The British-German scholar Joseph Schacht (1902-1969) is best known for his 1950 book The Origins of Muhammadan Jurisprudence. Less known is his engagement with colonial Northern Nigeria - in fact, the same year his book was published, he traveled to the North as a consultant for the British Colonial Office to, in Schacht’s words, “report on the position of Muhammad law” there. Schacht’s report is held in a few archives and libraries; he also published an article in the journal Studia Islamica in 1957 reflecting on his encounters with Muslims in Nigeria.

Schacht’s article gives us a fascinating and troubling picture of a European Orientalist holding living Muslims up to a standard that he himself had devised and then declaring those Muslims’ Islamic learning to be defective. The article is a prime example of what we might call “Orientalism in the field.” Orientalism, in Edward Said’s sense of “a Western style for dominating, restructuring, and having authority over the Orient” (p. 3 of the 1979 edition of Orientalism) is often associated with texts and literature - with the ways that Europeans represented, spoke for, and imagined Middle Easterners. But we can also, as Said himself points out, see Orientalism in the real-life encounters that Europeans (often quite influential Europeans) had with people. Those encounters then fed back into the texts that Orientalists produced and that produced Orientalism. Northern Nigeria was not part of the “Orient” as conventionally defined, but Schacht’s discussion gives a clear sense of how Muslims were subjected to, in Said’s words, the “political imperialism that governs an entire field of study, imagination, and scholarly institutions” (14).

Schacht begins his 1957 article by briefly tracing the history of Islam in what is now Nigeria. He questioned whether the celebrated precolonial jihad leader ‘Uthman dan Fodio (d. 1817) was solely motivated by religious impulses. But Schacht also - echoing highly racist British colonial discourses dating back to the beginning of colonial rule in the North - casually refers to dan Fodio and the “Fulanis” in a way that implies dan Fodio’s movement was simply one of ethnic aggression. To challenge dan Fodio’s self-narrative is fair, intellectually speaking, but Schacht’s repeated references to the “Fulanis” devalue the serious and prolific writing by dan Fodio, his brother ‘Abd Allah, and his son Muhammad Bello - works that are core to the Islamic literature of Nigeria.

Schacht felt very confident in passing judgment on the religious commitments of those he met or perhaps just heard about - Muslims in Gwoza, he wrote (twice on one page!), were “superifically Islamicized” (127), and there were “nominal Muslims” in other parts of the North (128). Summing it all up, Schacht wrote, “Much of Northern Nigeria is, indeed, a country of syncretism, notwithstanding the outward success of the strict and militant Fulani movement” (129). Note how much authority Schacht allocated to himself - we are back to Said’s remarks on “dominating, restructuring, and having authority.”

The basic schema Schacht seemed to follow in categorizing Northern Muslims was (a) Fulani Muslim leaders with power and influence but underlying ethnic loyalties and supremacism, (b) conservative Islamic judges - Fulani or not, (c) “superficial/nominal” Muslims, and (d) a smattering of Muslim “progressives” with dubious prospects. Schacht argued that Islam was winning converts in Nigeria but attributed this to social and educational factors - essentially, the declining prestige of being “pagan” - rather than to spiritual and religious impulses.

Schacht was very interested not just in chronicling Islam and Muslim life in Northern Nigeria but also in assessing its trajectory - a vital subject in a decade (the 1950s) when many colonies were heading rapidly towards independence. Re-enacting a maneuver I’ve seen in other colonialist writings, Schacht praised certain “modern” institutions while adding notes of pessimism and condescension - creating a kind of trap for Muslims where if they don’t “modernize” (in the eyes of the Orientalist), then they will be hopelessly backwards, but if they do “modernize,” then it won’t work out. The key institution in question was the Kano Law School or the School for Arabic Studies, which British colonial policymakers had founded in the 1930s with the hopes of producing “modern” Islamic judges; notably, the key administrators and teachers at the School were recruited from Sudan and from the ranks of the British colonialists. In an example of the kind of trap an Orientalist writer might set, Schacht seemed to praise the Law School at one turn (contrasting its graduates with judges who received their positions due to heredity, p. 126), but then implying that the Law School graduates were somewhat fanatical (he referred to one judge on p. 129 as “himself a graduate of Kano Law School and therefore inclined to doctrinaire purism” - note the work the word “therefore” does in the sentence).

Schacht was also keen to measure the canon of Islamic legal and literary works taught in Northern Nigeria against what he himself felt should be taught and studied - another mark of self-authorization. In one passage, Schacht wrote about the itineraries of students who sought out advanced Islamic education after studying the Qur’an:

Those boys whose parents are affluent enough and willing to let them continue their traditional studies, go and live with other, better qualified, mallams [teachers] and study with them a little Arabic grammar, a little theology, and particularly religious law from the Mukhtasar of Khalīl; this work is so highly thought of that it, and not the Koran, is meant when scholars speak of "the book" par excellence (al-kitāb). These boys then still go often into trade; should they be able to continue their studies further, they will find mallams learned enough to read with them hadīth, history, and even adab [literature], although the study of too much adab, at the expense of the religious sciences, is frowned upon, "because it encourages them to talk too much." The usul al-fiqh are not studied at all in this traditional curriculum (130-131).

Schacht’s condescension and skepticism are clear here - boys study a “little” grammar, a “little” theology. The Mukhtasar (a fourteenth-century Islamic legal manual widely studied and memorized across northwest Africa) is deployed here by Schacht as a symbol of rote learning, a point Schacht further emphasizes by noting the absence of usul al-fiqh, meaning works dealing with the sources of Islamic law and the methods for deriving rulings from those sources. Schacht paints, somewhat subtly but with plenty of cues to the reader, a portrait of a narrow and superficial system of learning. In this passage and others, Schacht suggests that what constitutes a real Islamic education would be to study classical Islamic legal works, hadith, theology, and Qur’anic exegesis, rather than to study what Schacht seemed to consider the lowly subject of actual Islamic legal rulings.

This disapproving attitude brings us back to the conceptual trap Schacht set for the region’s Muslims. Go through the traditional system, he suggested, and you end up narrow-minded and thinly read. Go to the Kano Law School, however, and you will get a decent education but end up disconnected from your society. At the Law School, he wrote approvingly, students read much more broadly than the traditionalists, including reading works of usul. Yet, Schacht wrote,

Notwithstanding the success which those shaykhs from the East [i.e., the Sudanese teachers at the School] have made of their teaching of Islamic law according to the Maliki school, they stand outside the tradition of Muhammadan legal practice as it has developed, even under the Fulanis, in Northern Nigeria, and their pupils are apt to concentrate on the most uncompromising, theoretical aspects of Islamic law and to lose sight of the important accommodations with the actual practice for which the Maliki doctrine [i.e., the school of Islamic law dominant in Northern Nigeria] has always found room (132-133).

To sum up, for Schacht, the traditionalists have weak training but at least they get along with the “nominal Muslims”; and the Kano Law School graduates get better training but then become too attached to the texts. No one wins here, then, except the Orientalist observer who judges all from on high.

There’s much more to say about Schacht’s article, including another mixed bag of praise and condescension that he articulated in speaking about meeting the newspaper editor and politician Abubakar Imam (1911-1981), but I’ll wrap it up here for reasons of space. The final point to emphasize is Schacht’s self-contradictory attitudes towards the future of Islamic law in what was then still colonial Northern Nigeria. On the one hand, Schacht’s Orientalism seemed to pull him in the direction of wanting more rigorous application of and adherence to the law (as he understood and envisioned it); yet on the other hand, Schacht’s loyalty to the colonial project and to what he saw as modern values pulled him in the direction of wanting Islamic law to be sharply curtailed in Northern Nigeria and indeed everywhere (see pp. 138-139). Schacht concluded the article by arguing that “the Muslims of Northern Nigeria form a very isolated community” - a self-isolating community, he went on to add (145), and suggested that more contact with other Muslim countries would help to spread more modern ideas. This sentiment was widespread among British officials in Northern Nigeria at the time, who began to engineer a kind of controlled opening of the North towards other Muslim-majority lands such as Sudan, Pakistan, and Libya. For more on that topic, see Rabiat Akande’s book Entangled Domains and Todd Thompson’s Norman Anderson and the Christian Mission to Modernise Islam.

All told, Schacht’s writeup of his impressions makes for a concise but dense case study of how a key Orientalist digested his fieldwork in the late colonial context. Above all, Schacht preferred his subjects to deeply study the kind of Islamic curriculum he himself might curate, but then simultaneously wanted them to compartmentalize their learning in line with his own values. We can bear in mind that these were not the idle observations of an armchair academic, but the consequential interventions of someone who directly communicated with top policymakers. Orientalism was not simply a way of imagining the Middle East (or Muslim lands more broadly), but an attempt to deeply shape what Islam would be under colonialism and after colonialism.