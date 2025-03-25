In one of the most consequential decisions of his tenure so far, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State on March 18, suspending Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Deputy Governor Ngozi Odu, and the members of State House of Assembly; Tinubu installed a special administrator, retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas. Although many observers are questioning the legality of the move, the Nigerian legislature approved it. There are also disagreements about the legality of a recent decision to release federal funding allocations to Rivers, given that the allocations were withheld, based on a court decision, before the administrator took over.

Background

Nigeria’s Rivers State is located in the Niger Delta, in the “south south” - one of six “geopolitical zones” in the country. A geographically small but densely populated state, its capital is Port Harcourt, Nigeria’s fifth-largest city.

The Niger Delta is the country’s main oil-producing region. Nigeria has the capacity to produce 2.5 million barrels per day (bpd) or more, but in recent years actual production has often been well under two million. Even as oil revenues remain fundamental to the budget, oil theft - especially when it takes the form of massive organized crime and corruption - costs the country billions each year.

President Tinubu, who took office in 2023 after narrowly and controversially winning that year’s election, pledged as both candidate and president to boost Nigeria’s oil production to back over two million and beyond. Increased production is core to his ambitious 2025 budget, including infrastructure projects meant to spur the economy. Rising oil revenues and associated expenditures are key, economically and politically, to mitigating the impact of Tinubu’s economic “reforms” (above all, slashing fuel subsidies and floating the naira currency), which have pleased the World Bank and the IMF while exacerbating poverty and hardship for many ordinary Nigerians.

A great deal is at stake, then, in the quest to crack down on oil theft, a project that began well before Tinubu’s presidency but that has heated up on his watch.

All of this brings us back to Rivers. Governor Siminalayi Fubara, who was elected in 2023, has also pledged to combat oil theft. But Tinubu, handing down the state of emergency, accused Fubara of inaction in the face of “vandalisation of pipelines by some militants.” Fubara vigorously disputes those accusations.

The Politics of a Crisis - National and Local

For some initial political context, we should note that Tinubu hails from - and, indeed, was the person most responsible for assembling - the All Progressives Congress (APC), which has been Nigeria’s ruling party since 2015. Fubara belongs to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), which ruled Nigeria from 1999 to 2015 and which has since constituted the main opposition party. The PDP, partly due to the influence of former President Goodluck Jonathan (in office 2010-2015) and partly because the APC originated in a coalition of northern and southwestern politicians, has had its stronghold in the southeast and the deep south since becoming an opposition party. In 2023, Tinubu fared relatively poorly in those zones, although he did win a plurality in Rivers.

This is not merely a story of one party versus another, however. Another key figure in the story is former Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike (in office 2015-2023), who also belongs to the PDP but who is currently serving as Tinubu’s Minister of the Federal Capital Territory. Wike, reportedly disgruntled with having been passed over for the PDP presidential nomination in 2023, threw support to Tinubu, helping him win Rivers and emerging as a presidential ally during the administration.

Part of the context for the state of emergency, many observers believe, is the tension between Wike and Fubara. The story appears to be a version of a classic pattern in Nigerian politics, namely the estrangement of a “godfather” from his “godson.” In Nigeria, a “godfather” is a political powerbroker who helps to secure important offices and benefits for subordinates. Yet again and again, as state governors reach their two-term limit, their designated successors (“godsons”) have asserted independence in ways that outrage the “godfathers” - which is reportedly exactly what happened between Wike and Fubara; the latter supposedly declined to install Wike’s hand-picked staff in his administration, and then tensions escalated into a feud. One widespread accusation against Tinubu and Wike, then, is that they are using oil theft in Rivers as a pretext for settling a political score and retaking control of Rivers’ politics. Meanwhile, some analysts have argued it exactly the opposite way, hypothesizing that Tinubu used the state of emergency to temporarily shield Fubara from a Wike-orchestrated impeachment and thus buy time to diminish not Fubara’s influence, but Wike’s. Amid these contending theories, there seems to be an underlying consensus that the motive for the state of emergency is fundamentally political rather than having to do merely with the stated concerns about security. And on many minds is the approaching 2027 presidential election:

Both supporters and critics of the state of emergency insinuate money and politics as critical elements for the imposition of the state of emergency. The huge pile of cash available to Rivers State both from the Federation Account and from internally generated sources, it is believed, is the pursuit of the political actors now scambling for Rivers State.

Meanwhile, other PDP governors are pushing back in court, challenging Tinubu’s right to impose a state of emergency. And the Rivers chapter of the PDP is threatening to expel Wike from the party.

Some Ramifications

At work in the Rivers crisis are three dynamics that I see as constitutive of Nigerian politics but by no means unique to Nigeria: