Morocco held legislative elections on September 23. The observers who predicted a reshuffling of the governing coalition, rather than an opposition victory, were proven correct (see my post here, which links to some of those predictions). The Authenticity and Modernity Party (PAM), previously the second-largest party in the parliament’s lower house, won the largest share of the vote this year. The Islamist-leaning Party for Justice and Development (PJD) recovered substantially from its brutal losses in 2021, but not enough to come near a plurality. Let’s look at the context and the results in a bit more detail.

Winners and Losers, 2011-2026

In 2011, the Arab Spring produced signifiant demonstrations in Morocco. The country’s powerful monarchy responded with a set of constitutional reforms that devolved some formal powers to the prime minister and the parliament and expanded some rights and recognition for women and Amazigh - all while preserving many core powers for the monarchy. In November 2011, the PJD won 107 of 395 seats and formed a four-party coalition government under Abdelilah Benkirane. The PJD expanded its parliamentary slate modestly in the 2016 elections, reaching 125 seats, before collapsing in the 2021 elections for a variety of reasons - economic discontent, the gap between proclaimed ideals and actual record while governing, and more.

The leading party in the 2021 elections was the monarchy-aligned National Rally of Independents (French acronym RNI), which won 102 seats and formed a three-party coalition with PAM and Istiqlal (“Independence”), a historic and also pro-monarchy party. RNI leader and mega-businessman Aziz Akhannouch became prime minister. His time in office saw the advancement of major monarchical and government priorities such as gaining more international support for Morocco’s “autonomy plan” for the disputed Western Sahara; other priorities included economic growth, advancing Morocco’s role in global sports, continuing to pursue military modernization, and more. Yet Akhannouch faced recurring allegations that his dual political and business role brought conflicts of interest in sectors from fuel to desalination. The GenZ212 protests of late 2025, meanwhile, revealed a major swath of discontented citizens, especially youth, who decried the government’s emphasis on mega-projects and what protesters saw as a corresponding lack of attention to basic services - the protests were triggered by the deaths of eight women in the maternity section of a hospital in Agadir. Well in advance of this year’s elections, Akhannouch said he would step down at the end of the cycle.

Nevertheless, voter discontent manifested more in losses for the RNI, and some gains for the PJD, rather than in sweeping rejection of the entire governing coalition. The PAM was left standing.

The chart below traces the performance of the PJD, PAM, and RNI from 2011-2026.

One observation about the 2026 results, then, is that the PAM won almost by default. The PAM gained only ten seats, from 87 in 2021 to 97 in 2026, and largely benefited from other parties’ collapse: RNI lost 36 seats, and Istiqlal lost 16. Socialists, who now constitute the second-most important opposition category after Islamists, effectively reshuffled their fifty-odd seats, with the two major socialist parties losing 11 seats but the Left Alliance, a smaller bloc, gaining six. The PAM has the smallest plurality of any party since 2007, which produced a deeply fragmented outcome. The PAM’s win by default parallels the substantial drop in reported turnout, from 50% in 2021 to 38% this year.

The PJD’s revitalization owes, many observers have suggested, to the return of Benkirane to the party’s helm. Clearly the PJD benefited from some of the discontent with the governing coalition and with Akhannouch. Yet perhaps some voters’ disappointment with the PJD’s time in power was still fresh enough to set a ceiling for the PJD’s performance this time. Meanwhile, there is not any kind of one-to-one relationship between the intensity of street protests and the electoral performance of any opposition - and the rhetoric of the GenZ212 movement was not ultimately that close to the PJD’s frames. The low turnout is, ultimately, a kind of signal to all of the parties that they are not resonating with three-fifths of the potential electorate. Youth, in particular, seem to have abstained this time.

What Comes Next?

The PAM is now expected to form a coalition government that may be headed by its current leader, Fatima Ezzahra El Mansouri, or by a late but prominent entrant to the party, Fouzi Lekjaa, famous as head of the country’s football federation. Under either leader, the PAM - founded in 2008 by Fouad Ali El Himma, an advisor to King Mohammed VI - is expected to largely hew to existing policy lines. The 2030 World Cup, securing diplomatic and economic backing for Morocco’s vision for the Western Sahara, and - pace GenZ212 - mega-projects are all likely to remain major priorities. Question marks for the future include how the PJD will use its significantly expanded representation, and whether and how various protesting constituencies will express their demands. Yet the 2026 elections suggest that for the foreseeable future, the forces of continuity will be setting the country’s direction.