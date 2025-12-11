As I’ve mentioned here before, one theme that comes up regularly in my academic research is generational transitions involving the ulama, or Muslim religious scholars. I’m particularly interested in what Dale Eickelman and James Piscatori, in their 1996 book Muslim Politics, called “the fragmentation of sacred authority” - or the growing competition to speak for Islam. That fragmentation can be traced globally, but it can also sometimes be traced within specific networks or even with the passing of a single scholar. And then sometimes authority is reconsolidated, or a unifying figure appears.

In that vein, two major events are worth discussing here. First, in September, I wrote about the death of Saudi Arabia’s Grand Mufti, Shaykh ‘Abd al-’Aziz bin ‘Abd Allah Āl al-Shaykh. To me, he had seemed to be someone who maintained rather than transformed the institution of Grand Mufti; his predecessors Muhammad bin Ibrahim Āl al-Shaykh (d. 1969) and ‘Abd al-’Aziz bin Baz (d. 1999) were much more impactful. I had wondered in that post where the institution was headed next, and I was somewhat surprised back in October to see that the Saudi authorities appointed a quite famous figure, Shaykh Saleh bin Fawzan al-Fawzan, as the new Grand Mufti. The two most famous Saudi Arabian shaykhs of the late twentieth century were Bin Baz and his colleague Shaykh Muhammad bin Salih al-’Uthaymin (d. 2001), but al-Fawzan, born in 1935 and so only a decade younger than Ibn al-’Uthaymin, has been fairly famous himself. Al-Fawzan had a career of teaching and administration in the Kingdom’s higher Islamic educational institutions, as well as in the judiciary and in key scholarly committees. His appointment reads to me as a kind of recognition for his long career, a capstone, and also an infusion of charisma into an institution (the role of Grand Mufti) whose future seems complicated in a rapidly changing Saudi Arabia. For the moment, then, the Saudi Arabian authorities have elevated someone in the mold of Bin Baz and Ibn al-’Uthaymin, and indeed al-Fawzan was a protege of the former in particular. I wonder how the authorities will approach the next transition in the office.

The second event was the death of Nigeria’s Shaykh Dahiru Usman Bauchi in November. Born in 1927, Bauchi (his surname references his hometown, in northern Nigeria) was a key Sufi personality (from the Tijaniyya order) in Nigeria for decades. He had scholarly and family ties to some of the pivotal West African Sufis of the twentieth century, such as Senegal’s Shaykh Ibrahim Niasse (d. 1975) and Nigeria’s Shaykh Shaykh Tijani Usman Zangon Bare-Bari (d. 1970) and Shaykh Abubakar ‘Atiq (d. 1974). Bauchi’s prominence within the Tijaniyya, and within the Sufi milieu as a whole, came at a time when Sufis in Nigeria faced serious polemics and criticism stemming from the Izala movement and beyond - a phase that in some ways continues now. Reading about Bauchi’s funeral prayer, which was attended by some of the most top politicians in Nigeria and was led by the prominent scholar Shaykh Ibrahim bin Salih (b. 1938), I was struck by the thought that with the passing of Bauchi, and the earlier death of Shaykh Isyaku Rabiu in 2018, Ibrahim Salih is one of the last prominent faces of that generation left. It will be fascinating to see where Nigerian Sufism goes from here, and who emerges as the key leaders within the Tijaniyya (within the Qadiriyya, the other major order present in the country, a pivotal generational transition came with the 1996 death of Shaykh Nasiru Kabara, and members of his family continue to play a leadership role).

I don’t think there are tight comparisons to be drawn between these two transitions except to say that even in an age of university degrees and YouTube channels, the basic mechanisms of scholarly reproduction in the Muslim world - namely, extended proximity to and mentorship by the prominent scholars of the previous generation - remain extremely important. We can trace a lineage of religious authority in Saudi Arabia from al-Fawzan to Bin Baz to Ibn Ibrahim in Saudi Arabia, and a lineage in Nigeria from Bauchi to Tijani Usman and Abubakar ‘Atiq (to their teacher Muhammad Salga, who died in 1938), and see how these mentor-mentee relationships deeply shaped religious life around them. And we can also see how those lineages and their influence can be tested and challenged, including as each mentee-turned-mentor ends up navigating a very different set of circumstances than their predecessor did. Life was never simple, but being the Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia, or a major Sufi leader in Nigeria, confronts the holders of those roles with a host of questions about what Islam means, and how to attempt to unify disparate Muslim populations and voices, in the fraught landscape of the mid-2020s.