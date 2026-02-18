The Nigerian commentator Jibrin Ibrahim has a thoughtful column in Premium Times this week, discussing the unfolding deployment of U.S. troops to Nigeria. The troops are arriving in the context of rising accusations within the U.S. and Nigeria (in a complex kind of feedback loop) that anti-Christian genocide is occurring in Nigeria. Those accusations distort reality - there is substantial anti-Christian violence, but it is embedded within a broader security crisis that also involves jihadist attacks on Muslims and non-Muslims; farmer-herder violence that fuses economic and identity-based motivations; banditry and kidnapping that target people on the basis of their assets, rather than their identities; and substantial violence by the state, which has itself been a key driver of the crisis through both action and inaction. The accusations of anti-Christian genocide sparked a series of moves by the Trump administration in late 2025, including the designation of Nigeria as a “country of particular concern” in October 2025 and an airstrike on the northwestern state of Sokoto in December. Further measures are under consideration, including a Nigeria Religious Freedom and Accountability Act of 2026 proposed by Republican Congressmen.

Ibrahim is concerned about Nigeria’s sovereignty. He proudly invokes what he sees as a tradition of Nigerian self-assertion: “It is important to remember that Nigerians have consistently opposed defence agreements with foreign countries since the 1960s.” He also flashes back to two key moments in the 1970s and the early 2000s. He quotes President Murtala Mohammed (in power 1975-1976): “The time has come when we should make it clear that we can decide for ourselves; that we know our own interests and how to protect those interest; that we are capable of resolving African problems without presumptuous lessons in ideological dangers which, more often than not, have no relevance for us, nor for the problem at hand.” And he recalls a moment of serious debate between President Olusegun Obasanjo (in power 1976-1979 and 1999-2007) in 2001 over the signing of a military cooperation agreement with the United States. Ibrahim laments, “It is shocking that for the first time in our history, we are giving up on our sovereignty and handing over the country to Americans.”*

Ibrahim is concerned as much, or more, about political sovereignty as he is about military sovereignty. He writes:

An interesting dimension of this protectorate approach to [current President Bola] Tinubu’s Nigeria is the sanctions they are including in the bill [the Religious Freedom bill mentioned above] to punish one person they dislike, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, presenting him as a dangerous Muslim fundamentalist who must be death [sic] with. The reason why Riley Moore and his colleagues singled him out was that Kwankwaso was the only prominent Nigerian politician who openly criticised the United States’ designation of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern. In a public statement, he had argued that the designation was unhelpful and poses the risk of exacerbating interreligious tensions in Nigeria. The American arrogance is so high that they cannot accept any criticism of their actions. As the columnist Farooq Kperogi has argued, the irony is that Kwankwaso as Kano’s governor was famously unenthusiastic about the introduction of Sharia in 2000. The issue is that the Americans do not accept political criticism of their policies. Of course, Kwankwaso’s political ambition for the next elections are well known and the Americans are indicating that they would fight the political coalition he is building, thereby interfering in our internal politics.

To summarize, Ibrahim sees the targeted sanctions on Kwankwaso as both a political punishment and a form of early election interference. For context, Kwankwaso finished fourth in the 2023 elections.

Ibrahim adds later in the column:

The invitation to the United States to bomb our country, to send its troops to kill our terrorists and make laws determining how our country is run, is an indication of the abdication of responsibility by Nigeria’s political and military leadership. This raises fundamental questions about sovereignty, constitutional governance, civilian protection, and the integrity of Nigeria’s social contract. At the heart of this crisis is the apparent abdication by the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, of his constitutional role as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces. By inviting a foreign government to manage what is fundamentally an internal security challenge, the president ceded sovereign authority in a manner that undermines Nigeria’s constitutional order.

Ibrahim is also deeply (and rightly, in my view) skeptical of the United States’ performance in its political-military interventions elsewhere - Ibrahim invokes the failures in Afghanistan and Iraq, the chaos in Libya, the destabilization of Latin American countries, and more. “In every country in which the United States has intervened to bring ‘democracy’ and ‘stability’, it has left the the place in ruin, destroyed national cohesion, introduced guns into the streets and left it much worse than it found it.”

Ibrahim’s emphasis on sovereignty is striking. To be very clear, I do not think Ibrahim is subtly calling for a military coup here, nor do I think he is implicitly aligning himself with the military regimes of Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso. But the word sovereignty - always a powerful word - has became a key touchstone in West African politics in the present decade. If there is a reigning ideology in the central Sahel now, it is “sovereigntism.” And after the thwarted coup attempt of October 2025 (the accused ringleaders’ trial began in January), coup risks in Nigeria no longer seem negligible. I do not want to sound deterministic - there are more differences between Nigeria and the central Sahelian countries than I have space to list here, starting with Nigeria’s sheer population size - but if I were Tinubu, I would be very wary about the combination of (a) rampant insecurity and (b) an arrogant foreign power claiming to know how to resolve that insecurity. Those were some of the basic elements that fed into the Sahelian coups of 2020-2023, which also occurred in the context of widespread citizen disgust with an aging “political class” that had been on the political scene since the 1990s - as has Tinubu. Again, I don’t think Ibrahim is signaling a desire for a coup at all, but one can picture a certain kind of officer reading his column and saying, “You know what? Murtala Muhammed was strong and Bola Tinubu is weak. We need someone at the helm who will defend Nigeria against its enemies, internal and external.”

Much of what matters here with the airstrike and the deployments is the optics and the tone. I do not quite agree with Ibrahim’s narration of history, actually - there have been U.S. special forces and trainers deployed to Nigeria before, circa 2016 at the peak of the Boko Haram insurgency, and Nigeria long participated in paternalistic (albeit feckless) training programs such as the Trans-Saharan Counterterrorism Partnership. And I think President Goodluck Jonathan (in power 2010-2015) was particularly solicitous of outside assistance and particularly eager to fold Nigeria into the late-stage War on Terror. Yet I also think that the optics are different: while one can find, since the early 2000s, a record of U.S. policymakers and public intellectuals excoriating Nigeria as a failed state, I do think Trump (as well as Riley Moore and others influential in Washington now) are especially brazen and contemptuous in how they talk about Nigeria and about the U.S.’ role there, and I agree with Ibrahim that Tinubu looks prone and submissive. That’s an ugly dynamic, and one can easily see why many Nigerians would feel that their sovereignty is under threat now more than ever before.