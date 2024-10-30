Francesca Albanese, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories, has authored a new report for the UN. The report is entitled “Genocide As Colonial Erasure.” Here are my brief summary notes:

Paragraphs 1-23: For those who have followed the legal and intellectual arguments classifying current events in Gaza as a genocide, much of paragraphs 1-16 will be familiar. For me, the report’s core content begins at paragraph 17. The section that runs from paragraph 17 to paragraph 23 is a synopsis of some of the most recent trends in Gaza, the systematic nature of the Israeli military’s destruction of people and infrastructure, and the ambitions that animate the violence. The key sentence for me came at the beginning of paragraph 17: “According to satellite imagery and other sources, Israeli soldiers have built roads and military bases in more than 26 per cent of Gaza, suggesting the aim of a permanent presence.”

Paragraphs 24-34: This section, entitled “Risk of genocide in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem,” approaches the West Bank both as a theater of violence and as a zone whose fortunes are deeply tied to those of Gaza. The numbers of arrests in the West Bank are especially striking - “9,400 [are] currently detained” (paragraph 27). The report cites various Israeli officials’ rhetoric, and particularly that of Finance Minister/Governor of ”Judea and Samaria” Bezalel Smotrich. Their rhetoric is explicit both in comparing the West Bank to Gaza and in promising destruction for Palestinians in the former. Although the death toll in the West Bank could be called relatively “low,” the report highlights a systematic and multi-faceted attack on property, healthcare, the economy, and more. The bottom line: “Genocidal conduct in Gaza set an ominous precedent for the West Bank. The deliberate strategy of Israel to render Palestinian life unsustainable has markedly intensified everywhere in the occupied Palestinian territory, with devastating consequences for Palestinian survival” (paragraph 34).

Paragraphs 35-53: These paragraphs return to legal arguments about the nature, definition, and determination of genocide. At this point I assume that anyone paying attention to the situation in Gaza has made up their mind on whether genocide is occurring. I also assume that those who believe genocide is occurring in Gaza will be very sympathetic to the argument that genocide is brewing in the West Bank. Personally, I am swayed by the reasoning of Albanese and others.

Paragraphs 54-74: Here the report lays out a “triple totality” framework which is a lucid way of thinking about what is unfolding in Gaza and the West Bank. I’ll quote paragraph 54 in its entirety: “The current intent to destroy the people as such could not be more evident from Israeli conduct when viewed in its totality. In this section, the Special Rapporteur applies the framework set out above to the totality of conduct targeting the totality of Palestinians, in the totality of the occupied Palestinian territory (‘totality triple lens’). She then analyses specific components of Israeli conduct: the broader context of the political project of Israel in the region; the nature of the destruction inflicted on the Palestinian people; and the motives obscuring the specific intent itself.” This “triple totality” approach provides a kind of clarity that one could miss amid day-to-day events. Thinking about “triple totality” is relevant not just to the legal thinker assessing whether genocide is happening but also for the political analyst trying to fit together events in Gaza and events in the West Bank - top Israeli officials clearly view the two theaters as interconnected, and so the analyst should seek out the connections too.

Paragraphs 75-82: These paragraphs probe whether genocidal intent, a key component necessary for the definition of genocide to be met, can be established at the level of a state, rather than just at the level of specific individuals. Here the report is concerned with the interactions among various institutions (including not just state institutions but also the media) and how those reinforce the systematic quality of the unfolding genocide. The argument here is most fully articulated later, in the conclusion (paragraph 86): “Individuals clearly identifiable as perpetrators should be prosecuted. However, it is the entire State apparatus that has engineered, articulated and executed genocidal violence, through acts which in their totality may lead to the destruction of the Palestinian people.”