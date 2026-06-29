On June 19, Mauritanian authorities freed nine long-imprisoned militants. In Mauritanian media, Francophone and Arabophone, such figures are often referred to simply as “Salafis (salafistes/salafiyyun),” but these are figures I would typically refer to as (accused) jihadists. The nine were signatories, along with five others, to a statement announcing their repentance, but the remaining five were reportedly judged too dangerous to be freed (see more on who was released, and who was not, here, as well as a list - giving the slightly different count of eight freed and six held - here).

These prisoners were released as part of an ongoing series of dialogues between militants and state-approved religious scholars, dialogues that began in 2010. For background on the early dialogues, you can read Frederic Wehrey’s analysis here and/or consult Chapter Seven of my book on Sahelian jihadists. The dialogues were part of a broader set of shifts that Mauritanian authorities undertook after the military coup of 2005 that overthrew longtime ruler Maaouya Ould Sid’Ahmed Taya (in power 1984-2005). The authorities after a period of experimentation spanning approximately 2005-2011 - also the period of major jihadist attacks in the country - settled on a multi-pronged strategy involving not just the dialogues but also the legalization of mainstream Islamist parties, the militarization of the border area with Mali, new types of counterterrorism units, a policy of relative aloofness from the growing instability in next-door Mali, and a limited space for ex-jihadists to thrive so long as they did not advocate the overthrow of the Mauritanian state. There are also widespread suspicions that Mauritanian authorities concluded a deal with al-Qaida involving payment of tribute in exchange for safety, but the evidence to prove the existence of such a deal is, in my view, lacking. The dialogues were key to the reforms in that they provided a formal pathway for (a) rehabilitation of prisoners who renounced violence against the Mauritanian state and (b) renegotiation of what could be said about Islam and politics, and what could not, in Mauritanian public life.

The 2010 dialogues received substantial media coverage but there have been other episodes that also resulted in prisoners gaining their freedom. This current set of releases is notable because it involves one of the most infamous Mauritanian jihadists, Khadim Ould Semane - infamous partly for his open defiance and contempt for the 2010 proceedings. Ould Semane now appears to have finally accepted the red lines the Mauritanian state insists upon. To quote from the Mauritanian outlet Sahara Media:

The dialogue gained momentum since last Ramadan, and sessions continued with the detained, who finally announced their repentance. [The presidency’s communiqué] specified that the discussions focused on ideological and religious questions that were the object of divergences, notably governance, commanding the right and forbidding wrong, jihad, and allegiance.

“Commanding right and forbidding wrong” is a central notion in Islam, but can become a kind of vigilantism depending on how it is applied and understood.

The release of Ould Semane in particular has caused controversy, and not just the state but also state-aligned shaykhs are taking pains to justify it, at least in general terms. Mahfoudh Ould El-Waled, better known as Abu Hafs al-Mauritani - who is, notably, himself an ex-jihadist - underlined what he calls the systematic process undergirding these releases, arguing that the releases were not a presidential whim but the outcome of a long set of dialogues. He further argued that the releases are beneficial to Mauritania’s stability.

Abd Allah Mawlud of al-Quds al-Arabi calls this Mauritania’s “most dangerous repentance” yet. The released include figures who formed the hard core of Mauritania’s small domestic jihadist movement, which carried out attacks such as the murder of four tourists in Aleg in 2007 and an attack on the Israeli Embassy in 2008.

The state has much to gain by releasing them - showing both mercy and control, resolving a long-standing issue, gaining some goodwill in what is ultimately a relatively small and close-knit society. The state also takes some risks - although the country does enjoy a high degree of security in comparison with Mali and other Sahelian countries, it was not long ago that a jailbreak temporarily freed some jihadist prisoners. There is a risk of recidivism and also a risk of contagion. In my view the authorities, whom I see as quite cautious overall, would not have taken this step if they weren’t confident in their ability to surveil (and even partner with, as they have with Abu Hafs) these freed prisoners. Some of those who were released, meanwhile, have been held for the better part of twenty years, so I’m not sure aspiring jihadists would conclude that you can get off easy.

I’ve argued before, including in an academic paper currently under review, that there’s not much “exportable” about the Mauritanian “model” for managing jihadism. Mauritania never faced a mass insurgency of the kind that plagues Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, or Nigeria. Mauritania has dozens of prisoners to deal with, not thousands of combatants in the field. The targets of jihadist attacks in Mauritania were also mostly the security forces and above all foreigners - meaning that reintegration of ex-jihadists, although a source of tensions amid the current releases, doesn’t confront the same level of tensions and bad blood as it does in, say, Nigeria. Mauritania simply has an easier set of security/rehabilitation problems to resolve than do those other four countries.

Nevertheless, Ould Semane in particular will be closely watched. He is something of a local celebrity, with some sympathizers (who are not necessarily themselves jihadists!) and a lot of people who are simply curious about his trajectory - you can even hear, at this link, what is reportedly a poem he composed after his release. He lacks the level of learning (and, subjectively speaking, charisma) that Abu Hafs possesses, but Ould Semane may even prove useful to the Mauritanian state - someone they can point to and say, “Even this one can be rehabilitated.”