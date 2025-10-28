The arrests of over a dozen Nigerian officers in early October prompted reporting that authorities had interrupted a coup plot. I wrote about the situation here, especially in terms of how a coup might be received by the public - namely, with more enthusiasm than one might expect, especially if the coup-makers could find a way to present themselves as unifying and reinvigorating the country.

After publishing that post, a well-placed colleague wrote to me to say that reports of a coup plot had indeed been quite credible.

In what could be taken as further confirmation of civil-military tensions, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu replaced the military service chiefs on October 24. Shakeups like that are not uncommon in Nigeria, and could reflect the pernicious and endemic security crises that Tinubu and his two predecessors have struggled to contain. But the reshuffle of the top generals could also be part of an effort at what political scientists call “coup-proofing.”

In my course “Protests, Coups, and Revolutions,” I typically include James Quinlivan’s 1999 article “Coup-Proofing: Its Practice and Consequences in the Middle East” as one reading. Here is the core of the article (p. 133):

If the essence of a coup is the seizure of the state by a small group within the state apparatus, the essence of coup-proofing is the creation of structures that minimize the possibilities of small groups leveraging the system to such ends. I define “coup-proofing” as the set of actions a regime takes to prevent a military coup. Although every case of coup-proofing has its own unique elements, they do share some common characteristics, including: (1) the effective exploitation of family, ethnic, and religious loyalties for coup-critical positions balanced with wider participation and less restrictive loyalty standards for the regime as a whole; (2) the creation of an armed force parallel to the regular military; (3) the development of multiple internal security agencies with overlapping jurisdiction that constantly monitor the loyalty of the military and one another with independent paths of communication to critical leaders; (4) the fostering of expertness in the regular military; and (5) the financing of such measures.

The years since Quinlivan’s article have seen a small literature evolve regarding coup-proofing, including some interesting observations, such as (a) coup-proofing goes down as coup risks go up - because coup-proofing techniques can push restive officers towards pulling the trigger, and (b) even the best coup-proofers might overstay their welcome.

Most relevant to Tinubu right now, however, is the question of whether and how rulers who are elected civilians can effectively coup-proof. Quinlivan and many of the other scholars working on coup-proofing have been primarily interested in how autocrats coup-proof. Quinlivan’s three cases were Iraq (Saddam Hussein), Syria (Hafez al-Assad), and the Saudi Arabian monarchy. Notably, two of those rulers - Hussein and al-Assad - themselves came to power by coups. A lot of the literature on coup-proofing treats regimes with long time horizons and considerable control over the structure and staffing of security forces, intelligence services, and the state bureaucracy as a whole.

Most relevant to Tinubu’s current situation is a 2012 article by Ulrich Pilster and Tobias Böhmelt. The authors argue that elected leaders are less likely to pursue coup-proofing, for three main reasons: (a) coups are less likely in democracies, (b) coup-proofing weakens the military by creating redundant and overlapping functions within the military, and a weaker military could cost an elected leader with the voters, and (c) democracies have more built-in mechanisms for punishing wayward officers and even for detecting brewing coups in the first place.

I’m not sure I agree with all that, actually. And drawing a stark line between “democracies” and “non-democracies” doesn’t help much in West Africa, where many countries are somewhere in between. If we leave aside the overburdened word “democracy” and just talk about elected civilians, Tinubu has reason to be nervous - elected civilians have been overthrown in recent years in Mali (2020), Guinea (2021), Burkina Faso (2022), and Niger (2023). So point (a) doesn’t necessarily hold for West Africa, and point (c) is definitely up for debate in this region. Even point (b) doesn’t ring fully true to me when applied to West Africa, because many of the region’s militaries are already highly ineffective when it comes to securing the domestic territory.

So what if Tinubu did want to try to coup-proof? Going back to Quinlivan’s five methods, we can see that Tinubu is highly constrained in comparison to, say, the Assad family in Syria. Nigeria’s political system - at the level of formal rules, widely held norms, and political culture - is hyper-fixated on ethnic, religious, and regional balancing. Regarding Quinlivan’s first avenue for coup-proofing, Tinubu can place close loyalists and allies into some key positions, but he cannot formally empower co-ethnics or co-religionists to the extent that the Assad family could with the Alawite sect. Looking carefully at the new appointments at the top of the military hierarchy, one could observe that the new Chief of Defense Staff is, like Tinubu, ethnically Yoruba. But the other three appointees are geographically, ethnically, and religiously diverse, again reflecting the balancing that Nigerian political culture demands.

Nor can Tinubu easily follow Quinlivan’s second and third avenues. He would be hard-pressed to build up a serious paramilitary force that was personally loyal to him. He could potentially shake up the structure of the intelligence services, but that would require time as well as navigation of constitutional and other statutory requirements concerning the functioning of the National Security Council and the Directorate of State Services. That leaves Tinubu with Quinlivan’s points four and five - namely, making the regular military so well-trained that its plan-obsessed officers are too cautious to mount a coup, and/or having a lot of money to splash around.

Quinlivan’s point four somewhat connects to the major instance of civilian coup-proofing that Nigeria has already seen, namely the mass firing of top officers in 1999 by then-President Olusegun Obasanjo (who was elected in 1999, but had previously been military ruler himself from 1976-1979). Obasanjo bluntly said, years later,

When I got into office as elected president, I got 93 officers of the armed forces out of the military because they were used to what is called the chummy chummy life in government house, and if I had left them in the military they would have been the ones that would have created more problems for us and our democratic dispensation would not have lasted as it has.

The post-1999 military has been envisioned and shaped, then, as a formally depoliticized institution. And there has been no shortage of training. Perhaps that does confirm Quinlivan’s point, then, that a more expert and technocratic military is less quick to stage a coup. At the same time, however, Quinlivan’s points are all interconnected; point four, about a professional and expert military, works best as a coup-proofing technique when the other points are in play as well, especially the paramilitary force that is personally loyal to the ruler. The expert military, in Quinlivan’s scenario, is supposed to be leery of a coup partly because they don’t want street battles with paramilitaries. Tinubu, again, does not have that tool.

Civilian coup-proofing a quarter-century into Nigeria’s Fourth Republic, then, looks something like (a) keeping officers happy and rich under the current political settlement, (b) punishing those officers who do get out of line, whether in terms of insubordination or in terms of acting as political rivals to the executive, and (c) staying one step ahead of officers who are actually plotting. That framework functions best, I suspect, if condition (a) is met. And even wealth and status for the generals does not necessarily insulate the civilian leader (or even the generals) against serious discontent from within the ranks, including discontent based on nationalism, sectional identities, or just plain frustration with Nigeria’s interminable security crisis. One could say, too, that Tinubu appears to have the most leverage over the top of the military, leaving him somewhat more exposed to what Naunihal Singh calls, in his book Seizing Power, the “coup from the middle.” He explains here (p. 108):

If Tinubu is seriously worried about a coup, the goal is, of course, to prevent matters from ever approaching the scenario Singh describes. That prevention in turn requires that the military hierarchy holds (that middle officers don’t try to politically leapfrog senior ones) and that the top generals remain loyal to Tinubu or at least to the Republic.

Singh, here and throughout his book, stresses that coups are ultimately a perceptions game - shaping perceptions of who is in control. So too is coup-proofing a perceptions game. And coup-proofing is, in this way, always a double-edged sword; making a move to prevent a coup shows the ruler’s strength but also his/her anxiety. Tinubu is in a delicate moment, I think, and firing the top generals shows that same combination of power and fear. As I said in my previous post, I’m not expecting a coup in Nigeria. But clearly the possibility is in the minds of various key actors now.