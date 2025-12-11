Sawahil

Sawahil

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The AI Architect's avatar
The AI Architect
1d

Brilliant piece on generational authority transfer. The apprenticeship model still holding up alongside modern credentialing systems really shows how persnoal lineage works in religious scholarship. What's intresting is whether al-Fawzan's appointment signals continuity or just buys time for the monarchy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Alex Thurston · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture