Here is the thing that bothers me about this (and sure I am yet to read the continental magazine linked above, maybe it will change my mind) but what both your analysis and original article fail to insist on is how much the two power hungry Sudanese leaders are responsible.

Africa and Africans have normalized leaders who care more about power than the people (we are so not ready for this conversation as Africans).

And the worst part about it is that it is meaningless power. Trump era has made this very clear. That's why no African leader has been able to negotiate the unfair tarrifs. Power is measured by what it can do for its people, because those are the people who give you that power. If all Sudanese vacated Sudan, and I mean all, what would Hemedti and Al'Burhan fight for? What would be the source of their power? What would fuel the fight? Nothing and no one.

And I am not naive. War is inevitable and necessary sometimes. The RPF in 1994 was necessary to end genocide. But because it was not fueled by a cheap grab for power, civilians (non-combatants) were safe. Not all, of course, because war... but until today, no report have come out of massive assaults against civilians.

If we are being honest, this is war is about both nothing and everything. Nothing because if two Sudanese leaders did not decide what they want matters more than killing, displacing and graping civilians, it wouldn't exist. Everything because now it has devolved into what it is...

Having worked on Sudan for more than 40 years, I was happy that an important publication and capable journalist brought attention to an otherwise neglected crisis. Certainly, the conflict is not about "nothing." It is about money, power, and racial prejudice. It is fuelled by the Gulf States, especially the UAE, as well as Egypt, Russia, and Iran. America failed the democratic opening in 2019 when it withheld assistance due to the SST designation and has deferred to the UAE and Egypt due to our security relationship with those countries. Of course, the Sudanese have had their own agency in their demise, unable to overcome sectarian divisions or thwart the military and Islamists' grip on power. Applebaum demonstrated tremendous courage and fortitude by venturing into the violence and chaos that has sadly overwhelmed this wonderful country. However imperfect her "Western" interpretation might be, it is outrageous that the international community is not doing more to stop the horrific conflict. She deserves commendation, not criticism, for attempting to right this wrong.

