established the Sokoto Caliphate) and some of his successors, models of Arabic and Islamic instruction in Nigeria, literary production in the nineteenth and twentieth centuries, poetry and prose in the same period, and the influence of Arabic upon local languages. As a kind of insider-outsider researcher and the son of a major shaykh himself, Abū Bakr brought both a critical and a religious sensibility to his work, which is striking in its blend of Western academic methods, Islamically oriented fieldwork, and wide consultation of unpublished manuscripts. Abū Bakr also interspersed his own reflections, deeply influenced by Islamic modernism, on the state of Islamic learning in Nigeria in his own time—the pivotal period around independence.

Al-Thaqāfa al-ʿArabiyya fi Nayjīriyā could be the subject of a whole stand-alone study, in fact - it’s an incredible work that I’ve come back to again and again, both as a primary and a secondary source.

If you read the article, I’d welcome your thoughts and reactions.